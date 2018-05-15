Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 28, 2018.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global pure-play vacation ownership company, offering a diverse portfolio of quality products, programs and management expertise with over 65 resorts. Its brands include Marriott Vacation Club, The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and Grand Residences by Marriott. Since entering the industry in 1984 as part of Marriott International, Inc., the company earned its position as a leader and innovator in vacation ownership products. The company preserves high standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining a long-term relationship with Marriott International. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.
