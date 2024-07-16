MARRIOTT HOTELS DEBUTS EXCITING NEW WATERFRONT DESTINATION WITH THE OPENING OF MARRIOTT LONG BEACH DOWNTOWN

Marriott Long Beach Downtown Now Open to Business and Leisure Travelers

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. and Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of the new Marriott Long Beach Downtown – an urban waterfront destination situated on the city's iconic promenade. Evoking Marriott Hotels' rich and trusted legacy, the hotel invites guests to explore Long Beach's vibrant and thriving convention and entertainment hub, which encompasses abundant walkable dining and shopping options and miles of sandy shoreline as well as several world class attractions, among them the Aquarium of the Pacific, Shoreline Aquatic Park and the Queen Mary.

Featuring modern elegance and warmth, the inviting 12-story hotel showcases 376 contemporary guest rooms and suites, a stunning rooftop pool and deck with sweeping city and ocean views, a central Greatroom lobby designed for social interaction and work, a stylish lobby market, a state-of-the-art exercise facility, ample cutting-edge meeting space and an all-day restaurant – all radiating a sophisticated motif with an airy modern vibe.

"With locally inspired design and sophisticated yet functional spaces, this newest hotel reflects Marriott Hotels' commitment to elevating our guests' experience by anticipating their every need," said Marriott Long Beach Downtown's General Manager, Rahul Vir. "Over the decades, Marriott Hotels has earned the trust of travelers worldwide. We are thrilled to introduce this new, forward-thinking hotel as we continually strive to exceed our guests' expectations with exceptional and authentic services and elevated experiences."

Thoughtful, Modern Design

Much of Southern California's iconic Long Beach was constructed in the aftermath of the devasting 1933 earthquake – an era when "streamline modern" architecture was in its heyday. Derived from the area's roaring energy and beach-oriented local culture, the hotel's reimagined dramatic and grand design was spearheaded by Looney & Associates LLC – blending the soft soothing nautical and natural influences of the Long Beach locale with a decidedly contemporary aesthetic, including geometric accents, decorative millwork, curved lines, layered textures and patterns and streamlined forms. An intricate backlit metal art piece at the entry drive greets guests while geometric planters and benches throughout the porte cochère provide visual interest. With a high glow, the curb check-in desk recalls the forms of marina ship hulls, while an oversized decorative screen allows for abundant natural light.

Anchored by the Greatroom lobby – a stylish social hub with a nod to the glamourous Art Deco era – the inviting social space encourages guests to combine work with pleasure. Its common areas feature warm wood and gold details, punctuated by curvilinear furnishings, bold colors, geometric patterns, subtle textures and other distinctive elements, all against a backdrop of layered symmetry. Clusters of lounge furniture and a central bar provide guests with ample space to relax and unwind with friends and family or collaborate with colleagues over a playful night cap.

With expansive windows to allow for generous natural light, guest rooms echo the modern, locally inspired theme and nautical elements – offering guests a restorative yet polished ambiance. Outfitted with platform beds, rich fabrics, crisp white window coverings and metallic accents, accommodations are spacious and inviting with a bright and airy palette incorporating colors of the sea and sky – including blues, soft whites, browns and greys – for a breezy oceanfront look. This contemporary feel extends to every bathroom, where a unique curved vanity further infuses a modern beachfront motif. Each guest room features functional technology-enabled work surfaces, resulting in a space that is both flexible and sophisticated. A testament to Marriott Hotels' unwavering attention to detail, guest rooms are all outfitted with plush robes and slippers, a Nespresso coffeemaker, a flat-screen high-definition TV and upgraded bath products.

Locally Curated Dining

Hotel guests can dine onsite at Local Current, where Executive Chef Leo De Leon prepares fresh, locally curated seasonal fare with a California twist. Committed to supporting the community and practicing sustainability, De Leon has devised inventive menus featuring fresh, natural ingredients sourced from local farms and fishermen.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, select highlights include a hearty breakfast buffet, all day brunch, a raw bar with fresh seafood and oysters, vegetarian options and entrees such as pan seared salmon and pressed wagyu burger. A full bar features craft beer, California wines, seasonal margaritas, mocktails and much more as well as an array of after dinner drinks, including espresso martinis and Italian digestifs.

The Market is a 24-hour hub for grab-and-go fare located in the lobby across from the reception area – offerings include coffee by Starbucks, pastries and sandwiches.

Marriott Long Beach Downtown features M Club, a brand signature offered at select Marriott Hotels globally – which provides Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members as well as paying guests an exclusive space to rest, recharge and refocus, every day at any time. A range of complimentary food and beverage options featuring hot breakfast, evening drinks, hors d'oeuvres and premium beverages are offered throughout the day.

Meetings and Events of All Scopes, Sizes

Designed to foster collaboration, the hotel's Next Gen Meeting Spaces can adapt to a variety of formats and group sizes – with more than 21,000 square feet of meeting space, 14 flexible event rooms and 18 breakout rooms. Also taking a cue from the hotel's beachfront locale, meeting areas are done in muted whites, greys and bright blues – with bold geometric accents, bright white wood millwork, oversized crystal light fixtures and plush patterned carpeting in abstract designs. All meeting areas have wireless connectivity, videoconferencing, docking stations and smart whiteboards. An onsite audiovisual technician is always available, and a variety of custom catering menu options are provided.

Marriott Long Beach Downtown participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Reservations and more information are available at www.marriotthotels.com .

About Marriott Long Beach Downtown

Owned by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc., an Orange County, CA based lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"), Marriott Long Beach Downtown is in the heart of Long Beach – a waterfront playground and port – on The Promenade. Along with its 376 rooms and suites, guests can enjoy the elevated outdoor terrace pool and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean along with its well-equipped, modern fitness center. Hotel guests can dine onsite at Local Current or pick up light bites from The Market –a 24-hour hub for grab-and-go fare. M Club offers Marriott Bonvoy members a private spot to relax and recharge, and it's 21,000 square feet of meeting spaces provide an ideal destination for business and leisure groups and events. For more information, visit www.marriott.com/lgbmc.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Hotels®

With nearly 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hospitality – placing people first is the brand's living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that embrace style, design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com , and stay connected on Facebook , @marriott on Twitter , and @marriotthotels on Instagram . Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

Media Contact: Marguarite Clark Public Relations

Marguarite Clark (949) 295-2801 [email protected]

SOURCE Marriott Long Beach Downtown