Marriott Vacation Club Pulse®, San Francisco: Now Open In The City by the Bay

The citycentric brand extension of Marriott Vacation Club, Marriott Vacation Club Pulse is a collection of properties that offer experiences tailored for travelers seeking to explore their favorite cities, immersing themselves in the local scene and culture. Rather than the traditional multi-room villas found at Marriott Vacation Club's resort locations that offer expansive grounds and numerous on-site activities, the appeal of Marriott Vacation Club Pulse properties is their in-the-heart-of-it-all locations. The urban settings put the sought-after sights, sounds and tastes of the city at Owners' and guests' fingertips.

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse properties are found in six unique and vibrant destinations: New York City, San Diego, South Beach, Washington, D.C., Boston and now, San Francisco. Every property is close to cultural attractions, local points of interest, celebrated dining and easily accessed transportation.

With its truly unique appeal, San Francisco is an ideal fit for the newest Marriott Vacation Club Pulse property and a highly desirable addition to the portfolio for Owners and guests. The resort—formerly the Pier 2620 Hotel—is being renovated, with the design team using the city's rich and historic surroundings to inspire the property's stylish look, feel and design.

The property's guestrooms feature a carefully curated San Francisco-themed décor, offering several views and include comforts and conveniences like Wi-Fi and mini-refrigerators. Other amenities include a fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment, and an inviting outdoor courtyard with a gather-round fire pit that's perfect for those cool San Francisco evenings. An all-new, state-of-the-art sales gallery also has been constructed, allowing Owners to plan their next dream vacation.

Located in the historic Fisherman's Wharf district, one of the city's most popular neighborhoods, Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Francisco is within walking distance of many of the scenic waterfront attractions and legendary seafood restaurants that make San Francisco a world-class destination. Close by are PIER 39—and its famous sea lions—Ghirardelli Square, Anchorage Square, the National Maritime Museum, famed Hyde Street Pier, and countless boutiques and galleries.

Nearby, the city's famous cable cars are ready to carry visitors to exciting nearby districts, including Chinatown, Nob Hill and South of Market.

Owners can now make reservations for epic family vacations, romantic getaways or fun-filled weekends at Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Francisco through the Marriott Vacation Club Destinations® Exchange Program.*

Nightly rental guests can also make reservations at Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Francisco by visiting Marriott.com or by calling 1-800-Villas9 (1-800-845-5279).

About Marriott Vacation Club

Marriott Vacation Club is a global leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 61 resorts and more than 12,000 timeshare villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club is a premium vacation ownership program that provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub.

*Usage options are based on availability. The Marriott Vacation Club Destinations Exchange Program is operated by Marriott Resorts, Travel Company, Inc. (the Exchange Company). The Exchange Company can modify the Exchange Program's usage options and terms of use in its sole discretion.

