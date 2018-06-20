Marriott Caribbean & Latin America Resorts Encourage Travelers To Uncover Their Place In The Sun

MIAMI, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether seeking an exotic culinary experience, lazy afternoons by the sea, cultural immersion or all of the above, Marriott Caribbean & Latin America Resorts invite travelers to experience the Caribbean and Mexico, starting with a new iOS app using augmented reality (AR) to offer a stunning peek into the region's dynamic destinations.

On June 19, Marriott Caribbean & Latin America Resorts will launch its brand-new "Portal to Paradise" app, allowing consumers the chance to explore and uncover a new destination from the palm of their hand.

"With the Portal to Paradise app, we want consumers to be able to explore places that either they might not have previously considered, or ones they've always been interested in seeing, and in a first, users only need their iPhone, and no secondary technology or device, to 'visit' eight of our beautiful resorts in some of the Caribbean and Mexico's most sought-after locations," said Diana Plazas, Vice President of Brand, Marketing & Digital - Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International.

The app features eight Marriott resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, allowing consumers to seamlessly experience a true-to-life taste of what awaits them on vacation, with the chance to "walk" through each property and have 360-degree views of everything around them.

"Being able to 'step into' a resort and uncover the colorful and immersive experiences at each destination elevates the vacation-planning, or simply daydreaming, experience," says Alex Fiz, Regional Vice President, Sales & Marketing - Caribbean & Latin America, Marriott International. "Having this lens also allows travelers and travel planners to break through any preconceived perceptions they might have of a given destination, letting them see reality – untouched. Then, of course, the intention is that they – or their clients – are inspired to book a trip to uncover the Caribbean and Mexico firsthand."

Each resort offers six different scenes to explore, including the pools, restaurants, beaches, rooms and spas (scenes vary per property). Upon downloading the app, users are prompted to identify a flat surface at which to aim the phone, to launch their personal portal to paradise. Users are then provided a list of the available resorts to choose from, which they can change at any time. An entry point will appear that allows consumers to open a suddenly appearing door to a new destination, to be instantly "transported" onto the sands of Mexico or the Caribbean.

Available resorts include Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Marriott Cancun Resort, JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort and St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino.

"The AR views of physical, real-world environments create an incredibly lifelike experience that allows users to easily imagine actually being there," says Plazas. "Going beyond the typical image gallery on a resort's website, this app places consumers directly on property in such a realistic way that they can almost feel the ocean breezes and hear the waves outside hotel windows."

From its launch on June 19 and continuing through August 15, anyone who downloads the app will be entered into a Grand Prize drawing for the chance to win a seven-night trip for two at any of the participating resorts, valued at $6000.00, which includes airfare (up to $1200.00), ground transfers, $500 resort credit and breakfast daily.

The first to utilize this software platform in the hotel space, the "Portal to Paradise" app is available for download in the Apple App Store for iOS operating systems. Visit the app store and search for "Portal to Paradise" or visit www.paradisebymarriott.com for a direct download link.

Marriott International Caribbean and Latin America partnered with Nobox — its creative and digital agency of record — in the development of the Portal to Paradise app.

About Marriott Caribbean & Latin America Resorts

Marriott Caribbean & Latin America Resorts represents the region's most luxurious resort properties, each complete with chic accommodations, state-of-the-art amenities and stunning oceanfront locations. The Collection's resorts situated throughout seven destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico share elevated standards of service, style and reputation that are further magnified by participation in the portfolio. Formed in 1997, the Collection brings a refined level of awareness to this exclusive group of full-service properties. For more information, please visit www.paradisebymarriott.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Nobox

Headquartered in Miami, Nobox is a full-service marketing agency that combines creativity and technology to connect global brands with consumers in ways that will move the business needle. It provides results-driven marketing strategies for clients as Marriott, Netflix, PlayStation, Pepsi. For more information, please visit our website at www.nobox.com.

