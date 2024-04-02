Marriott Hotels and Manchester United's Reimagined "Suite of Dreams" Revives the Magic of the '90s and the Club's Historic Treble-Winning Season

One lucky fan can stay overnight at Old Trafford for an immersive experience that celebrates the football, fashion, and culture of Manchester United's most iconic era, only through Marriott Bonvoy

BETHESDA, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels® , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, evolves its partnership with Manchester United to unveil a reimagined Marriott Hotels "Suite of Dreams" at Old Trafford. This curated suite experience will celebrate the heart of cultural and football greatness, transporting fans back to an era that marked the beginning of Manchester United's modern-day dominance, with a tribute to the 25th Anniversary of the club's 1998-1999 Treble-winning season. With views overlooking the renowned pitch, the stadium suite will bring Marriott Hotels' signature guest experience to Old Trafford, merging the comfort and wonderful hospitality of a stay with exclusive access to the action. Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to bid through Marriott Bonvoy Moments , the experiences platform where members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities, for a one-of-kind sleepover experience in the new Marriott Hotels "Suite of Dreams."

The special pitch-side suite will take guests on a journey back to the vibrant spirit of the 1990s, blending the essence of Manchester United's historic victories with the era's iconic cultural elements, while also showcasing signature room details and décor synonymous with the hotel brand. Guests will be immersed in an experience that captures the club's unparalleled legacy - through the aesthetic, the stories, and the triumphs that defined the decade - with unique touches including:

Movies, Music and Gaming Hub: Entertainment awaits with a special space housing CDs, a gaming system and a curation of VHS videos filled with classic team tales and matches.

Entertainment awaits with a special space housing CDs, a gaming system and a curation of VHS videos filled with classic team tales and matches. adidas Predator Boot Display: Explore the world's most iconic boot designs during its '90s evolution and tied to stories of the most memorable goals and milestones of the era.

Explore the world's most iconic boot designs during its '90s evolution and tied to stories of the most memorable goals and milestones of the era. Treble Tribute: Experience the club's success on-and-off the pitch, with treasured memorabilia from game-worn jerseys to authentic matchday programs, offering an intimate glimpse into the achievements that marked an era of football excellence.

Experience the club's success on-and-off the pitch, with treasured memorabilia from game-worn jerseys to authentic matchday programs, offering an intimate glimpse into the achievements that marked an era of football excellence. Retro Mini-Bar: Savor treats synonymous with the time and reminiscent of what fans enjoyed during the decade's matches.

Marriott Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy offer guests and members the chance to gain exclusive access to Manchester United by creating unforgettable moments and experiences. Members have an opportunity to access this Marriott Hotels stadium suite through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

Included in the Marriott Hotels "Suite of Dreams" Sleepover Experience, one Marriott Bonvoy member and their guest will partake in an exclusive tour of Carrington training ground, Old Trafford, and the Manchester United Museum, around the upcoming Arsenal match. Participants will help prepare Manchester United kits in the home dressing room, followed by an exclusive cocktail-making masterclass with Marriott Hotels' mixologists and the delight of dining with a Manchester United Legend. On match day, they'll visit the pitch and enjoy exclusive hospitality for the last home game of the season. Plus, the experience will include a two-night stay at the Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel , before and after the stadium sleepover. There will be one package available on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform , open for bidding beginning on April 2.

"As we embark on another exciting chapter with Manchester United, and in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the team's Treble victory, we are unveiling our reimagined Marriott Hotels 'Suite of Dreams' with a touch of '90s nostalgia," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International. "We're offering fans an opportunity to experience a truly unique and memorable stay, where the exceptional service and wonderful hospitality of Marriott Hotels meet the rich history and cultural significance of Manchester United's most cherished era."

To bring the Old Trafford experience to fans across the world, Marriott Hotels will also introduce the "Twinned Suite of Dreams'' in Dubai. Football enthusiasts will have an opportunity to experience a recreation of the Marriott Hotels "Suite of Dreams'' at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeriah, Dubai. Beginning on April 2 through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the "Twinned Suite of Dreams" will be available to bid for a sleepover and watch party. The suite will feature decor to match the themed room at Old Trafford, where guests can also revisit the '90s through the music, style, and stories of Manchester United, kicking off with a watch party, live game feed, a Manchester United Legend meet-and-greet, and a curated matchday experience. Also following the Moments experience, the suite will become bookable for guests on Marriott.com.

To bid on these Marriott Hotels and Manchester United experiences, please visit Marriott Bonvoy Moments .

