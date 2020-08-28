Marriott International Expands Its Presence With The Opening of Dual-branded Hotel, JW Marriott And Courtyard by Marriott in Yinchuan, China's Famous Historical And Cultural City

YINCHUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced the opening of its dual-branded hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan and Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan in Northwest China, recognized as an "oasis in the hinterland," a historical and distinctive destination surrounded by deserts and the Helan Mountains. Invested and established by Ningxia Genyuan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., the dual-branded hotel is an architectural masterpiece depicting a "Grand Sailing Ship" boasting a total of 513 rooms. The property will deliver purposeful and memorable service to guest, from the warm luxury experience signature to the JW Marriott brand to the innovative and passionate offerings from Courtyard by Marriott.

Located in the cultural center of Yinchuan, JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan and Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan are adjacent to Yinchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center, Ningxia Museum and Ningxia Grand Theater. A 40-minute drive from Yinchuan Hedong International Airport, the area is home to local attractions including the Sand Lake, Shapotou Scenic Spot and Zhenbeibu Western Film City, an ideal choice for guests staying within and passing through the destination.

"We are excited to welcome JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan and Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan to our expanding portfolio in the northwest of China. The opening of the dual-branded hotel demonstrates the growing demand for travel as more travelers seek to discover new and emerging cities all across China," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "This milestone opening signals a new chapter in the dynamic hospitality industry of Yinchuan, and we look forward to bringing our signature offerings to our guests through thoughtfully-curated experiences, leaving them with unforgettable memories from our brands."

JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan offers 247 guest rooms and 32 suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with dramatic views of Yinchuan skyline. All rooms are thoughtfully decorated, equipped with the latest in-room technology and modern amenities, including a 55-inch LCD TV and capsule coffee machine. Embracing a sense of modern luxury, JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan promises to offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in soul.

JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan serves up a diverse range of artfully selected and locally-inspired culinary offerings. At the signature restaurant Ning Xin Ge, guests can enjoy gourmet dishes with fresh ingredients from a highly skilled chef specialized in Cantonese cuisine and local specialties, as well as an exhilarating live cooking experience that adds excitement to social and business gatherings. All-day dining restaurant JW Kitchen delivers international specialties, connecting to an outdoor garden ideal for hosting beer festivals, barbecues and music showcases in the summer. The Executive Lounge is a perfect place to take in the spectacular Yinchuan skyline view over sumptuous snacks and drinks. Guests seeking to kickback in a soothing and luxurious setting can linger at The Lobby Bar while indulging in the unique and flavorsome treats and drinks.

JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan features signature offerings centered on encouraging guests to celebrate being in the present, foster connections and revitalize the mind. JW Garden, a farm-to-table program, ensures sustainable sourcing of fresh herbs and vegetables for guests. Family by JW, a signature brand program, provides enriching experiences for children such as cooking classes and family-friendly amenities. Guests who want to maintain their wellness routines during their stay will enjoy the 24-hour Fitness Center, flooded with natural sunlight and providing guests with state-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment. An indoor heated swimming pool allows guests to enjoy both a leisurely or aerobic swim all throughout the year.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of business events, conferences and banquets, JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan is able to accommodate large-scale event with the pillar-free JW Grand Ballroom. Covering a total area of 1,400 sqm and equipped with a 90 sqm LED screen, the ballroom can accommodate 1,300 guests and be divided into 4 independent areas. For more intimate events, the 500 sqm JW Ballroom is equipped with a 50 sqm LED screen, and can be repurposed as three independent multifunctional ballrooms. In addition, 10 multi-functional Meeting Rooms of varying sizes will meet the diverse needs of guests.

Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan features 234 stylish and contemporary guestrooms that cater to passion-driven guests looking to pursue their personal and professional ambitions whilst on the road. Showcasing modern design and decor, as well as a vivacious and inspiring ambience, all guestrooms are equipped with flexible work areas, high-speed Internet, and high-definition televisions for discerning business travelers.

The hotel's all-day-dining restaurant, The Pavilion, offers a wide variety of cuisine from an international buffet spread to an A-La-Carte menu. Lobby Lounge is a versatile venue for casual gatherings and business meetings, as well as a space to relax and unwind after a busy day. Marriott Bonvoy Elite member can enjoy the amenities at the Elite Club along with a 24-hour Gym featuring a variety of equipment including treadmills, cross-training machines and stationary cycles.

