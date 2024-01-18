MARRIOTT BONVOY® WELCOMES FANS AS THE OFFICIAL HOTEL PARTNER OF THE U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION

Exclusive Four-Year Partnership Will Enhance Fan Experiences, Unlock New Benefits, and Celebrate the Unifying Power of Travel Across Communities

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy and SpringHill Suites by Marriott today announced a multiyear agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation. With exclusivity in the hotel lodging, accommodations, and hotel loyalty category, this strategic relationship unlocks new benefits for fans and creates unforgettable experiences around a variety of U.S. Soccer events, including U.S. Men's and Women's National Team matches, SheBelieves Cup, SheBelieves Summit, and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The partnership between Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, award-winning travel program, and eye-opening experiences, and U.S. Soccer builds on the companies' shared commitment to provide unique experiences to sports fans, athletes, and their families. The partnership will come to life through one of Marriott Bonvoy's brands, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, which has more than 500 properties across the U.S. and Canada. SpringHill Suites is uniquely positioned to support families and those traveling for youth sports with its all-suite guestrooms that feature spacious living and sleeping spaces and can comfortably accommodate up to six guests.

"We've reached one of the most exciting and promising eras for American soccer. Wherever U.S. soccer fans are coming from or are traveling to, they're bringing their passion for the sport with them," said Mandy Gill, Vice President, Continent Marketing, U.S. and Canada, Marriott International. "We're excited to partner with U.S. Soccer to elevate soccer fandom to a whole new level through unique benefits, and by increasing accessibility of the sport at the community level."

Tied to its long-standing commitment to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging, Marriott Bonvoy will join U.S. Soccer in support of its SheBelieves platform to empower women. Inspired by the U.S. Women's National Team, SheBelieves is a movement to encourage young women and girls to reach their dreams, athletic or otherwise. Launched in the run-up to the 2015 Women's World Cup, the campaign has since evolved into a special bond between U.S. Soccer and its fans, bringing a strong message of empowerment and believing in yourself into communities across the nation. The SheBelieves platform is spearheaded by the annual SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa, and the SheBelieves Summit, presented by Deloitte.

"We're thrilled to welcome Marriott Bonvoy to the U.S. Soccer family and our growing portfolio of purpose-driven strategic partners," said Dan Gaiman, U.S. Soccer Vice President of Partnership Development. "Through its array of best-in-class hotels, Marriott Bonvoy and its SpringHill Suites by Marriott brand will unite our fans through enhanced travel experiences while also aligning with some of our most important organizational values, like growing the game, investing in grassroots soccer, and women's empowerment."

As part of the partnership, fans will have the opportunity to get even closer to their favorite teams through both loyalty programs, U.S. Soccer Insiders and Marriott Bonvoy, which will grant access to new benefits and rewards. The Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program allows members to earn points for stays at Marriott hotels and redeem them for free nights, upgrades, and more. Fans can become U.S. Soccer Insiders to earn exclusive perks, presale ticket access, and Insiders-only experiences. When purchasing tickets on the U.S. Soccer website, fans will also have access to a customized Travel Hub, which will seamlessly integrate reservations at Marriott Bonvoy U.S. properties, making it easy to book tickets and their hotel stay in one place.

Marriott Bonvoy and U.S. Soccer will also capitalize on high-energy USWNT and USMNT matches by giving Marriott Bonvoy members access to once-in-a-lifetime soccer experiences from Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the platform where members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem exclusive packages. Launching with the SheBelieves Cup in April 2024, Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages will be integrated throughout the year, including exclusive suites, game-day access, a Marriott Bonvoy fan section, and player meet and greets.

In addition, fans will gain access to player-focused custom content that will highlight behind-the-scenes moments, including training, games, and travel experiences during USWNT and USMNT camps. The agreement with U.S. Soccer was negotiated in collaboration with 160over90, Marriott International's agency of record for global marketing partnerships.

For more travel inspiration or to learn more about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com. To learn more about the U.S. Soccer Federation, visit www.ussoccer.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About the U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, we've aligned our efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster the best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, increase DEIB and participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

About SpringHill Suites by Marriott®

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is the largest all-suites upscale hotel brand that is refreshingly different. With stylish surroundings that are beyond the ordinary at over 535 properties across the U.S. and Canada, guests are provided thoughtful, focused service in an uplifting atmosphere. Each spacious suite features an open, airy design that puts guests at ease, with separate living and sleeping areas. At SpringHill Suites, travelers can escape their routines and enjoy their time away. SpringHill Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit www.springhillsuites.com.

