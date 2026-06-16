Marriott International invites travelers to discover Guyana, South America's best-kept secret

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where travelers seek more authentic experiences and destinations off the beaten path, a new generation of places is emerging that prioritizes connection with nature, local culture, and a sense of discovery. These are places where luxury lies not in crowds or viral trends, but in the opportunity to explore unspoiled landscapes, experience unique adventures, and feel among the select few who have ventured there.

Courtyard by Marriott Guyana Airport and Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown

In the far north of South America, Guyana remains one of those destinations that still feels authentic, unexpected, and relatively unexplored. Far from mass tourism, this country combines pristine rainforests, breathtaking waterfalls, Caribbean culture, and extraordinary biodiversity, making every journey a journey of discovery. For travelers seeking something different—more adventurous, natural, and genuine—Guyana is emerging as the next hidden gem destination worth discovering before it hits the mainstream.

From navigating rivers surrounded by rainforest to discovering local communities and wildlife in their natural habitat, traveling through Guyana is to delve into a wilder, more unknown version of the continent. Here, adventure coexists with tranquility; a destination where it's still possible to disconnect, explore virtually untouched landscapes, and enjoy experiences that feel exclusive precisely because, so few have been here before.

And for those looking to explore Guyana in comfort from the very first moment, the Courtyard by Marriott Guyana Airport is the ideal starting point. Located near the airport and surrounded by the vibrant energy of Georgetown, the hotel combines contemporary design, warm hospitality, and a strategic location for discovering both the country's natural beauty and cultural scene, offering a practical experience for the modern traveler.

For those seeking an even more immersive stay in the capital, the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown offers an experience that blends contemporary luxury with privileged views of the Atlantic Ocean. With a sophisticated culinary offering, spaces designed for relaxation, and an ideal location facing Georgetown's waterfront, the hotel has become one of the most prominent meeting points for international travelers who wish to discover Guyana's cosmopolitan and elegant side.

Between untamed nature, contemporary hospitality, and a growing cultural scene, Guyana proves that there are still destinations capable of surprising. Whether it's an adventure getaway, an immersion in unique landscapes, or a tropical luxury experience in the heart of Georgetown, the country offers a distinct way to travel: more authentic, exclusive, and connected to what truly matters. A place that remains a well-kept secret for now, but which could soon become one of the most captivating destinations in the region.

SOURCE Marriott International