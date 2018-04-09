Marriott Hotels Continues To Spread Ideas And Conversation With TED Partnership

BETHESDA, Md., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an exciting and inspiring first year, Marriott Hotels expands its partnership with idea engine, TED, to include even more innovative programming in its second year. The partnership included bringing creatively curated TED Talks to guest rooms, unique TED Fellows salons at hotels in popular destinations worldwide, plus thoughtful blog posts and original quotes to guests at various touchpoints in the hotel. Gaining great recognition and approval from guests, 2018 kicks off with the launch of the first co-branded TED and Marriott Hotels video.

"We saw an immediate, positive impact on our guests' experiences after just the first year into our partnership with TED, but that was just the beginning," said Matthew Carroll, vice president and global brand manager of Marriott Hotels. "At Marriott Hotels we're constantly looking for creativity and new ways to push the envelop, just like our guests. Through our partnership with TED, we can continue to evolve the travel experience like never before."

Additionally, fans of TED can now tune in to the TED's Facebook Live interviews at its marquis conference in Vancouver, TED2018: The Age of Amazement, from April 10-14 from the Marriott Hotels social space. The livestream will be transmitted from the Marriott Hotels Greatroom built specifically for the event throughout the week and will feature 7-9 interviews with thought leaders that will spark conversation among the online audience. Host Manoush Zomorodi of the Note to Self podcast will take people behind-the-scenes at the TED2018 conference through live interviews on TED's Facebook Watch show, TED: Backstage Pass. Simply follow at facebook.com/TEDBackstage.

"AT TED, we are constantly looking for ways to refresh how ideas are shared globally. We do the same when it comes to our valued partners. This year with Marriott, our goal was to further tailor the foundational elements that this program was built on. From Marriott Hotels hosting our Facebook live official set at the main TED conference to changing the way guests best engage with ideas through the in-room talks based on time of the day, we are bringing our ongoing experimentation around formats to our partnership with Marriott Hotels."

The TED Fellows Salon series that proved popular last year will continue, bringing an exclusive and intimate experience to guests in Medellin, Indore, Boston and Athens. The in-room playlists will now be curated by daypart to match guests' moods and mindset throughout the day, with energizing ramp up talks for mornings and topics that invite reflection in the evenings.

In addition, Marriott Hotels also recently launched its newest Instagram story series, "Marriott Hotels Talks TED," which offers viewers original, inspiring content and an inside look at their favorite idea engine. To watch the series, follow @marriotthotels on Instagram and stay tuned for content throughout the year.

About Marriott Hotels

With more than 500 hotels and resorts in over 50 countries around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, enabling the next generation to Travel Brilliantly. The brand's evolved experience now includes inventive, sophisticated spaces including a vibrant and inviting Greatroom, the exclusive M Club Lounge, collaborative meeting spaces and the Marriott Modern aesthetic guest room. All Marriott hotels participate in the award winning Marriott Rewards frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information, visit www.MarriottHotels.com.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual gathering in Vancouver, Canada, its TEDWomen and TEDGlobal conferences, and at thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world, then made available, free, on TED.com and other channels.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; Subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; and the educational initiative TED-Ed.

