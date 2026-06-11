Marriott International Celebrates 10,000 Properties Globally with the Opening of the JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa

"Marriott was founded 99 years ago as a nine‑seat root beer stand, and as of today, has grown into a global portfolio of 10,000 properties spanning 146 countries and territories. I'm immensely proud of this tremendous milestone, made possible by our global teams and the owners who continue to place their trust in Marriott brands," said Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano. "Marking this accomplishment with a property carrying the JW Marriott brand is especially meaningful given its naming after our co-founder, J. Willard Marriott. He and Alice S. Marriott built an incredible legacy of opportunity, service, and innovation that we're privileged to carry forward."

The JW Marriott Ranthambore celebrated the opening with associates and company leaders, including David Marriott, Chairman of the Board, and Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC), along with the resort's owner Nilesh Gadhiya and the Gadhiya family.

Situated a short drive from Ranthambore National Park, the resort offers an immersive luxury retreat with 127 thoughtfully designed accommodations, including private villas, guestrooms, and suites. On property, guests can reconnect with nature and experience elevated dining through a range of diverse dining experiences, from modern Indian cuisine and regional specialties to locally inspired botanical cocktails.

With the JW Marriott brand portfolio now comprising over 130 properties globally, this opening strengthens the company's unrivaled luxury portfolio, which spans seven brands representing nearly 700 properties in 74 countries and territories, offering guests transformative experiences in the world's most sought-after destinations.

As Marriott continues striving to meet the evolving needs of every traveler and trip purpose, the company has recently celebrated several exciting openings, spanning midscale to luxury, including:

The St. Regis Budapest opened in April and marked the brand's debut in Hungary. Set within the iconic Klotild Palace, one of the city's most renowned architectural landmarks, the property introduced the brand's timeless sophistication, signature rituals and anticipatory service to Budapest's most distinguished address.

opened in April and marked the brand's debut in Hungary. Set within the iconic Klotild Palace, one of the city's most renowned architectural landmarks, the property introduced the brand's timeless sophistication, signature rituals and anticipatory service to Budapest's most distinguished address. The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort officially opened as Westin's first all-inclusive property in Mexico. Located along the shores of Banderas Bay, the resort introduces a refined, experience-driven interpretation of stress-free, all-inclusive travel.

officially opened as Westin's first all-inclusive property in Mexico. Located along the shores of Banderas Bay, the resort introduces a refined, experience-driven interpretation of stress-free, all-inclusive travel. Artik Suzhou, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy opened earlier this year, marking the brand's debut in Greater China. Located in the heart of the historic city of Suzhou, the property blends contemporary design with the refined elegance of Suzhou's centuries-old cultural heritage.

opened earlier this year, marking the brand's debut in Greater China. Located in the heart of the historic city of Suzhou, the property blends contemporary design with the refined elegance of Suzhou's centuries-old cultural heritage. StudioRes by Marriott Greensboro Airport officially opened its doors in May, about a year after signing. The new-build property was developed using modular construction and joined one of the company's newest brand portfolios, catering to extended-stay guests.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.