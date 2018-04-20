Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will report financial results for the first quarter 2018 before the market opens on May 3, 2018. A conference call is scheduled to follow at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's results.

Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.