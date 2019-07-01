Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Celebrates Global Wellness Day

"Marriott Vacations Worldwide is proud to participate in Global Wellness Day, an international initiative that aligns with our company's values and the belief that total well-being is essential to living a fulfilling and productive life," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer. "Community engagement, quality time with loved ones and physical health are fundamental in the lives of our more than 23,000 associates, as well as the Owners, Members and guests we serve. Global Wellness Day was an opportunity to celebrate the significance of these parts of our lives, not just today but every day."

"I have always believed that living well is the simple necessity for every human being on the planet and with Global Wellness Day we are able to touch the lives of millions around the world," said Belgin Aksoy founder of Global Wellness Day. "I'm honored to have a global company such as Marriott Vacations Worldwide support Global Wellness Day to help spread wellness beyond borders."

Wellness is embedded in the culture of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and its respective brands, and embodied in its "Thrive" initiative which promotes associate, Owner, and guest wellness year-round. In 2018, more than 140 wellness events were held throughout the company, including charity walks, yoga classes and a treadmill challenge. Associates are also encouraged to use benefits like flu prevention, free gym access and employee assistance programs.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

