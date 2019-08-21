Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation to Host Investor Day In New York

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Friday, October 4, 2019 in New York City at the New York Stock Exchange.

The Investor Day will include presentations by Marriott Vacations Worldwide's executive management from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. The company's management will discuss business strategies, performance and growth opportunities for the company.

Key speakers from Marriott Vacations Worldwide will include the following executives:

Stephen P. Weisz , president and chief executive officer

Lee Cunningham, executive vice president and chief operating officer

John Geller, executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer

Lani Kane-Hanan, executive vice president and chief development and product officer

Jeanette Marbert, president, exchange and third-party management

Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief marketing, sales and service officer

Ovidio Vitas, executive vice president and chief brand and digital strategy officer

Presentation material will be available on the Company's website the morning of the event at ir.MVWC.com and audio from the meeting will be provided through a live webcast via the Investor Relations section.

Due to security at the New York Stock Exchange, institutional investors wishing to attend the live event must RSVP on the Company's website by September 9, 2019. Photo identification (driver's license or passport) will also be required upon arrival at the New York Stock Exchange. For questions regarding the event, please contact Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Investor Relations at 407-206-6190 or carolyn.young@mvwc.com.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company maintains a diverse portfolio, including seven vacation ownership brands, exchange networks, membership programs, and management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

