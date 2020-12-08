Marriott to Debut First AC Hotel in the Dominican Republic

Tackling a growing trend in travel that combines business with leisure, this 129-room property will enhance the brand's signature take on precision and attention to detail to cater to the demands of essentialists who live by design and wish to make the most of their time and focus. The hotel aims to craft timeless, uncluttered spaces in which the bothersome frictions of travel have been thoughtfully edited away, leaving only what's important.

AC Punta Cana will boast larger areas than commonly offered by the brand, such as pool, gardens, fitness center, and rest areas. Considered, refined, and purposeful, the hotel will additionally feature multifunctional spaces including the AC Kitchen, the AC Store, and the AC lounge as well as corporate event space - an amenity locally unavailable in this segment.

In charge of the interiors will be Requena y Plaza, innovative architecture and design firm whose inspiration for the project will come from the Dominican character and its natural influences. Focused around art and the elegance of local roots, Requena y Plaza will utilize warm colors, touches of local crafts, and specially commissioned pieces to create a supreme complement of contrasts in the hotel's ambiance.

Once completed, AC Punta Cana will be a social hotspot in the heart of one of the Caribbean's fastest-growing tourist destinations. Developed by EGI Business group, a real estate investment, and management firm, in collaboration with Montano Group, the modern structure will combine the brand's distinctive architectural inclinations, which implement clean lines, balanced use of materials, and tastefully-proportioned spaces.

AC Hotels is a lifestyle-led European brand founded in 1998 with nearly 160 hotels in 22 countries and territories. AC by Marriott Punta Cana will be the 11th AC in the Caribbean when it officially opens in 2021.

For more information visit www.ac-hotels.com .

CONTACT: Diego Penaranda, 305-298-2507, [email protected]

SOURCE AC Hotels by Marriott

Related Links

https://ac-hotels.marriott.com

