Marriott Bonvoy® Unveils Summer All-Inclusive Vacation Promotion with Up to 20% Off Across the Caribbean and Latin America

PLANTATION, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program, invites travelers to explore some of the most sought-after beach destinations with its latest Summer All-Inclusive Family Vacation Deals, offering savings of up to 20% at a wide selection of resorts across the Caribbean and Latin America.

This limited-time promotion highlights All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy's growing portfolio in iconic sun-and-beach destinations, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy premium and luxury experiences in some of the world's most desirable locations.

This limited-time promotion highlights All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy’s growing portfolio in iconic sun-and-beach destinations.

Discover Top Destinations Across the Region

With this summer offer, guests can choose from an extensive collection of all-inclusive resorts set in breathtaking destinations, including:

Mexico : Cancun, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Riviera Nayarit—where pristine beaches meet lush mountains, vibrant culture, and world-class gastronomy. Signature resorts such as Marriott Cancun, Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, The Westin Playa Vallarta, and Delta Hotels Riviera Nayarit offer all-inclusive curated activities designed for both adults and younger travelers.





: Cancun, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Riviera Nayarit—where pristine beaches meet lush mountains, vibrant culture, and world-class gastronomy. Signature resorts such as Marriott Cancun, Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, The Westin Playa Vallarta, and Delta Hotels Riviera Nayarit offer all-inclusive curated activities designed for both adults and younger travelers. Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Antigua, and Saint Lucia : Caribbean gems offering crystal-clear waters, island charm, and immersive cultural experiences. Standout properties such as Royalton Antigua, Royalton Punta Cana, and Royalton Blue Waters blend elevated service, local flavors, and immersive experiences.





: Caribbean gems offering crystal-clear waters, island charm, and immersive cultural experiences. Standout properties such as Royalton Antigua, Royalton Punta Cana, and Royalton Blue Waters blend elevated service, local flavors, and immersive experiences. Costa Rica and Brazil: Destinations that combine tropical coastlines with extraordinary biodiversity and adventure. From jungle immersive stays at the Planet Hollywood Costa Rica to vibrant beachfront escapes at The Westin Porto de Galinhas, these locations offer the perfect balance of relaxation, nature, and exploration.

A Seamless, All-Inclusive Experience

Guests who book three nights or more can enjoy savings of up to 20% for Marriott Bonvoy members and up to 15% for non-members at participating resorts.

The all-inclusive concept ensures a worry-free escape, with:

Gourmet dining across multiple restaurants





Unlimited beverages, including premium cocktails





Entertainment and daily activities for all ages





Non-motorized water sports, pools, and beachfront access





Kids' clubs and curated family programming

Bookings are open from June 4 through August 27, 2026, for stays between June 11 and September 30, 2026, inviting travelers to make the most of the summer season. Promotional code is S6058, and savings vary by hotel and season.

To learn more or book, visit: All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Summer Vacation Deals

About All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy

Encompassing nine leading brands, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International's all-inclusive platform, offering unparalleled amenities, diverse culinary options, and endless experiences for all ages, and tailored for each brand. The growing portfolio of more than 30 immersive getaways in spectacular destinations includes The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica, and Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive in Mexico. All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International