Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club And Westin Vacation Club Resorts Are Found In The World's No. 1 Destinations

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs travel guides, recently released its annual rankings of the best vacation destinations.

The new rankings highlight the World's Best Places to Visit, Best Weekend Getaways, Best Foodie Destinations in the U.S.A., Best Romantic Getaways and many more. U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations, combining travelers' opinions and feedback with expert and editor analysis to determine the world's most remarkable vacation experiences.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation's (NYSE: VAC) collection of timeshare vacation brands and resorts—including Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club—can be found in many of the lists' top-ranked locations, delivering unforgettable travel experiences to the company's Owners and guests.

"We're proud to be located in the top destinations around the world," said Ed Kinney, global vice president, corporate affairs and communications, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. "With our great brands and resorts, our Owners and guests can enjoy and explore the most sought-after vacation locations. From family-friendly getaways to exciting nightlife hotspots, our resorts and properties are found in cities that top U.S. News & World Report's lists. Each of them offer the perfect backdrop for discovering why these travel must-sees have earned their number one ranking."

Marriott Vacation Club is a collection of upper-upscale timeshare vacation resorts throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy a wide variety of vacation experiences that are characterized by the consistent high quality and warm hospitality for which the Marriott name has become known.

Destination U.S. News Rank / List Marriott Vacation Club Paris No. 1 World's Best Places to Visit Marriott's Village d'Ile-de-France Maui No. 1 Best Beaches in the USA Marriott's Maui Ocean Club

No. 1 Best Places to Visit in November

Las Vegas No. 1 Best Nightlife Scene in the USA Marriott's Grande Chateau Breckenridge, Colorado No. 1 Best Ski Vacations in the USA Marriott's Mountain Valley Lodge U.S. Virgin Islands No. 1 Best Caribbean Beaches Marriott's Frenchman's Cove, St. Thomas Big Island No. 1 Best Honeymoon Destinations, USA Marriott's Waikoloa Ocean Club

No. 1 Best Winter Vacations

Oahu No. 1 Best Hawaiian Islands Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club Bangkok No. 1 Best Places to Visit in Thailand Marriott Vacation Club at The Empire Place Kauai No. 1 Best Romantic Getaways in the USA Marriott's Kauai Beach Club



Marriott's Kauai Lagoons



Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, the city-centric brand extension of Marriott Vacation Club, offers properties in the heart of vibrant and highly ranked cities, including New York City, San Diego, South Beach, Washington, D.C., Boston and most recently, San Francisco.

Destination U.S. News Rank / List Marriott Vacation Club Pulse New York City No. 1 Best Weekend Getaways Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, New York City San Diego No. 1 Best Family Spring Break Destination Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Diego Washington, D.C. No. 1 Best Historical Cities to Visit, USA Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at The Mayflower Boston No. 1 Best places to Visit in August Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House, Boston San Francisco No. 1 Best Foodie Cities in the USA Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Francisco

Westin Vacation Club is a collection of Westin-branded upper-upscale timeshare vacation resorts, with over 2,000 units, located in some of the most sought-after destinations and designed with well-being in mind. From the world-renowned Heavenly Bed to an energizing WestinWORKOUT and revitalizing Heavenly Spa treatments, every element of a vacation stay is created to leave Owners and guests feeling better than when they arrived. Westin Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

Destination U.S. News Rank / List Westin Vacation Club Cancun, Mexico No. 1 Best Spring Break Destinations The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort U.S. Virgin Islands No. 1 Best Family Vacations, Caribbean The Westin St. John Resort Villas Maui No. 1 Best Places to Visit in November The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas



The Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas Kauai No. 1 Best Romantic Getaways in the USA The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas

Sheraton Vacation Club provides enriching and unexpected vacation experiences in fun, family destinations like Florida, South Carolina and Colorado. This collection of Sheraton-branded upper-upscale timeshare vacation resorts—with over 3,000 units—allows Owners and guests to relax, play and experience what the world has to offer. Sheraton Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

Destination U.S. News Rank / List Sheraton Vacation Club Orlando No. 1 Best Family Vacations in the USA Sheraton Vistana Resort

No. 1 Best Winter Family Vacations Sheraton Vistana Villages Kauai No. 1 Best Romantic Getaways in the USA Sheraton Kauai Resort

With Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club and Sheraton Vacation Club timeshare vacation experiences, Owners and guests have access to a vast and diverse collection of 82 resorts and properties in 49 destinations around the world.

For more information, go to MarriottVacationClub.com and Vistana.com.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has more than 100 resorts and nearly 660,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations and approximately two million members, as well as management of more than 180 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com .

