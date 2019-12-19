Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Disposes of Excess Parcels

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) announced today that it has closed the sale of excess parcels in Cancun, Mexico and Avon, Colorado for more than $60 million as part of its strategic decision to reduce holdings in markets where it has excess supply.

"This is the first step in our strategy to dispose of $160 million to $220 million of non-strategic assets, which we announced during our recent investor day," said John Geller, executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer.

The Company expects to report a gain from the sales, which will be excluded from its 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, and cash proceeds will be excluded from its Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included in this communication contains or may contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this communication. We do not have any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this communication, except as required by law.

