MARRIOTT BONVOY RESORTS UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE SHOULDER SEASON ESCAPES

PLANTATION, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International properties in the Caribbean are sharing insightful trends for traveling during the shoulder and low seasons, offering a look into several compelling advantages for a memorable and attractive vacation. AFAR describes shoulder season as the period of travel between the peak summer and low winter seasons. Exploring the Caribbean during these times not only means fewer crowds and attractive pricing, but also enriching cultural experiences for travelers seeking a relaxed and authentic vacation. Beyond finding great deals, traveling in shoulder season brings additional benefits such as more personalized experiences at restaurants and excursions, without the hassle of competing with fellow travelers.

Summer is endless at this resort with newly renovated rooms – the property features an elevated and contemporary look that gives a fresh and vibrant feel. Additionally, the hotel presents four brand-new Family Suites cleverly designed for families, couples and group travel. During shoulder season, restaurants, tour operators, and rental services are more readily available and less likely to be booked to capacity, allowing travelers to enjoy property amenities such as oceanfront relaxation, water activities like snorkeling and paddleboarding, and visits to nearby Stingray City. The resort's Anchor & Den restaurant offers a beautiful yet versatile space where guests can experience a global mix of flavors, cozy up with a book or spend time with family and friends. "Shoulder season travel may offer many of the same perks as peak season, like good weather and lots of fun things to do, just with smaller crowds," said Hermes Cuello, General Manager of Grand Cayman Marriott. "Is an ideal time to target 'bleisure' travelers and group bookings since prices can be more attractive to business and group travel – a fantastic opportunity to delight in coming to our Summer House and enjoy our newly designed guestrooms."

This top-ranked urban resort in San Juan, offering newly renovated guest rooms, a rooftop infinity pool, diverse dining options and more are a perfect shoulder season spot. Travel + Leisure reports that the most attractive benefit of shoulder season travel is that travelers can expect to pay a lot less for their trip. "Traveling during shoulder season offers an opportunity to fully enjoy our destination and resort. Not only are the prices more affordable, but you'll also encounter fewer crowds, allowing for a more relaxed and intimate experience," said Mariela Reymundí, director of sales of Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino. "Additionally, this period is often rich with local events, providing a deeper experience into our vibrant culture and culinary scene." The property recently opened a new restaurant, Mutuo Sabor Nikkei, which forms a careful connection between Japan and Peru in the heart of Puerto Rico. Conveniently located near the Convention District, guests can take a shuttle to Old San Juan and Escambron Beach, making it an ideal choice for both relaxation and exploration.

Research and advance planning are the best approach to planning a shoulder season getaway, especially to this newly opened luxurious sanctuary on Dawn Beach offers serene spa experiences and stunning white sandy beaches, making it ideal for romantic escapes, family vacations, and corporate events. This secluded paradise is easily accessible yet feels worlds away. "Shoulder Season is amazing with some of the most favorable rates including upgraded accommodations, added perks, desirable weather, attractive air fare, and additional 'personal space' on our secluded beaches," said Todd Reichelt, General Manager of JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa.

Shoulder seasons, with their pleasant weather and lower humidity, are ideal for outdoor activities, for instance, escape to this 30-acre oceanfront luxury hotel surrounded by crystal blue waters, white sand, and lush tropical greenery – no passport needed. "Enjoy a more tranquil and relaxed atmosphere with greater access to our luxurious amenities, including pools, restaurants, island-hopping experiences and the spa, without the hustle and bustle of peak season," commented, Cliff Brutus, director of sales & marketing for The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas. The resort combines traditional island architecture with contemporary comforts, offering a perfect island oasis. Guests can delight in an array of culinary experiences, including Italian cuisine at Alloro and beachside Caribbean cuisine at Coconut Cove.

Discover a captivating tropical paradise in Aruba, where spacious accommodations and amenities overlook Palm Beach. The Caribbean experiences a notable decrease in tourist numbers during shoulder seasons, allowing a more relaxed and private experience for travelers to enjoy the 24-hour Stellaris Casino, adults-only H2Oasis pool, full-service spa, and diverse dining options, then retreat to luxurious rooms with private balconies and stunning views. "Experience shoulder season and the 'one happy island life' during a time even more relaxed than usual. Enjoy the art of 'niksen', which is Dutch for doing absolutely nothing, but relax! Embrace the breeze, ocean sounds, and sunny rays in Aruba," said Raoul Lemmerling, general manager of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

