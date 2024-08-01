MARRIOTT BONVOY RESORTS ANNOUNCE CAPTIVATING CULINARY PROGRAMS

Experience new events and experiences across the Caribbean this season

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International properties across the Caribbean are set to offer a series of exceptional culinary experiences this season. From themed dinners to exclusive chef-led events, these unique dining opportunities promise to delight food enthusiasts and elevate the culinary scene in the region. Discover a collection of gastronomic experiences and memorable events at these renowned hotels and resorts:

Tasting lunch at 2024 Cayman Cookout at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino : Exclusive Dining Events

The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino invites travelers to enjoy a series of themed dinners across their on-property restaurants. These special events highlight diverse culinary experiences in the heart of Aruba:

Opera & Wine Pairing Dinner by Mercat – September 27, 2024

Delight in a four-course dinner paired with fine wines while enjoying a live performance by a professional opera singer, blending gastronomic pleasure with artistic flair.

Experience a 5-course sunset beach dinner prepared by renowned Colombian Chef Alvaro Clavijo , owner of "El Chato," ranked #25 on the World's Best Restaurants list.

Enjoy a specialty 6-hands dinner and wine pairing at Mercat, featuring Guatemalan Chef Diego Telles from " Flor de Lis ," local Aruban Chef Urvin Croes , and Ecuadorian Executive Chef Andres Davila . This event promises a night of history, flavor, and fine wine.

Savor a five-course tasting menu featuring Italian white truffles paired with wines from Rossello Winery, crafted by Executive Chef Cristiano Guidetti . This sophisticated evening promises a refined culinary journey.

For reservations, contact [email protected]

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort : Epicurean Moments Dinner Series

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, located in the foothills of El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico, presents its Epicurean Moments Dinner Series, featuring renowned chefs and bespoke dining experiences:

An Endless Thai Summer with Hong Thaimee – September 13 & 14, 2024

Enjoy a captivating Thai culinary experience crafted by celebrated chef Hong Thaimee, offering a tantalizing array of flavors.

& 14, 2024 Enjoy a captivating Thai culinary experience crafted by celebrated chef Hong Thaimee, offering a tantalizing array of flavors. Tasting the Stars with Alex Dilling – November 22 & 23, 2024

Experience a remarkable dining event with a menu curated by acclaimed chef Alex Dilling , celebrating a fusion of global flavors and local ingredients.

Make a reservation here .

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve : Festival del Pueblo

Attend "Festival del Pueblo," an authentic Puerto Rican cultural celebration at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Dorado, this festival features live food stations, native music, a domino tournament, artisan booths, and more. Open to all, this event offers a vibrant showcase of Puerto Rican culture and hospitality. The event takes place August 31 – book a table here .

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino : Introducing Mutuo

The Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino is excited to unveil its latest culinary gem, Mutuo Sabor Nikkei. This new Nikkei restaurant brings a fresh dining experience to San Juan by blending the rich flavors and traditions of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. Under expert guidance of the Executive Chef, Mutuo offers an inventive menu that harmonizes the delicate artistry of Japanese culinary techniques with the bold, vibrant flavors of Peruvian dishes. Book a table here .

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman : Cayman Cookout

Plan an unforgettable stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman with the 2025 Cayman Cookout room package. From January 15-20, 2025, this exclusive package offers premium accommodations and access to signature events. Cayman Cookout is renowned as one of the world's premier food and wine festivals, offering an extraordinary week dedicated to indulging the senses. Enhance the culinary adventure with a personalized itinerary that includes both accommodations and entry to the festival's highlight events—book here .

