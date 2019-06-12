Marriott Vacations Worldwide Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner at the 2019 American Business Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) was honored recently with two Gold Stevie Awards for the Company of the Year and Customer Service Department of the Year categories. The company was also awarded with a Bronze Stevie Award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for the company's annual Caring Classic golf tournament which benefits Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital in Central Florida.

"To be recognized with these awards is a true testament to our exceptional dedication to our Owners, guests and the communities where we live and work," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "We pride ourselves on our culture of service to others, and to receive recognition for the hard work that is done by our associates both within and beyond our company is a great honor."

The Stevie Awards are the world's top honors for contact center, customer service, business development and sales professionals. Over 3,800 organizations of all sizes and a wide variety of industries were submitted for consideration this year. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The Stevie Awards organize several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards. The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. More than 500 executives from the U.S. and several other nations attended the ceremony.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has more than 100 resorts and nearly 660,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations and approximately two million members, as well as management of more than 180 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

