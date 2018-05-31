Marriott International CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference June 5; Remarks to be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), will speak at the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference, to be held on Tuesday, June 5. Mr. Sorenson's presentation will be at approximately 11:15 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Goldman Sachs Lodging Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until September 1, 2018 at the same site.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

