Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces New Corporate Headquarters in Orlando, Fla.

"As a leader in our industry that includes a collection of world-class brands and businesses, we couldn't be happier to embark on this exciting new chapter of our business," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "It is essential that we centralize our core corporate support teams to optimize efficiencies on one campus. We are confident of the expertise of Unicorp on the overall development and HuntonBrady Architects as interior designers to create an innovative and cutting-edge work environment where our associates can thrive in their work life, and we can continue to build upon our recent successes and carve the path for our future growth."

Unicorp president Charles "Chuck" Whittall said, "We are proud and excited to have Marriott Vacations Worldwide as our largest anchor tenant in this magnificent project. Like all of our projects, it will be a stunning addition to the City Center at O-Town West landscape. We are committed to build the best places where people live, work and play, and this will be no exception to our continued effort to make Central Florida the place to be in America."

A tremendous amount of planning has gone into this initiative, including contracting with industry leaders like Jones Lang LaSalle, HuntonBrady Architects and Finfrock Construction to optimize the efficiencies of the new campus and how best to consolidate Orlando-based corporate headquarter associates. Recognized as a 2019 Aon Best Employer, Marriott Vacations Worldwide will also offer associates the most up-to-date technology and efficient work environment in the new corporate campus. Additional details and features of the global headquarters are yet to be determined. Construction of the new campus is currently scheduled to begin in early 2020 with a 2021 anticipated completion date.

