Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club And Westin Vacation Club Resorts Are Found In The World's No. 1 Destinations

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Jul 02, 2019, 16:15 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs travel guides, recently released its annual rankings of the best vacation destinations.

The new rankings highlight the World's Best Places to Visit, Best Weekend Getaways, Best Foodie Destinations in the U.S.A., Best Romantic Getaways and many more. U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations, combining travelers' opinions and feedback with expert and editor analysis to determine the world's most remarkable vacation experiences.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation's (NYSE: VAC) collection of timeshare vacation brands and resorts—including Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club—can be found in many of the lists' top-ranked locations, delivering unforgettable travel experiences to the company's Owners and guests.

"We're proud to be located in the top destinations around the world," said Ed Kinney, global vice president, corporate affairs and communications, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. "With our great brands and resorts, our Owners and guests can enjoy and explore the most sought-after vacation locations. From family-friendly getaways to exciting nightlife hotspots, our resorts and properties are found in cities that top U.S. News & World Report's lists. Each of them offer the perfect backdrop for discovering why these travel must-sees have earned their number one ranking."

Marriott Vacation Club is a collection of upper-upscale timeshare vacation resorts throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy a wide variety of vacation experiences that are characterized by the consistent high quality and warm hospitality for which the Marriott name has become known.

Destination     

U.S. News Rank / List            

Marriott Vacation Club

Paris               

No. 1 World's Best Places to Visit       

Marriott's Village d'Ile-de-France

Maui              

No. 1 Best Beaches in the USA                

Marriott's Maui Ocean Club

No. 1 Best Places to Visit in November          


Las Vegas      

No. 1 Best Nightlife Scene in the USA        

Marriott's Grande Chateau

Breckenridge, Colorado   

No. 1 Best Ski Vacations in the USA  

Marriott's Mountain Valley Lodge

U.S. Virgin Islands    

No. 1 Best Caribbean Beaches  

Marriott's Frenchman's Cove, St. Thomas

Big Island   

No. 1 Best Honeymoon Destinations, USA   

Marriott's Waikoloa Ocean Club

No. 1 Best Winter Vacations

Oahu           

No. 1 Best Hawaiian Islands          

Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club

Bangkok   

No. 1 Best Places to Visit in Thailand   

Marriott Vacation Club at The Empire Place

Kauai   

No. 1 Best Romantic Getaways  in the USA       

Marriott's Kauai Beach Club



Marriott's Kauai Lagoons


Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, the city-centric brand extension of Marriott Vacation Club, offers properties in the heart of vibrant and highly ranked cities, including New York City, San Diego, South Beach, Washington, D.C., Boston and most recently, San Francisco.

Destination      

U.S. News Rank / List  

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse

New York City  

No. 1 Best Weekend Getaways   

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, New York City

San Diego  

No. 1 Best Family Spring Break Destination 

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Diego

Washington, D.C. 

No. 1 Best Historical Cities to Visit, USA

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at The Mayflower

Boston  

No. 1 Best places to Visit in August   

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House, Boston

San Francisco 

No. 1 Best Foodie Cities in the USA

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Francisco

Westin Vacation Club is a collection of Westin-branded upper-upscale timeshare vacation resorts, with over 2,000 units, located in some of the most sought-after destinations and designed with well-being in mind. From the world-renowned Heavenly Bed to an energizing WestinWORKOUT and revitalizing Heavenly Spa treatments, every element of a vacation stay is created to leave Owners and guests feeling better than when they arrived. Westin Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

Destination  

U.S. News Rank / List  

Westin Vacation Club

Cancun, Mexico 

No. 1 Best Spring Break Destinations 

The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort

U.S. Virgin Islands  

No. 1 Best Family Vacations, Caribbean 

The Westin St. John Resort Villas

Maui     

No. 1 Best Places to Visit in November 

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas


The Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas

Kauai     

No. 1 Best Romantic Getaways in the USA  

The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas

Sheraton Vacation Club provides enriching and unexpected vacation experiences in fun, family destinations like Florida, South Carolina and Colorado. This collection of Sheraton-branded upper-upscale timeshare vacation resorts—with over 3,000 units—allows Owners and guests to relax, play and experience what the world has to offer. Sheraton Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

Destination  

U.S. News Rank / List     

Sheraton Vacation Club

Orlando 

No. 1 Best Family Vacations in the USA       

Sheraton Vistana Resort

No. 1 Best Winter Family Vacations       

Sheraton Vistana Villages

Kauai      

No. 1 Best Romantic Getaways in the USA      

Sheraton Kauai Resort

With Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club and Sheraton Vacation Club timeshare vacation experiences, Owners and guests have access to a vast and diverse collection of 82 resorts and properties in 49 destinations around the world.

For more information, go to MarriottVacationClub.com and Vistana.com.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has more than 100 resorts and nearly 660,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations and approximately two million members, as well as management of more than 180 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

