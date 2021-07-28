Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today reported second quarter 2021 financial results.

"Today, more than ever, people want to vacation to see new places, reunite with family and friends, or just to relax, and the products we offer, with extra square footage in a resort setting, are resonating with them, translating into higher occupancies and strong first time buyer growth," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "Contract sales in the second quarter grew 60% sequentially to $362 million and Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled compared to the first quarter. With the recovery in full swing, we've been able to turn our focus back towards the digitally enabled growth initiatives we have in front of us to transform our business, drive long-term growth and improve margins."

On April 1, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of Welk Resorts for $405 million, including approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock. The financial results for Welk Resorts for the second quarter of 2021 are included in the Company's financial results.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights and Operational Update:

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales totaled $362 million in the second quarter of 2021, with VPG 30% higher than the second quarter of 2019.

in the second quarter of 2021, with VPG 30% higher than the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $6 million , or $0.15 fully diluted earnings per share.

, or fully diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $37 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $0.85 .

and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was . Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled on a sequential basis to $164 million in the second quarter of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2021. The Company completed a securitization of timeshare receivables, issuing $434 million of notes at an overall average weighted interest rate of 1.5% and a 98% gross advance rate, the lowest interest rate ever achieved by a MVW 144A securitization, generating net proceeds of $425 million .

of notes at an overall average weighted interest rate of 1.5% and a 98% gross advance rate, the lowest interest rate ever achieved by a MVW 144A securitization, generating net proceeds of . After the repayment of $500 million of its 6.5% Senior Notes due 2026 following the end of the quarter, the Company had pro forma liquidity of nearly $1.5 billion , including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $780 million .

of its 6.5% Senior Notes due 2026 following the end of the quarter, the Company had pro forma liquidity of nearly , including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of . With recovery in the business expected to continue, the Company projects contract sales of $380 million to $410 million in the third quarter of 2021, a sequential increase of 9% at the mid-point.

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 189% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year and increased 52% from the first quarter of 2021 as the business continued to recover. Compared to the first quarter, revenue from the sale of vacation ownership products increased 82% and Development profit margin increased to 22%. Excluding the impact of revenue reportability, Adjusted development profit more than doubled sequentially to $81 million, with Adjusted development profit margin increasing nearly 570 basis points to 26%, approximately 240 basis points above second quarter 2019 levels.

Vacation Ownership segment financial results were $151 million in the second quarter of 2021 and segment Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled on a sequential basis to $182 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin in line with second quarter 2019 despite lower revenue.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 56% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year and was largely unchanged compared to the first quarter. Interval International exchange volumes increased 13% compared to the prior year but decreased 22% on a sequential basis largely due to normal seasonality and were only down 1% compared to second quarter 2019. Active members declined 11% compared to the first quarter to 1.3 million, primarily due to the non-renewal of one of Interval's corporate customers which the Company announced in February of 2021. Average revenue per member increased 54% compared to the prior year and was up 7% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Exchange & Third-Party Management segment financial results were $27 million in the second quarter of 2021 and, as expected, segment Adjusted EBITDA declined $4 million sequentially to $37 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin 245 basis points higher than second quarter 2019.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased $47 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year as a result of higher net overall spending as operations continue to ramp-up, reinstating compensation plans following 2020, and a lower credit in the current year related to incentives under the CARES Act for companies who continued paying associates' benefit costs while not working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.3 billion. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued $500 million of 4.5% Senior Notes maturing in 2029 and used the proceeds in early July to repay $500 million of its $750 million 6.5% Senior Notes. Pro forma, the Company ended the quarter with $780 million of cash and total liquidity of nearly $1.5 billion, including gross notes receivable eligible for securitization of $97 million.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed a securitization of timeshare receivables, issuing $434 million of notes at an overall average weighted interest rate of 1.5% and a 98% gross advance rate, the lowest interest rate ever achieved by a MVW 144A securitization, generating net proceeds of $425 million.

The Company had $5.3 billion in debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at the end of the second quarter of 2021. This included $3.5 billion of corporate debt and $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted fully diluted earnings or loss per share, Adjusted development profit, Adjusted development profit margin, and other adjusted financial measures, are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on July 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com . An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 2, 2021

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

Change %

Six Months Ended

Change %

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Key Measures





















Total consolidated contract sales $ 362



$ 30



N/M

$ 588



$ 336



75% VPG $ 4,304



$ 3,717



16%

$ 4,428



$ 3,683



20% Tours 79,900



6,216



N/M

125,771



85,347



47% Total active members (000's)(1) 1,321



1,571



(16%)

1,321



1,571



(16%) Average revenue per member(1) $ 46.36



$ 30.17



54%

$ 93.77



$ 71.74



31%























GAAP Measures





















Revenues $ 979



$ 480



N/M

$ 1,738



$ 1,490



17% Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interests $ 35



$ (81)



N/M

$ (1)



$ (244)



N/M Net income (loss) attributable to common

shareholders $ 6



$ (70)



N/M

$ (22)



$ (176)



88% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.15



$ (1.68)



N/M

$ (0.52)



$ (4.25)



88%























Non-GAAP Measures **





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 164



$ (10)



N/M

$ 233



$ 128



82% Adjusted pretax income (loss) $ 70



$ (78)



N/M

$ 47



$ 5



N/M Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to

common shareholders $ 37



$ (72)



N/M

$ 17



$ 17



2% Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.85



$ (1.76)



N/M

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—%

(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.







ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

























Three Months Ended

Change %

Six Months Ended

Change %

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Vacation Ownership $ 182



$ (19)



N/M

$ 250



$ 128



94% Exchange & Third-Party Management 37



19



94%

78



60



31% Segment adjusted EBITDA** 219



—



N/M

328



188



74% General and administrative (56)



(13)



N/M

(95)



(64)



(49%) Consolidated property owners' associations 1



3



N/M

—



4



N/M Adjusted EBITDA** $ 164



$ (10)



N/M

$ 233



$ 128



82%























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.







MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 REVENUES













Sale of vacation ownership products $ 296



$ 53



$ 459



$ 311

Management and exchange 220



145



413



372

Rental 121



18



210



153

Financing 68



70



127



142

Cost reimbursements 274



194



529



512

TOTAL REVENUES 979



480



1,738



1,490

EXPENSES













Cost of vacation ownership products 67



23



107



83

Marketing and sales 164



49



273



219

Management and exchange 126



85



243



236

Rental 81



73



163



171

Financing 21



23



42



61

General and administrative 66



19



112



89

Depreciation and amortization 36



31



77



63

Litigation charges 3



—



6



2

Royalty fee 27



23



52



49

Impairment 5



1



5



96

Cost reimbursements 274



194



529



512

TOTAL EXPENSES 870



521



1,609



1,581

(Losses) gains and other (expense) income, net (2)



14



4



(42)

Interest expense (44)



(42)



(87)



(75)

Transaction and integration costs (29)



(12)



(48)



(36)

Other 1



—



1



—

























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 35



(81)



(1)



(244)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (27)



19



(16)



77

NET INCOME (LOSS) 8



(62)



(17)



(167)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



(8)



(5)



(9)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS $ 6



$ (70)



$ (22)



$ (176)

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS













Basic $ 0.15



$ (1.68)



$ (0.52)



$ (4.25)

Diluted $ 0.15



$ (1.68)



$ (0.52)



$ (4.25)

















NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.







MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate and

Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 296



$ —



$ —



$ 296

Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 52



1



—



53

Management fee revenues 39



9



(5)



43

Exchange and other services revenues 32



50



42



124

Management and exchange 123



60



37



220

Rental 110



11



—



121

Financing 68



—



—



68

Cost reimbursements(1) 286



15



(27)



274

TOTAL REVENUES $ 883



$ 86



$ 10



$ 979

















PROFIT













Development(2) $ 65



$ —



$ —



$ 65

Management and exchange(1) 77



25



(8)



94

Rental(1) 15



11



14



40

Financing 47



—



—



47

TOTAL PROFIT 204



36



6



246

















OTHER













General and administrative —



—



(66)



(66)

Depreciation and amortization (23)



(9)



(4)



(36)

Litigation charges (3)



—



—



(3)

Royalty fee (27)



—



—



(27)

Impairment —



—



(5)



(5)

Losses and other expense, net —



—



(2)



(2)

Interest expense —



—



(44)



(44)

Transaction and integration costs (1)



—



(28)



(29)

Other 1



—



—



1

























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 151



27



(143)



35

Provision for income taxes —



—



(27)



(27)

NET INCOME (LOSS) 151



27



(170)



8

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) —



—



(2)



(2)



NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 151



$ 27



$ (172)



$ 6

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest ("VOI") owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this financial measure as Development profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts the financial results being presented.



MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (In millions) (Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate

and Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 53



$ —



$ —



$ 53

Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 6



—



—



6

Management fee revenues 38



—



(5)



33

Exchange and other services revenues 29



39



38



106

Management and exchange 73



39



33



145

Rental 12



6



—



18

Financing 69



1



—



70

Cost reimbursements(1) 198



12



(16)



194

TOTAL REVENUES $ 405



$ 58



$ 17



$ 480

















PROFIT













Development(2) $ (19)



$ —



$ —



$ (19)

Management and exchange(1) 51



13



(4)



60

Rental(1) (75)



5



15



(55)

Financing 46



1



—



47

TOTAL PROFIT 3



19



11



33

















OTHER













General and administrative —



—



(19)



(19)

Depreciation and amortization (20)



(7)



(4)



(31)

Royalty fee (23)



—



—



(23)

Impairment (1)



—



—



(1)

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 5



(1)



10



14

Interest expense —



—



(42)



(42)

Transaction and integration costs —



—



(12)



(12)

























(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (36)



11



(56)



(81)

Benefit from income taxes —



—



19



19

NET (LOSS) INCOME (36)



11



(37)



(62)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) —



—



(8)



(8)



NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (36)



$ 11



$ (45)



$ (70)

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest ("VOI") owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this financial measure as Development profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts the financial results being presented.



MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate and

Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 459



$ —



$ —



$ 459

Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 80



1



—



81

Management fee revenues 77



14



(11)



80

Exchange and other services revenues 60



105



87



252

Management and exchange 217



120



76



413

Rental 187



23



—



210

Financing 127



—



—



127

Cost reimbursements(1) 554



29



(54)



529

TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,544



$ 172



$ 22



$ 1,738

















PROFIT













Development(2) $ 79



$ —



$ —



$ 79

Management and exchange(1) 136



54



(20)



170

Rental(1) (4)



23



28



47

Financing 85



—



—



85

TOTAL PROFIT 296



77



8



381

















OTHER













General and administrative —



—



(112)



(112)

Depreciation and amortization (42)



(29)



(6)



(77)

Litigation charges (6)



—



—



(6)

Restructuring (1)



—



1



—

Royalty fee (52)



—



—



(52)

Gains and other income, net —



—



4



4

Interest expense —



—



(87)



(87)

Transaction and integration costs (1)



—



(47)



(48)

Other 1



—



—



1

























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 195



48



(244)



(1)

Benefit from income taxes —



—



(16)



(16)

NET INCOME (LOSS) 195



48



(260)



(17)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) —



—



(5)



(5)



NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 195



$ 48



$ (265)



$ (22)

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest ("VOI") owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this financial measure as Development profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts the financial results being presented.



MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (In millions) (Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate and

Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 311



$ —



$ —



$ 311

Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 52



1



—



53

Management fee revenues 76



10



(9)



77

Exchange and other services revenues 57



100



85



242

Management and exchange 185



111



76



372

Rental 134



19



—



153

Financing 140



2



—



142

Cost reimbursements(1) 543



33



(64)



512

TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,313



$ 165



$ 12



$ 1,490

















PROFIT













Development(2) $ 9



$ —



$ —



$ 9

Management and exchange(1) 107



45



(16)



136

Rental(1) (60)



13



29



(18)

Financing(3) 80



1



—



81

TOTAL PROFIT 136



59



13



208

















OTHER













General and administrative —



—



(89)



(89)

Depreciation and amortization (41)



(16)



(6)



(63)

Litigation charges (2)



—



—



(2)

Royalty fee (49)



—



—



(49)

Impairment (5)



(91)



—



(96)

Gains and other income, net 6



—



(48)



(42)

Interest expense —



—



(75)



(75)

Transaction and integration costs (3)



—



(33)



(36)



INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 42



(48)



(238)



(244)

Benefit from income taxes —



—



77



77

NET INCOME (LOSS) 42



(48)



(161)



(167)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) —



—



(9)



(9)



NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 42



$ (48)



$ (170)



$ (176)

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest ("VOI") owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this financial measure as Development profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts the financial results being presented. (3) Includes a $10 million impact related to increased bad debt expense recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic.







MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 6



$ (70)



$ (22)



$ (176)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 27



(19)



16



(77)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to common

shareholders 33



(89)



(6)



(253)

Certain items:(1)













Litigation charges 3



—



6



2

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net 2



(14)



(4)



42

Transaction and integration costs 29



12



48



36

Impairment charges 5



1



5



96

Purchase price adjustments(2) 2



14



2



30

Other(3) (4)



(2)



(4)



52

Adjusted pretax income (loss) ** 70



(78)



47



5

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (33)



6



(30)



12

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common

shareholders** $ 37



$ (72)



$ 17



$ 17

Diluted shares 43.8



41.2



43.0



41.4

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - Diluted ** $ 0.85



$ (1.76)



$ 0.40



$ 0.40

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.















(1) See further details on A-8. (2) Includes certain items included in depreciation and amortization. (3) 2021 amounts include eliminating the impact of consolidating property owners' associations.







MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS $ 6



$ (70)



$ (22)



$ (176)

Interest expense 44



42



87



75

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 27



(19)



16



(77)

Depreciation and amortization 36



31



77



63

Share-based compensation 14



9



22



13

Certain items before income taxes:













Litigation charges 3



—



6



2

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net:





















Hurricane business interruption insurance claims —



(4)



—



(4)

Various tax related matters 2



(1)



2



26

Foreign currency translation (2)



(8)



(6)



24

Other 2



(1)



—



(4)

Transaction and integration costs 29



12



48



36

Impairment charges 5



1



5



96

Purchase price adjustments 2



—



2



2

COVID-19 related adjustments:













Sales reserve adjustment, net —



—



—



37

Accrual for health and welfare costs for furloughed

associates (2)



—



(2)



11

Other(1) (2)



(2)



(2)



4

ADJUSTED EBITDA** $ 164



$ (10)



$ 233



$ 128

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.















(1) 2021 amounts include eliminating the impact of consolidating property owners' associations.







MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Consolidated contract sales $ 362



$ 30



$ 588



$ 336

Less resales contract sales (7)



(1)



(12)



(8)

Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 355



29



576



328

Plus:













Settlement revenue 8



2



13



8

Resales revenue 1



1



3



5

Revenue recognition adjustments:













Reportability (17)



32



(53)



66

Sales reserve (28)



(9)



(42)



(80)

Other(1) (23)



(2)



(38)



(16)

Sale of vacation ownership products 296



53



459



311

Less:













Cost of vacation ownership products (67)



(23)



(107)



(83)

Marketing and sales (164)



(49)



(273)



(219)

Development Profit 65



(19)



79



9

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment 13



(21)



39



(44)

Other(2) 3



—



3



29

Adjusted development profit ** $ 81



$ (40)



$ 121



$ (6)

Development profit margin(3) 22.3%



(34.8%)



17.3%



3.0%

Adjusted development profit margin(3) 26.2%



N/M



24.0%



(2.1%)





** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. (2) Includes purchase price adjustments for the second quarter of 2021, as well as a sales reserve charge related to the COVID-19 pandemic and purchase price adjustments in the six months ended June 30, 2020. (3) Development profit margin represents Development profit divided by Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit margin represents Adjusted development profit divided by Sale of vacation ownership products revenue after adjusting for revenue reportability and other charges.







MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 151



$ (36)



$ 195



$ 42

Depreciation and amortization 23



20



42



41

Share-based compensation expense 2



1



3



2

Certain items:













Litigation charges 3



—



6



2

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net:













Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds —



(4)



—



(4)

Foreign currency translation —



—



—



(1)

Other —



(1)



—



(1)

Impairment charges —



1



—



5

Purchase price adjustments 2



—



2



2

Effects of COVID-19:













Sales reserve adjustment, net —



—



—



37

Restructuring —



—



1



—

Other 1



—



1



3

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 182



$ (19)



$ 250



$ 128























EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 27



$ 11



$ 48



$ (48)

Depreciation and amortization 9



7



29



16

Share-based compensation expense 1



—



1



1

Certain items:













Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net:













Foreign currency translation —



1



—



3

Other —



—



—



(3)

Impairment charges —



—



—



91

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 37



$ 19



$ 78



$ 60

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.







MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)



Year

Quarter Ended

Full Year



March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Vacation Ownership





















Consolidated Contract Sales























2021

$ 226



$ 362















2020

$ 306



$ 30



$ 140



$ 178



$ 654



2019

$ 354



$ 386



$ 390



$ 394



$ 1,524

























VPG























2021

$ 4,644



$ 4,304















2020

$ 3,680



$ 3,717



$ 3,904



$ 3,826



$ 3,767



2019

$ 3,350



$ 3,299



$ 3,461



$ 3,499



$ 3,403

























Tours























2021

45,871



79,900















2020

79,131



6,216



33,170



44,161



162,678



2019

99,957



111,241



107,401



108,272



426,871

























Exchange & Third-Party Management



















Total active members (000's)(1) 2021

1,479



1,321















2020

1,636



1,571



1,536



1,518



1,518



2019

1,694



1,691



1,701



1,670



1,670

























Average revenue per member(1) 2021

$ 47.13



$ 46.36















2020

$ 41.37



$ 30.17



$ 36.76



$ 36.62



$ 144.97



2019

$ 46.24



$ 43.23



$ 40.89



$ 38.38



$ 168.73

























(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.



MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Adjusted Net Income or Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin.

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted pretax income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin, that exclude certain items in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses) and Adjusted Development Profit Margin.

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, includes corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as itemized on A-8, as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other vacation companies.

