Marriott Executive Apartments Elevates Extended Stay Experiences in Hangzhou

Marriott Executive Apartments, as one of the brands of Marriott International, is a more residential experience than a traditional hotel, and a safer and more pampered experience than a private residence. With thoughtfully designed spaces and personalized services, Marriott Executive Apartments around the world are committed to providing an assuring, extended stay experience for discerning guests seeking comfort and sophistication while striving to stay productive when far away from home. Whether visitors are relocating or travelling for an extended period, Marriott Executive Apartments is where apartment style lives and fancy hotel services blend seamlessly and make guests feel like home.

Hangzhou Marriott Executive Apartments is invested by Zhejiang Jiangong Real Estate Development Group Co., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Jiangong Real Estate"). Jiangong Real Estate is the leader of the international complex real estate development and operation in Yangtze river delta, with several large complex projects. 20 years since the Establishment of Jiangong Real Estate, it achieved the development of dozens of high-quality projects, over 5 million square meters developed area. In the process of its development, Jiangong Real Estate, continuing to integrate international high-end resources, has formed "Occidentalize Standards", "Modulized Customization", "Globalized Supply", "Systematic Integration", "Coordinated Operation" of the Europe & US construction mode. Under the forging of the Jiangong Group and Marriott International, Hangzhou Marriott Executive Apartments is committed to building a new height of Hangzhou long-stay experience standard.

Strategically situated in the center of the Future Sci-Tech City and part of the European Financial City, the location will boast the greatest potential for growth and largest value for investment amongst all the tech innovation zones on the west side of Hangzhou. Marriott Executive Apartments Hangzhou is close to an array of notable companies and major industrial zones, including Alibaba's headquarters, Zhejiang Overseas High-level Talents Innovation Park, Hangzhou Internet Dream Town and Hundsun Technological Park. In addition, the International Conference Center is just a short walk away, while it only takes 15 minutes to drive to Hangzhou Xixi Wetland Park, INtime Mall and Impression City Shopping Center.

Designed by HBA, the hotel will boast spacious apartments ranging from 40-square-meter studios to 140-square-meter multiple-bedroom apartments, all of which offer the comforts of home within a premium residential setting. Residents can make use of meeting rooms, a mini-theater, health club facilities with a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor swimming pool with sauna and benefit from dedicated parking spaces. Light wood colors and ambient natural lighting set the overall mood of the apartments, while accents of crème marble bring a sense of elegance and opulence. Each of the well-equipped apartments offers a calm and soothing environment in which residents can make use of the fully equipped kitchen, free Wi-Fi, and satellite TV. With on-demand services such as housekeeping, grocery shopping and chauffeur-driven limousines, they can enjoy an attentive and personalized experience that embraces all the comforts and conveniences they need when spending prolonged periods of time away from home.

For families, the hotel will offer a kid's club and is within easy reach of the prestigious RDFZ King's College School Hangzhou. There are many dining, shopping and entertainment hotspots nearby, but also various social areas that give residents and guests a space to get to know other international travelers.

Hangzhou is home to the Liangzhu Culture, the dawn of Chinese Civilization. A highland for tea, silk and Chinese gardens, Hangzhou's history can be traced back as far as 8,000 years. The stunning beauty of the nearby natural areas in combination with the region's captivating culture and traditions has made Hangzhou a top tourist destination. Designed for extended stays, Marriott Executive Apartments Hangzhou will also be the perfect base for leisure travelers who wish to explore this ancient city laced with its contemporary allure.

For more information, please call the hotel at +86 571 8868 7999 or visit www.meahangzhou.com.

