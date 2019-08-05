Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $0.69 , compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.56 , compared to second quarter 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.73 . Reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the 2018 second quarter included $0.26 of asset sale gains;

Second quarter 2019 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 1.2 percent worldwide, 2.8 percent outside North America and 0.7 percent in North America ;

The company added more than 16,000 rooms during the second quarter, including nearly 3,500 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 7,500 rooms in international markets;

At quarter-end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled roughly 2,900 hotels and more than 487,000 rooms, including approximately 40,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Roughly 213,000 pipeline rooms were under construction at the end of the second quarter;

Second quarter reported net income totaled $232 million , a 65 percent decrease from prior year results. Second quarter adjusted net income totaled $525 million , a 15 percent decrease from prior year adjusted results;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $952 million in the quarter, a 1 percent increase over second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA;

Marriott repurchased 3.8 million shares of the company's common stock for $500 million during the second quarter. Year-to-date through August 2 , the company has repurchased 12.1 million shares for $1.6 billion .

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported solid second quarter 2019 results.

Arne M. Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, said, "Worldwide RevPAR increased 1.2 percent in the second quarter with higher leisure transient demand in Europe, the Caribbean and South America, and the Asia Pacific regions. Showing great momentum, our worldwide RevPAR index increased 110 basis points in the quarter, the strongest single quarter performance since our acquisition of Starwood in late 2016.

"Our owners and franchisees continue to sign new hotel deals at a rapid pace. Our development pipeline increased 3 percent in the second quarter, reaching a record 487,000 rooms, including roughly 213,000 rooms under construction. Today, our pipeline includes five new all-inclusive resorts to be built over the next several years, which will be part of our newly-launched all-inclusive platform. Recognizing the growing demand for all-inclusive lodging, our platform will create distinctive vacation experiences while leveraging existing brands in our luxury and full-service portfolio. We expect the platform will grow through both new-build properties and conversions of existing resorts, offering travelers yet another option for earning and redeeming Marriott Bonvoy points.

"Our results in the second quarter highlight the resiliency of our business model and the growing strength of our brands. Year-to-date through August 2, we have already returned $1.9 billion to shareholders. For full year 2019, we expect cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends could approach $3 billion."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Marriott's reported net income totaled $232 million in the 2019 second quarter, compared to 2018 second quarter reported net income of $667 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.69 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income totaled $525 million, compared to 2018 second quarter adjusted net income of $619 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter totaled $1.56, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted results for the 2018 second quarter include $119 million pre-tax ($0.26 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and equity in earnings. See page A-3 for the calculation of adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. Adjusted results for the 2018 second quarter also exclude an increase to the gain on the sale of Avendra.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $834 million in the 2019 second quarter, an 8 percent increase over base management and franchise fees of $775 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to unit growth, RevPAR growth, and higher branding fees.

Second quarter 2019 incentive management fees totaled $165 million, a 6 percent decrease compared to incentive management fees of $176 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease largely reflects lower net house profits at North American managed hotels, and unfavorable exchange rates, partially offset by higher net house profits at International managed hotels.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2019 second quarter totaled $229 million, compared to $217 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects an increase in administrative costs.

In the 2019 second quarter, the company incurred $22 million of expenses and recognized $22 million of insurance recoveries related to the data security incident it disclosed on November 30, 2018. The expenses and insurance recoveries are reflected in either the reimbursed expenses or merger-related costs and charges lines of the Income Statement, which have been excluded from adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA.

The company also recorded a $126 million non-tax deductible accrual in the second quarter for the fine proposed by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office in relation to the data security incident. Marriott has the right to respond before the amount of the fine is finally determined and a fine can be issued. The company intends to respond and vigorously defend its position. The accrual is reflected in the merger-related costs and charges line of the Income Statement, which has been excluded from adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA.

Gains and other income, net, totaled $1 million, compared to $114 million in the year-ago quarter. Gains and other income, net, in the 2018 second quarter largely reflected $109 million of gains from asset sales.

Interest expense, net, totaled $96 million in the second quarter compared to $79 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is largely due to higher debt balances.

Equity in earnings for the second quarter totaled $0 million, compared to $21 million in the year-ago quarter. The 2019 second quarter included a $4 million asset impairment. The 2018 second quarter included a $10 million gain on the sale of a hotel in a North American joint venture.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Compared to May 10, 2019 Guidance

On May 10, 2019, the company estimated gross fee revenues would total $990 million to $1,010 million in the second quarter. Actual gross fee revenues totaled $999 million in the quarter.

The company estimated owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, for the second quarter would total approximately $80 million. Actual results of $87 million in the quarter were higher than estimated, largely due to the timing of non-operating expenses.

The company estimated equity in earnings for the second quarter would total approximately $5 million. Actual equity in earnings of $0 million in the quarter were lower than expected, largely reflecting a $4 million asset impairment.

The company estimated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter would total $940 million to $965 million. Actual adjusted EBITDA totaled $952 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 112 new properties (16,181 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2019 second quarter, including The Westin Desaru Coast Resort in Malaysia, W Muscat in Oman, and AC Hotel Riga, the company's first hotel in Latvia. Fifteen properties (2,321 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter-end, Marriott's lodging system encompassed 7,100 properties and timeshare resorts with nearly 1,346,000 rooms.

At quarter-end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,919 properties with more than 487,000 rooms, including 1,150 properties with roughly 213,000 rooms under construction and 253 properties with approximately 40,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2019 second quarter, worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.2 percent (a 0.3 percent decrease using actual dollars). North American comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 0.7 percent (a 0.4 percent increase using actual dollars), and international comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 2.8 percent (a 2.4 percent decrease using actual dollars) for the same period.

Worldwide comparable company-operated house profit margins decreased 10 basis points in the second quarter, reflecting solid cost controls and synergies from the Starwood acquisition offset by the impact of modest RevPAR growth and higher wages. House profit margins for international comparable company-operated properties increased 30 basis points and North American comparable company-operated house profit margins decreased 50 basis points in the second quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, Marriott's total debt was $10,414 million and cash balances totaled $284 million, compared to $9,347 million in debt and $316 million of cash at year-end 2018.

During the second quarter, the company extended the expiration of its credit facility to June 2024 and increased the facility from $4 billion to $4.5 billion.

Marriott Common Stock

Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding used to calculate both reported and adjusted diluted EPS totaled 336.4 million in the 2019 second quarter, compared to 357.3 million shares in the year-ago quarter.

The company repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock in the 2019 second quarter for $500 million at an average price of $132.39 per share. Year-to-date through August 2, the company has repurchased 12.1 million shares for $1.6 billion at an average price of $128.88 per share.

2019 Outlook

The following outlook for third quarter, fourth quarter, and full year 2019 does not include merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue or reimbursed expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant.

For the 2019 third quarter, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 3 percent outside North America, and 1 to 2 percent worldwide.

The company anticipates third quarter 2019 gross fee revenues will total $945 million to $960 million, a 1 to 3 percent increase over third quarter 2018 gross fee revenues of $932 million, reflecting lower residential branding fees year-over-year. The company anticipates third quarter 2019 incentive management fees will decrease at a mid to high single-digit rate compared to third quarter 2018 incentive management fees of $151 million due to modest expected RevPAR growth in North America and tough comparisons to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Marriott anticipates third quarter 2019 owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, could total $70 million. This estimate reflects $10 million to $15 million of lower termination fees year-over-year. This outlook for the 2019 third quarter does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the quarter.

The company expects third quarter 2019 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $220 million to $225 million. General, administrative, and other expenses in the 2018 third quarter included a $7 million expense for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce, which is not expected to repeat in 2019.

The company anticipates gains and other income, net could total $10 million in the 2019 third quarter, largely reflecting a $9 million gain on an asset sale that was completed early in the third quarter.

Marriott expects third quarter 2019 diluted EPS could total $1.47 to $1.51, an 11 to 14 percent decline compared to third quarter 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70. Third quarter 2018 adjusted results included $71 million pre-tax ($0.26 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and equity in earnings. Third quarter 2019 guidance does not assume any additional asset sale gains beyond the $9 million pre-tax ($0.02 per share) discussed above.

Marriott anticipates third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $896 million to $916 million, flat to up 2 percent compared to third quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $900 million. This estimate does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur in the third quarter of 2019. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

For the 2019 fourth quarter, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 3 percent outside North America, and 1 to 2 percent worldwide.

The company assumes fourth quarter 2019 gross fee revenues will total $981 million to $996 million, an 8 to 9 percent increase over fourth quarter 2018 gross fee revenues of $910 million. The company anticipates fourth quarter 2019 incentive management fees will increase at a mid to high single-digit rate compared to fourth quarter 2018 incentive management fees of $167 million due to international unit growth and easy comparisons to labor strikes in the 2018 fourth quarter.

The company expects fourth quarter 2019 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $249 million to $254 million. General, administrative, and other expenses in the 2018 fourth quarter included a $7 million expense for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce, which is not expected to repeat in 2019.

Marriott expects fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $917 million to $937 million, a 6 to 8 percent increase over fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $864 million. This estimate does not reflect any asset sales that may occur in the fourth quarter of 2019. See page A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

For the full year 2019, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 3 percent outside North America, and 1 to 2 percent worldwide.

As a result of construction delays in North America and the Middle East and Africa region, Marriott now anticipates net room additions of 5.0 to 5.5 percent for full year 2019, with expected room deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent.

The company expects full year 2019 gross fee revenues will total $3,820 million to $3,850 million, a 5 to 6 percent increase over 2018 gross fee revenues of $3,638 million, including approximately $20 million of unfavorable foreign exchange. Full year 2019 estimated gross fee revenues include $400 million to $410 million of credit card branding fees, compared to $380 million for full year 2018. Compared to the estimate the company provided on May 10, this estimate of gross fee revenues largely reflects lower RevPAR growth, additional unfavorable foreign exchange and lower credit card branding fees. The company anticipates full year 2019 incentive management fees will be flat compared to 2018 full year incentive management fees of $649 million.

Marriott anticipates full year 2019 owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, could total $295 million. This estimate reflects stronger results at owned and leased hotels, offset by approximately $35 million of lower termination fees year-over-year. This outlook for full year 2019 does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year.

The company expects full year 2019 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $920 million to $930 million, flat to down 1 percent from full year 2018 expenses of $927 million. Full year 2018 general, administrative, and other expenses included a $51 million expense for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce, which is not expected to repeat in 2019.

The company anticipates full year 2019 diluted EPS could total $5.97 to $6.06, a 2 to 4 percent decline compared to 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $6.21. Full year adjusted 2018 results include $183 million pre-tax ($0.44 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and $65 million pre-tax ($0.21 per share) of asset sale gains in equity in earnings. Full year 2019 guidance includes the $9 million pre-tax ($0.02 per share) asset sale gain in gains and other income, net, included in the third quarter 2019 outlook.

Marriott expects full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $3,586 million to $3,626 million, a 3 to 4 percent increase over 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $3,473 million. See page A-14 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.



Third Quarter 20191 Fourth Quarter 20191 Full Year 20191 Gross fee revenues $945 million to $960 million $981 million to $996 million $3,820 million to $3,850 million Contract investment

amortization Approx. $15 million Approx. $16 million Approx. $60 million Owned, leased and other

revenue, net of direct

expenses Approx. $70 million Approx. $88 million Approx. $295 million Depreciation, amortization,

and other expenses Approx. $50 million Approx. $55 million Approx. $215 million General, administrative,

and other expenses $220 million to $225 million $249 million to $254 million $920 million to $930 million Operating income $725 million to $745 million $744 million to $764 million $2,910 million to $2,950 million Gains and other income Approx. $10 million Approx. $4 million Approx. $20 million Net interest expense Approx. $90 million Approx. $93 million Approx. $370 million Equity in earnings (losses) Approx. $5 million Approx. $7 million Approx. $20 million Earnings per share - diluted $1.47 to $1.51 $1.53 to $1.58 $5.97 to $6.06 Effective tax rate 25.0 percent 23.3 percent 22.4 percent









1The outlook provided in this table does not include merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue or reimbursed expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant.

The company expects investment spending in 2019 will total approximately $650 million to $750 million, including approximately $225 million for maintenance capital. Investment spending also includes other capital expenditures (including property acquisitions), new mezzanine financing and mortgage notes, contract acquisition costs, and equity and other investments. The company estimates $200 million to $250 million of its 2019 investment spending will be reimbursed or recycled over time. Assuming this level of investment spending and no additional asset sales, cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends could approach $3 billion for full year 2019.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until August 6, 2020.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 706-679-3455 and the conference ID is 9989245. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 until 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2019. To access the replay, call 404-537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 9989245.

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our RevPAR, profit margin and earnings outlook and assumptions; the number of lodging properties we expect to add to or remove from our system in the future; our expectations regarding new product offerings; our expectations regarding the estimates of the impact of new accounting standards; our expectations about investment spending and tax rate; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from the data security incident; changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income, including guidance that may be issued by U.S. standard-setting bodies on how provisions of the Tax Act will be applied or otherwise administered; and changes to our estimates of the impact of new accounting standards. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of August 5, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER 2019 AND 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)









































As Reported

As Reported 10

Percent







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)







June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018



REVENUES















Base management fees

$ 309

$ 300

3



Franchise fees 1

525

475

11



Incentive management fees

165

176

(6)



Gross Fee Revenues

999

951

5



Contract investment amortization 2

(15)

(13)

(15)



Net Fee Revenues

984

938

5



Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

418

423

(1)



Cost reimbursement revenue 4

3,903

4,048

(4)



Total Revenues

5,305

5,409

(2)





















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

331

334

1



Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

56

58

3



General, administrative, and other 7

229

217

(6)



Merger-related costs and charges

173

18

(861)



Reimbursed expenses 4

4,107

3,964

(4)



Total Expenses

4,896

4,591

(7)





















OPERATING INCOME

409

818

(50)





















Gains and other income, net 8

1

114

(99)



Interest expense

(102)

(85)

(20)



Interest income

6

6

-



Equity in earnings 9

-

21

(100)





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

314

874

(64)





















Provision for income taxes

(82)

(207)

60





















NET INCOME

$ 232

$ 667

(65)





















EARNINGS PER SHARE















Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.70

$ 1.89

(63)



Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.69

$ 1.87

(63)





















Basic Shares

333.8

353.4







Diluted Shares

336.4

357.3























1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.



2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.



3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.



5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.



7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.



9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

10 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)









































As Reported

As Reported10

Percent







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Better/(Worse)







June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018



REVENUES















Base management fees

$ 591

$ 573

3



Franchise fees 1

975

892

9



Incentive management fees

328

331

(1)



Gross Fee Revenues

1,894

1,796

5



Contract investment amortization 2

(29)

(31)

6



Net Fee Revenues

1,865

1,765

6



Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

793

829

(4)



Cost reimbursement revenue 4

7,659

7,824

(2)



Total Revenues

10,317

10,418

(1)





















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

656

670

2



Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

110

112

2



General, administrative, and other 7

451

464

3



Merger-related costs and charges

182

52

(250)



Reimbursed expenses 4

7,999

7,772

(3)



Total Expenses

9,398

9,070

(4)





















OPERATING INCOME

919

1,348

(32)





















Gains and other income, net 8

6

173

(97)



Interest expense

(199)

(160)

(24)



Interest income

12

11

9



Equity in earnings 9

8

34

(76)





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

746

1,406

(47)





















Provision for income taxes

(139)

(319)

56





















NET INCOME

$ 607

$ 1,087

(44)





















EARNINGS PER SHARE















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.80

$ 3.06

(41)



Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.79

$ 3.02

(41)





















Basic Shares

336.7

355.9







Diluted Shares

339.6

360.3











1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.



2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.



3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.



5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.



7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.



9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

10 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



($ in millions except per share amounts)



























































The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













Percent









Percent





June 30,

June 30,

Better/

June 30,

June 30,

Better/





2019

2018 1

(Worse)

2019

2018 1

(Worse)



Total revenues, as reported $ 5,305

$ 5,409





$ 10,317

$ 10,418







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903)

(4,048)





(7,659)

(7,824)







Adjusted total revenues** 1,402

1,361





2,658

2,594



































Operating income, as reported 409

818





919

1,348







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903)

(4,048)





(7,659)

(7,824)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,107

3,964





7,999

7,772







Add: Merger-related costs and charges 173

18





182

52







Adjusted operating income ** 786

752

5%

1,441

1,348

7%































Operating income margin 8%

15%





9%

13%







Adjusted operating income margin ** 56%

55%





54%

52%



































Net income, as reported 232

667





607

1,087







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903)

(4,048)





(7,659)

(7,824)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,107

3,964





7,999

7,772







Add: Merger-related costs and charges 173

18





182

52







Less: Gain on sale of Avendra -

(1)





-

(6)







Income tax effect of above adjustments (84)

19





(122)

3







Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 -

-





-

22







Adjusted net income ** $ 525

$ 619

-15%

$ 1,007

$ 1,106

-9%































Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.69

$ 1.87





$ 1.79

$ 3.02







Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 1.56

$ 1.73

-10%

$ 2.97

$ 3.07

-3%





























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

































1 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2019















North America Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 757 240,359 1,195 310,124 1,952 550,483 Marriott Hotels 122 65,625 172 50,726 294 116,351 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 27 23,333 184 63,109 211 86,442 Courtyard 235 37,664 98 21,247 333 58,911 Westin 43 23,650 71 21,912 114 45,562 JW Marriott 17 10,864 51 19,724 68 30,588 Renaissance 27 11,574 56 17,539 83 29,113 The Ritz-Carlton 38 10,981 56 14,943 94 25,924 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 Le Méridien 3 570 72 20,163 75 20,733 Four Points 1 134 74 19,117 75 19,251 Residence Inn 108 16,495 5 565 113 17,060 W Hotels 24 7,078 29 7,347 53 14,425 The Luxury Collection 5 2,234 50 8,830 55 11,064 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Aloft 1 330 38 8,936 39 9,266 St. Regis 9 1,728 32 7,289 41 9,017 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 AC Hotels by Marriott 3 517 59 7,099 62 7,616 Delta Hotels 25 6,775 - - 25 6,775 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 32 4,879 39 6,418 SpringHill Suites 30 4,896 - - 30 4,896 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 31 4,580 31 4,580 Protea Hotels - - 36 4,328 36 4,328 Autograph Collection 5 1,307 15 2,406 20 3,713 EDITION 3 1,019 6 1,293 9 2,312 TownePlace Suites 17 1,948 - - 17 1,948 Element 1 180 7 1,421 8 1,601 Tribute Portfolio - - 5 713 5 713 Moxy - - 4 599 4 599 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,318 624,924 585 121,107 4,903 746,031 Courtyard 783 104,203 74 13,858 857 118,061 Fairfield by Marriott 966 89,896 19 3,188 985 93,084 Residence Inn 697 83,091 8 1,041 705 84,132 Marriott Hotels 213 66,474 54 15,485 267 81,959 Sheraton 161 47,749 62 17,683 223 65,432 SpringHill Suites 403 46,612 - - 403 46,612 TownePlace Suites 382 38,350 - - 382 38,350 Westin 87 28,811 24 7,372 111 36,183 Autograph Collection 95 19,613 58 12,721 153 32,334 Four Points 157 23,764 52 8,220 209 31,984 Renaissance 59 16,981 27 7,393 86 24,374 Aloft 111 16,452 16 2,652 127 19,104 AC Hotels by Marriott 52 8,782 40 5,897 92 14,679 The Luxury Collection 12 2,850 45 8,590 57 11,440 Delta Hotels 42 9,385 2 562 44 9,947 Moxy 13 2,739 29 6,007 42 8,746 Le Méridien 17 3,665 16 4,248 33 7,913 JW Marriott 12 5,643 6 1,624 18 7,267 Tribute Portfolio 20 4,626 11 1,211 31 5,837 Element 35 4,809 2 293 37 5,102 Protea Hotels - - 38 2,911 38 2,911 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66