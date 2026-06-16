Marriott International Introduces Ask Bonvoy™ a New AI-Powered Search Experience Transforming Travel Exploration

Marriott International launches Ask Bonvoy, a new conversational, natural language search experience designed to help Marriott Bonvoy members more intuitively explore the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories.

Ask Bonvoy is launching in beta and will initially be available in U.S. English on Marriott.com and in the iOS and Android Marriott Bonvoy mobile apps to a subset of Marriott Bonvoy members and users who sign up for Marriott Bonvoy.

As part of Marriott's commitment to enhancing the Marriott Bonvoy experience, Ask Bonvoy is designed to make it easier for members to explore stays, amenities and experiences. Over time, Ask Bonvoy will be made available to Marriott's nearly 283 million Marriott Bonvoy members and global travelers who sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy program.

BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced the beta launch of Ask Bonvoy™, a new conversational, natural language search experience designed to help travelers more intuitively discover incredible destinations across the Marriott Bonvoy® portfolio of approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories. Ask Bonvoy is designed to help travelers search for stays and plan their trips using conversational language, delivering customized results that lead to unforgettable experiences.

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Ask Bonvoy will launch in beta and will initially be available in U.S. English on Marriott.com, and in the iOS and Android Marriott Bonvoy mobile apps to a subset of Marriott Bonvoy members and users who sign up for Marriott Bonvoy. This measured rollout reflects Marriott's commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience, allowing Ask Bonvoy to scale gradually to adjust to real-time feedback and improve performance. A full, global release of the experience is planned for later this year.

"For nearly a century, Marriott has embraced change and been a leading innovator in the industry," said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO, Marriott International. "Ask Bonvoy builds on that legacy, bringing conversational AI to the heart of how travelers explore Marriott's extraordinary global portfolio. Today's beta launch is a powerful example of our continued investment in technology as we aim to make travel planning easier, more intuitive, and more personal."

Powered by Marriott's proprietary AI architecture, Ask Bonvoy interprets a natural language search query, identifies a member's trip purpose, and provides users with relevant and curated results from Marriott's portfolio of thousands of properties around the world. Responses are grounded exclusively in Marriott owned, verified property data rather than open web content, fostering greater reliability for guests looking to understand hotel features and amenities such as dining options, spa experiences and recreational offerings like golf.

"Travelers are increasingly looking for faster, more intuitive ways to search, explore, and plan their trips," said Drew Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer, Marriott International. "Grounded in Marriott's own data and backed by the power of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of offerings, Ask Bonvoy is designed to meet travelers in a modern way at every point in their journey, whether they know exactly where and when they'd like to travel or are just beginning their trip discovery. Our measured launch allows us to learn directly from our customers on how they like to search so we can refine and adapt before we scale globally. We are excited to launch Ask Bonvoy as Marriott continues to transform the future of travel."

Ask Bonvoy is designed to complement the existing search function on Marriott.com and in the Marriott Bonvoy Apps. Members using Ask Bonvoy in beta can continue to search using traditional dates and location filters, while also choosing to explore destinations and properties through more conversational prompts such as travel purpose, location attributes, and desired amenities such as dining, spa and golf options. Once users have identified their stay within the Ask Bonvoy platform, the experience will seamlessly hand off to Marriott's existing booking capabilities to complete reservations. As Marriott continues to refine the Ask Bonvoy experience, the model will support loyalty points-based searches over time.

The launch of Ask Bonvoy is the latest step in Marriott's digital and technology transformation journey. Marriott actively collaborates with numerous tech companies and is partnering with Google on its forthcoming Google AI Mode travel product and with Open AI on its Ad Pilot Program. In 2024, Marriott launched an industry-leading natural language search capability on its Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy platform.

Over time, Marriott plans to make Ask Bonvoy available to its nearly 283 million Marriott Bonvoy members and global travelers who sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy program and book exclusively on Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy Apps.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to the beta launch of Ask Bonvoy; opportunities to scale and improve Ask Bonvoy performance; the expected full global launch of Ask Bonvoy; the continued evolution of the Ask Bonvoy experience, including as relates to loyalty points-based searches; and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. Marriott cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that the company may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that Marriott describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.