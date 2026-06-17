Marriott International Takes You Through the Most Historic Streets of Latin America

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some destinations reveal themselves through their landscapes, while others captivate through the stories held within their streets. Throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, some of the most enchanting places are found in their historic centers and picturesque towns, where time seems to move at a different pace. Amid colorful façades, lively plazas, traditions passed down through generations, and an incomparable cultural richness, these corners invite visitors to wander without hurry and connect with the most authentic essence of each destination. From colonial cities by the sea to small towns surrounded by nature, these are some of the most beautiful places worth discovering in the region.

Urumbara and Guatapé

Located in the heart of the Sacred Valley of the Incas, Urubamba is one of Peru's most captivating destinations, thanks to its combination of Andean landscapes, cultural richness, and ancestral traditions. Surrounded by imposing mountains and fertile agricultural fields, this picturesque town offers a tranquil atmosphere that invites visitors to discover the rhythm of local life while exploring traditional markets, archaeological sites, and communities that preserve customs passed down from generation to generation. Considered one of the gateways to some of the country's most important treasures, Urubamba has become an ideal place for those seeking to connect with the history, nature, and most authentic essence of the Peruvian Andes.

To complement this experience, Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa offers a stay that uniquely connects with the essence of the Sacred Valley. Surrounded by spectacular landscapes and with private access to the train station toward Machu Picchu, the hotel combines contemporary luxury with the cultural richness of the region. Its architecture inspired by Andean traditions, its spa featuring treatments based on local ingredients, and its culinary offering focused on Peruvian flavors make the property the ideal point of departure for exploring the history, nature, and traditions that make Ollantaytambo one of the most special destinations in Latin America.

From the Sacred Valley, the journey continues to Cusco, a city that has captivated travelers for centuries thanks to its extraordinary historical and cultural richness. The former capital of the Inca Empire, this destination preserves a unique legacy reflected in its cobblestone streets, monumental plazas, traditional markets, and architecture where Inca remains and colonial buildings coexist in perfect harmony. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, its Historic Center offers a fascinating immersion into one of the most important cultures in Latin America.

At the heart of this city stands JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, a property that allows guests to experience history from a unique perspective. Located within a restored 16th-century convent built upon ancient Inca foundations, the hotel combines heritage, design, and contemporary hospitality in a setting full of character. Its colonial courtyards, archaeological pieces preserved within the property, and its culinary offering inspired by Andean flavors create an authentic experience that perfectly complements a visit to one of Peru's most emblematic cities.

The journey continues to Lima, a city where history and contemporary life coexist in a fascinating way. Its Historic Center safeguards some of the most important architectural treasures in Latin America, with monumental plazas, centuries-old churches, colonial balconies, and buildings that narrate centuries of Peruvian history. Walking its streets means discovering the city's viceregal legacy while enjoying one of the most internationally recognized gastronomic capitals in the world.

Just a few minutes from this emblematic district stands Sheraton Lima Historic Center, a property offering a privileged location to explore both the historical heart of the city and its main cultural attractions. With an offering that combines comfort, hospitality, and easy access to museums, monuments, and gastronomic experiences, the hotel becomes the ideal point of departure for discovering the historical and cultural richness that has made Lima one of the most captivating destinations in Latin America.

From the Peruvian Andes, we travel to the mountains of Colombia to discover another of the region's most charming destinations: Guatapé. Known for its colorful façades decorated with artisanal zócalos, its water-surrounded landscapes, and the imposing Piedra del Peñol, this picturesque town has become one of the most attractive getaways for those seeking to combine nature, culture, and adventure. Its color-filled streets, relaxed atmosphere, and panoramic views of the reservoir create a unique ambiance that invites exploration at a leisurely pace.

In perfect harmony with this setting stands The Brown, Autograph Collection, a property that draws inspiration from the natural elements characteristic of the region to offer an immersive and sophisticated experience. Surrounded by mountains and bodies of water, the hotel combines contemporary design, wellness, and outdoor activities, allowing guests to discover Guatapé from a different perspective. Whether kayaking through the reservoir, paddleboarding, or enjoying a yoga session with views of the landscape, the property becomes the ideal complement for exploring one of Colombia's most beautiful and surprising towns.

From the natural landscapes of Guatapé, the journey continues to Bogotá, a city where history, art, and culture are found at every corner. At the heart of the Colombian capital lies La Candelaria, its historic center, a neighborhood full of cobblestone streets, colorful colonial façades, museums, cafés, and buildings that reflect centuries of history. This emblematic district invites visitors to explore plazas, churches, and cultural spaces that have shaped the identity of one of the most dynamic cities in Latin America.

To complement this urban experience, W Bogota offers a contemporary vision of Colombian culture through a design inspired by the legend of El Dorado and an offering that fuses luxury, art, and local style. Located in the exclusive Usaquén district, the hotel allows guests to easily explore both the historical richness of the city and its renowned gastronomic and cultural scene. With modern spaces, innovative culinary experiences, and a sophisticated atmosphere, W Bogota becomes the ideal point of departure for discovering the contrasts that make the Colombian capital one of the most fascinating destinations in the region.

We continue to San José, the capital of Costa Rica — a city that combines history, culture, and tradition at the heart of the Central Valley. Surrounded by mountains and natural landscapes, the city offers a rich architectural heritage reflected in iconic buildings such as the National Theater, highly relevant museums, and markets that allow visitors to discover the essence of local life. Beyond serving as a connection point for exploring the rest of the country, San José invites visitors to stroll through its historic neighborhoods, enjoy its growing gastronomic scene, and learn firsthand about the customs that have shaped the Costa Rican identity. Its blend of cultural legacy and contemporary energy makes it an essential stop for those wishing to understand the soul of Costa Rica.

On the outskirts of San José, surrounded by gardens and colonial architecture, Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén, combines the charm of an old colonial hacienda with the comfort of a contemporary experience. Surrounded by gardens, coffee plantations, and traditional architecture, the hotel offers an immersion in Costa Rican history and traditions while providing convenient access to San José's main cultural attractions. Its culinary offering, outdoor spaces, and relaxed atmosphere make the property an excellent option for those wishing to complement their visit to the capital with an authentically local experience.

Quito, a city where history, art, and culture coexist among Andean mountains and colonial architecture, captivates travelers from around the world in search of authentic and memorable experiences. At more than 2,800 meters above sea level, the Ecuadorian capital is home to one of the most important heritage treasures in Latin America: the emblematic Historic Center of Quito, declared a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in 1978, making it one of the first in the world to receive this recognition. Its cobblestone streets, historic plazas, Baroque churches, monasteries, expressions of sacred art, and museums transform every visit into a deeply inspiring experience. From the majesty of the Church of La Compañía to the architectural richness of San Francisco and the historical significance of spaces such as the Museum of the City, the Historic Center offers an authentic connection with the cultural essence of Quito.

Just a few minutes from this historical heritage stands JW Marriott Quito, one of the city's landmark hotels. Thanks to its privileged location, guests can easily access the Historic Center via tourist transportation, guided tours, or through the modern Quito Metro from the nearby La Pradera station. As part of this experience, guests receive the personalized support of the hotel's concierge service, where they are advised on different tourism alternatives, cultural tours, guided visits, art routes, museums, and private experiences to discover the Historic Center from multiple perspectives. From heritage walks to gastronomic experiences, traditional markets, and panoramic tours, each itinerary can be tailored to the style and pace of every visitor.

While Quito surprises with its colonial legacy nestled among Andean mountains, Panama offers a different vision of Latin American history. At the heart of the city lies the Casco Antiguo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site neighborhood where plazas, churches, colonial buildings, and lively alleyways narrate centuries of cultural exchange and tradition. Today, this emblematic district coexists with a modern, cosmopolitan city, creating a fascinating contrast between past and present that has become one of the great attractions of the Panamanian capital.

To complement this experience, JW Marriott Panama offers a stay that combines contemporary luxury with a privileged location overlooking the Pacific Ocean. From the property, travelers can easily explore both the Casco Antiguo and other iconic points of the city, while enjoying spaces designed for wellness and relaxation. Its recently renovated rooms, inspired by the natural richness of Panama, along with its panoramic sea views, culinary offering, and personalized experiences, make the hotel the ideal point of departure for discovering one of the most fascinating and dynamic capitals in Latin America.

SOURCE Marriott International