Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 4.500% Senior Notes

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) ("MVW," "we," "us" or "our") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc. (the "Issuer"), priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a private placement.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes, together with cash on hand, to (i) redeem $500 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 and (ii) pay transaction expenses and fees in connection with the foregoing.

The Notes were offered and sold, and documents relating to the Notes will only be distributed, to (i) persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (ii) persons outside the United States that are not "U.S. persons" within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act and that are not acquiring the Notes for the account or benefit of a U.S. person.

The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has nearly 120 resorts and over 700,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 90 nations and over 1.7 million members, as well as management of more than 160 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

