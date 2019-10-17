Marriott Hotels & Manchester United Put Fans At The Heart Of The Action With The Seat Of Dreams

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand of Marriott International, and Manchester United, the world's most popular sports team, this weekend will unveil an exciting addition to Old Trafford that gives Manchester United's most passionate fans the best seat in the house, the Seat of Dreams (www.manutd.com/marriotthotels).

Debuting this Sunday at the Manchester United vs Liverpool game with support from fan favorites Wes Brown and Park Ji-Sung, the Seat of Dreams will give fans at every game the chance to experience matchday from a unique and coveted vantage point in the stadium while enjoying special perks including complimentary food and drinks, early entry to the stadium, and the opportunity to meet Manchester United Legends.

The Seat of Dreams is the only concept of its kind to be found within a UK sporting stadium and represents Manchester United and Marriott Hotels' commitment to engaging with fans in innovative and inspiring ways. The new addition to Old Trafford, which will be awarded to fans at random through a complimentary upgrade to their existing match ticket, is Marriott Hotels' way of giving back to the Club's dedicated supporters. The Seat of Dreams will host four fans at every home game.

The debut of the Seat of Dreams also marks the kick-off of a larger relationship between Manchester United and Marriott Hotels, with the hotel brand becoming the club's first-ever Official Hotel Partner. Thanks to Marriott Hotels' extensive global footprint, the partnership will take the elevated fan experience beyond Old Trafford to reach Manchester United fans around the world.

"Marriott Hotels knows that surroundings have a major impact on how we view and take inspiration from the world, and the Seat of Dreams is our way of offering fans a one-of-a-kind experience when watching their beloved team," said Mara Hannula, Vice President Brand Marketing for Marriott Hotels. "Through this partnership we are proud to create exciting new fan experiences both at Old Trafford and at our hotels around the world."

Manchester United's Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson, added: "This is a truly unique opportunity for fans to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime matchday experience. Unlike anything else available in UK football, this has only been made possible due to Marriott Hotels' expertise in creating a premium environment and accommodations. Whether it is in one of their many hotels around the world, or here at Old Trafford, this ground-breaking partnership means our fans will have an experience like no other."

Experiences For Fans Around the World

Marriott Hotels is leveraging its global footprint to elevate the game experience for Manchester United fans around the world. The Seat of Dreams will be featured at the Club's #ILOVEUNITED events around the globe to give fans the chance to see what this unique vantage point is like – no matter how far away they are from Old Trafford. Viewing parties held at Marriott Hotels around the world will feature Manchester United Legend appearances and special Manchester United-themed food & beverage menus. Manchester United-themed amenities and suites will be made available in early 2020 at the Manchester Marriott Victoria and Albert Hotel.

Back at Old Trafford, the brand has created a hospitality suite modelled after its signature M Club, the brand's 24/7 business lounge for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members that is featured at nearly 100 Marriott Hotels around the world. The suite will offer VIP access to all of Manchester United's home games throughout the season, with executive seating and complimentary food and drinks.

This new collaboration between Marriott Hotels and Manchester United is an extension of the global marketing partnership with Marriott International. Last season Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott International travel program, brought fans closer to the action with unique experiences for its members such as becoming the club's Stadium Announcer or Kit Manager for the day. Marriott Bonvoy will continue to provide members with unrivalled Manchester United experiences throughout the season offered on Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

About Marriott Hotels

About Manchester United

