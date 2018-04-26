Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

"Marriott's vision is to be the world's favorite travel company. The best way to reach that goal is to employ a best-in-breed, global customer recognition platform that connects our guests at every possible touchpoint to our team of expert hospitality professionals who strive to delight our guests every stay," said Brian King, Global Digital & Sales Officer at Marriott International. "Our partnership with Salesforce is essential to creating a frictionless experience for our guests so they can spend more time pursuing the things that make them passionate about travel."

Combining Marriott's next generation hospitality with Salesforce's innovative customer service technology, Service Cloud, the platform provides Marriott associates with an accurate, 360-degree view of each guests' profile, as well as relevant, volunteered information that enables associates to provide truly personalized service at every touchpoint. Now all conversations, regardless of which channel they start from, continue from interaction to interaction across leading messaging platforms, Marriott mobile apps, websites, call-centers and beyond. For instance, members of Marriott's loyalty programs can, weeks before they check in, use Apple Business Chat to connect and chat with an associate in Marriott's Customer Engagement Center to make a special request for their stay. Then, a day before they check in, easily amend the request using the Mobile Requests functionality in the Marriott Mobile app. When they arrive to check in, the front desk associate will let them know the request has been fulfilled.

"There's no such thing as a 'typical' guest or traveler—everyone has unique needs, motivations and expected outcomes, and they want their travel partner to deliver a personalized experience," said Taimur Khan, Salesforce GM and Vice President of Travel, Transportation and Hospitality. "Marriott is redefining expectations across the traveler journey by using Salesforce to empower its guests with connected and personalized service, on the channel of their choice, from the moment they start planning their trip."

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

