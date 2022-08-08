Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

News provided by

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Aug 08, 2022, 16:15 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $506 million, a 40% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021, and VPG increased 7% to $4,613.
     
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $136 million, or $2.97 fully diluted earnings per share.
     
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $131 million, or $2.87 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million, a 55% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021, as the Company continues to see a strong recovery in the business.
     
  • The Company returned $219 million to shareholders, repurchasing more than 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $193 million at an average price per share of $136 and paying a quarterly dividend of $26 million.

    • Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $131 million at an average price per share of $124 through the end of July.
       
  • Consistent with its strategy to dispose of non-strategic assets, during the second quarter, the Company closed on the sale of its VRI Americas business and its hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for total cash proceeds in excess of $100 million.

"We had a very strong second quarter, generating $506 million in contract sales, up 40% from the prior year, with contract sales and Adjusted EBITDA up 31% from the second quarter of 2019," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "We introduced Abound by Marriott VacationsTM during the quarter, an exclusive new program providing more options and access for Owners. With the strong recovery of our operations, as well as cash proceeds from dispositions, we accelerated our return of cash to shareholders, surpassing $500 million this year through the end of July."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 28% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, reflecting growth in all of the Company's lines of business.

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $277 million in the second quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 36%. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 51% to $274 million, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%, over 500 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2021.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year. Interval International active members increased 21% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 16% compared to the prior year.

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $46 million in the second quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 66%. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $2 million to $35 million compared to the prior year primarily due to the sale of VRI Americas, with Segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 52%, in line with the second quarter of 2021.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs decreased $2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year primarily as a result of lower bonus expense.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity, including $324 million of cash and cash equivalents, $106 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $749 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Company had $2.7 billion of net corporate debt and $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

The Company completed its first timeshare receivable securitization of 2022 in the second quarter, issuing $375 million of notes backed by a pool of $383 million of vacation ownership notes receivable from all of the Company's timeshare brands. The overall weighted average interest rate of the notes was 4.59% and the transaction had a gross advance rate of 98%.

Abound by Marriott Vacations

During the quarter, the Company introduced Abound by Marriott Vacations, a new Owner benefit and exchange program providing access to over 90 vacation club resorts, including Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club and Westin® Vacation Club, as well as access to more than 8,000 Marriott Bonvoy® hotels, 2,000 vacation homes, and 2,000 unique experiences like cruises, guided and culinary tours, premiere events, outdoor adventures and more with a continued ability to exchange through Interval International, a premier exchange partner.

Full Year 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company.

The Company is providing guidance as reflected in the chart below for the full year 2022.

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

$511

to

$551

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$365

to

$395

Earnings per share - diluted

$8.15

to

$8.81

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$470

$500





Contract sales

$1,775

to

$1,875

Adjusted EBITDA

$880

to

$930

Adjusted pretax net income

$600

to

$650

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$425

to

$465

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$9.47

to

$10.35

Adjusted free cash flow

$650

to

$730

Revenue Recognition

In connection with the launch of Abound by Marriott Vacations and the unification of the Company's Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products, the Company intends to align its revenue recognition on the sale of vacation ownership interests across all of its brands in the third quarter. This will result in the acceleration of revenue and a one-time benefit to Adjusted EBITDA but will have no impact on cash flow. The Company is unable to estimate the impact at this time and its guidance excludes this one-time benefit, which will be provided in connection with the release of its third quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for future growth and projections for full year 2022. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its short and longer-term impact on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or as effective treatments or vaccines against variants of the COVID-19 virus become widely available; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance health and cleanliness protocols at our resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic; political or social strife, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

QUARTER 2, 2022




TABLE OF CONTENTS




Summary Financial Information and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

A-1

Consolidated Statements of Income

A-2

Revenues and Profit by Segment

A-3

 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted

A-7

Adjusted EBITDA

A-8

Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit

A-9

Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA

A-10

Consolidated Balance Sheets

A-11

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

A-12

2022 Outlook


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted


and Adjusted EBITDA

A-14

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

A-15

Quarterly Operating Metrics

A-16

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-17

A-1

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

Change
%

Six Months Ended

Change
%


June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

Key Measures











Total consolidated contract sales

$        506

$        362

40 %

$        900

$        588

53 %

VPG

$     4,613

$     4,304

7 %

$     4,653

$     4,428

5 %

Tours

102,857

79,900

29 %

181,362

125,771

44 %

Total active members (000's)(1)

1,596

1,321

21 %

1,596

1,321

21 %

Average revenue per member(1)

$     38.79

$     46.36

(16 %)

$     83.32

$     93.77

(11 %)













GAAP Measures











Revenues

$     1,164

$        979

19 %

$     2,216

$     1,738

28 %

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

$        178

$          35

NM

$        268

$           (1)

NM

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$        136

$            6

NM

$        194

$         (22)

NM

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$       2.97

$       0.15

NM

$       4.18

$      (0.52)

NM













Non-GAAP Measures **











Adjusted EBITDA

$        255

$        164

55 %

$        443

$        233

90 %

Adjusted pretax income

$        181

$          70

154 %

$        301

$          47

NM

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders


$        131

$          37

252 %

$        212

$          17

NM

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted


$       2.87

$       0.85

238 %

$       4.55

$       0.40

NM

(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT















Three Months Ended

Change

%

Six Months Ended

Change
%


June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

Vacation Ownership

$        274

$        182

51 %

$        473

$        250

89 %

Exchange & Third-Party Management

35

37

(5 %)

78

78

— %

Segment adjusted EBITDA**

309

219

41 %

551

328

68 %

General and administrative

(54)

(55)

1 %

(108)

(95)

(14 %)

Adjusted EBITDA**

$        255

$        164

55 %

$        443

$        233

90 %













** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our
reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

NM - Not meaningful

A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

REVENUES







Sale of vacation ownership products

$               425

$               296

$               735

$               459

Management and exchange

203

220

425

413

Rental

140

121

273

210

Financing

72

68

143

127

Cost reimbursements

324

274

640

529

TOTAL REVENUES

1,164

979

2,216

1,738

EXPENSES







Cost of vacation ownership products

80

67

140

107

Marketing and sales

214

164

396

273

Management and exchange

102

126

229

243

Rental

87

81

168

163

Financing

23

21

44

42

General and administrative

64

66

125

112

Depreciation and amortization

32

36

65

77

Litigation charges

2

3

5

6

Royalty fee

29

27

56

52

Impairment


5


5

Cost reimbursements

324

274

640

529

TOTAL EXPENSES

957

870

1,868

1,609

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

37

(2)

41

4

Interest expense

(30)

(44)

(57)

(87)

Transaction and integration costs

(37)

(29)

(65)

(48)

Other

1

1

1

1

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND









NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

178

35

268

(1)

Provision for income taxes

(43)

(27)

(75)

(16)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

135

8

193

(17)

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

(2)

1

(5)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$               136

$                   6

$               194

$               (22)









EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO







COMMON SHAREHOLDERS







Basic

$              3.30

$              0.15

$              4.64

$            (0.52)

Diluted

$              2.97

$              0.15

$              4.18

$            (0.52)









NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-3

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the three months ended June 30, 2022

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate and
Other

Total


Vacation
Ownership

Exchange &
Third-Party
Management

REVENUES







Sales of vacation ownership products

$                425

$                  —

$                  —

$               425

Management and exchange(1)







Ancillary revenues

66

1


67

Management fee revenues

41

11

(1)

51

Exchange and other services revenues

33

46

6

85

Management and exchange

140

58

5

203

Rental

129

11


140

Financing

72



72

Cost reimbursements(1)

325

5

(6)

324

TOTAL REVENUES

$             1,091

$                  74

$                  (1)

$            1,164









PROFIT







Development

$                131

$                  —

$                  —

$               131

Management and exchange(1)

80

26

(5)

101

Rental(1)

38

11

4

53

Financing

49



49

TOTAL PROFIT

298

37

(1)

334









OTHER







General and administrative



(64)

(64)

Depreciation and amortization

(22)

(7)

(3)

(32)

Litigation charges

(2)



(2)

Royalty fee

(29)



(29)

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

32

16

(11)

37

Interest expense



(30)

(30)

Transaction and integration costs

(1)


(36)

(37)

Other

1



1

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND







NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

277

46

(145)

178

Provision for income taxes



(43)

(43)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

277

46

(188)

135

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)



1

1

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$                277

$                  46

$              (187)

$                136

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

36 %

66 %












(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable
segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-4

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate and
Other

Total


Vacation
Ownership

Exchange &
Third-Party
Management

REVENUES







Sales of vacation ownership products

$                296

$                  —

$                  —

$                296

Management and exchange(1)







Ancillary revenues

52

1


53

Management fee revenues

39

9

(5)

43

Exchange and other services revenues

32

50

42

124

Management and exchange

123

60

37

220

Rental

110

11


121

Financing

68



68

Cost reimbursements(1)

286

15

(27)

274

TOTAL REVENUES

$                883

$                  86

$                  10

$                979









PROFIT







Development

$                  65

$                  —

$                  —

$                  65

Management and exchange(1)

77

25

(8)

94

Rental(1)

15

11

14

40

Financing

47



47

TOTAL PROFIT

204

36

6

246









OTHER







General and administrative



(66)

(66)

Depreciation and amortization

(23)

(9)

(4)

(36)

Litigation charges

(3)



(3)

Royalty fee

(27)



(27)

Impairment



(5)

(5)

Losses and other expense, net



(2)

(2)

Interest expense



(44)

(44)

Transaction and integration costs

(1)


(28)

(29)

Other

1



1

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND







NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

151

27

(143)

35

Provision for income taxes



(27)

(27)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

151

27

(170)

8

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)



(2)

(2)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO 







COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                151

$                  27

$              (172)

$                    6

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

25 %

38 %












(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable
segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-5

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the six months ended June 30, 2022

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate and
Other

Total


Vacation
Ownership

Exchange &
Third-Party
Management

REVENUES







Sales of vacation ownership products

$                735

$                  —

$                  —

$                735

Management and exchange(1)







Ancillary revenues

120

2


122

Management fee revenues

83

21

(4)

100

Exchange and other services revenues

63

99

41

203

Management and exchange

266

122

37

425

Rental

251

22


273

Financing

143



143

Cost reimbursements(1)

652

14

(26)

640

TOTAL REVENUES

$             2,047

$                158

$                  11

$             2,216









PROFIT







Development

$                199

$                  —

$                  —

$                199

Management and exchange(1)

152

57

(13)

196

Rental(1)

70

22

13

105

Financing

99



99

TOTAL PROFIT

520

79


599









OTHER







General and administrative



(125)

(125)

Depreciation and amortization

(44)

(16)

(5)

(65)

Litigation charges

(5)



(5)

Restructuring




Royalty fee

(56)



(56)

Impairment




Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

35

16

(10)

41

Interest expense



(57)

(57)

Transaction and integration costs

(1)


(64)

(65)

Other

1



1

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND







NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

450

79

(261)

268

Provision for income taxes



(75)

(75)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

450

79

(336)

193

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)



1

1

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO 

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                450

$                  79

$              (335)

$                194

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

32 %

55 %












(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable
segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-6

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the six months ended June 30, 2021

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Reportable Segment

Corporate and
Other

Total


Vacation
Ownership

Exchange &
Third-Party
Management

REVENUES







Sales of vacation ownership products

$                459

$                  —

$                  —

$                459

Management and exchange(1)







Ancillary revenues

80

1


81

Management fee revenues

77

14

(11)

80

Exchange and other services revenues

60

105

87

252

Management and exchange

217

120

76

413

Rental

187

23


210

Financing

127



127

Cost reimbursements(1)

554

29

(54)

529

TOTAL REVENUES

$             1,544

$                172

$                  22

$             1,738









PROFIT







Development

$                  79

$                  —

$                  —

$                  79

Management and exchange(1)

136

54

(20)

170

Rental(1)

(4)

23

28

47

Financing

85



85

TOTAL PROFIT

296

77

8

381









OTHER







General and administrative



(112)

(112)

Depreciation and amortization

(42)

(29)

(6)

(77)

Litigation charges

(6)



(6)

Restructuring

(1)


1

Royalty fee

(52)



(52)

Impairment



(5)

(5)

Gains and other income, net



4

4

Interest expense



(87)

(87)

Transaction and integration costs

(1)


(47)

(48)

Other

1



1

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND







NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

195

48

(244)

(1)

Provision for income taxes



(16)

(16)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

195

48

(260)

(17)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)



(5)

(5)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$                195

$                  48

$              (265)

$                (22)

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

20 %

34 %












(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable
segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-7

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$               136

$                   6

$               194

$               (22)

Provision for income taxes

43

27

75

16

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

179

33

269

(6)

Certain items:







Litigation charges

2

3

5

6

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net(1)

(37)

2

(41)

(4)

Transaction and integration costs

37

29

65

48

Impairment charges


5


5

Purchase price adjustments

5

2

8

2

Other

(5)

(4)

(5)

(4)

Adjusted pretax income **

181

70

301

47

Provision for income taxes

(50)

(33)

(89)

(30)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders **

$               131

$                 37

$               212

$                 17

Diluted shares(2)

46.5

43.8

47.2

43.0

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted **

$              2.87

$              0.85

$              4.55

$              0.40









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for
providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) See further details on A-8.

(2) Diluted shares for the six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects the dilutive impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-
06 – "Debt — Debt With Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging — Contracts in Entity's Own
Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" (Diluted shares increased by
5 million shares based on the assumed conversion of our 2022 and 2026 Convertible Notes).

A-8

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2019

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE











TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$              136

$                  6

$                49

$              194

$               (22)

$                73

Interest expense

30

44

35

57

87

69

Provision for income taxes

43

27

25

75

16

40

Depreciation and amortization

32

36

36

65

77

73

Share-based compensation

12

14

11

20

22

20

Certain items:











Litigation charges

2

3

1

5

6

2

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net











Dispositions

(49)



(49)


Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds




(3)


(9)

Various tax related matters

3

2


3

2

Foreign currency translation

8

(2)

1

7

(6)

1

Other

1

2

(3)

1


(2)

Transaction and integration costs

37

29

36

65

48

62

Impairment charges


5



5

26

Purchase price adjustments

5

2

4

8

2

5

COVID-19 related adjustments


(2)



(2)

Other

(5)

(2)


(5)

(2)

1

ADJUSTED EBITDA**

$              255

$              164

$              195

$              443

$              233

$              361













** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative
financial measures and limitations on their use.













A-9

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Consolidated contract sales

$               506

$               362

$               900

$               588

Less resales contract sales

(11)

(7)

(20)

(12)

Consolidated contract sales, net of resales

495

355

880

576

Plus:







Settlement revenue

9

8

16

13

Resales revenue

4

1

8

3

Revenue recognition adjustments:







Reportability

(14)

(17)

(47)

(53)

Sales reserve

(37)

(28)

(66)

(42)

Other(1)

(32)

(23)

(56)

(38)

Sale of vacation ownership products

425

296

735

459

Less:







Cost of vacation ownership products

(80)

(67)

(140)

(107)

Marketing and sales

(214)

(164)

(396)

(273)

Development Profit

131

65

199

79

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment

11

13

35

39

Purchase price adjustments

5

3

9

3

Adjusted development profit **

$               147

$                 81

$               243

$               121

Development profit margin

31.0 %

22.3 %

27.1 %

17.3 %

Adjusted development profit margin

33.6 %

26.2 %

31.3 %

24.0 %

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our
reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other
adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.

A-10

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO







COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$               277

$               151

$               450

$               195

Depreciation and amortization

22

23

44

42

Share-based compensation expense

2

2

3

3

Certain items:







Litigation charges

2

3

5

6

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net:







Dispositions

(33)


(33)

Hurricane business interruption net insurance
proceeds



(3)

Foreign currency translation

1


1

Transaction and integration costs

1

1

1

1

Purchase price adjustments

5

2

8

2

COVID-19 related restructuring




1

Other

(3)


(3)

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$               274

$               182

$               473

$               250

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN **

36 %

30 %

34 %

25 %

EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO







COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$                 46

$                 27

$                 79

$                 48

Depreciation and amortization

7

9

16

29

Share-based compensation expense


1

1

1

Certain items:







Gain on disposition of VRI Americas

(16)


(16)

Other

(2)


(2)

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA **

$                 35

$                 37

$                 78

$                 78

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN **

52 %

52 %

54 %

55 %









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our
reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-11

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share and per share data)



Unaudited



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$                          324

$                        342

Restricted cash (including $108 and $139 from VIEs, respectively)

282

461

Accounts receivable, net (including $12 and $12 from VIEs, respectively)

244

279

Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,659 and $1,662 from VIEs,



respectively)

2,075

2,045

Inventory

695

719

Property and equipment, net

1,151

1,136

Goodwill

3,117

3,150

Intangibles, net

941

993

Other (including $71 and $76 from VIEs, respectively)

511

488

TOTAL ASSETS

$                       9,340

$                     9,613





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Accounts payable

$                          217

$                        265

Advance deposits

195

160

Accrued liabilities (including $2 and $2 from VIEs, respectively)

330

345

Deferred revenue

372

453

Payroll and benefits liability

204

201

Deferred compensation liability

130

142

Securitized debt, net (including $1,868 and $1,877 from VIEs, respectively)

1,846

1,856

Debt, net

2,748

2,631

Other

210

224

Deferred taxes

342

350

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,594

6,627

Contingencies and Commitments



Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or



outstanding


Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,741,585 and



75,519,049 shares issued, respectively

1

1

Treasury stock — at cost; 35,377,001 and 33,235,671 shares, respectively

(1,666)

(1,356)

Additional paid-in capital

3,963

4,072

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1)

(16)

Retained earnings

448

275

TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,745

2,976

Noncontrolling interests

1

10

TOTAL EQUITY

2,746

2,986

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$                       9,340

$                    9,613





The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-12

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income (loss)

$                   193

$                   (17)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash, cash equivalents and



restricted cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

65

77

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

10

22

Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve

66

42

Share-based compensation

20

22

Impairment charges


5

Gains and other income, net

(47)

(1)

Deferred income taxes

29

36

Net change in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

59

60

Vacation ownership notes receivable originations

(483)

(320)

Vacation ownership notes receivable collections

365

362

Inventory

25

14

Other assets

(63)

(66)

Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities

8

(9)

Deferred revenue

19

48

Payroll and benefit liabilities

7

35

Deferred compensation liability

4

11

Other liabilities


4

Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations

(48)

(87)

Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory

(12)

(99)

 Other, net

1

9

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating

activities

218

148

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Acquisition of a business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired


(157)

Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries, net of cash and restricted cash transferred

93

Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(23)

(11)

Issuance of note receivable to VIE

(47)

Purchase of company owned life insurance

(11)

(8)

Other, net

3

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in)

investing activities

15

(176)

A-13

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Borrowings from securitization transactions

477

425

Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions

(485)

(420)

Proceeds from debt

125

1,061

Repayments of debt

(125)

(289)

Purchase of convertible note hedges


(100)

Proceeds from issuance of warrants


70

Finance lease payment

(2)

(1)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(9)

(15)

Repurchase of common stock

(312)

Payment of dividends

(75)

Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units

(22)

(15)

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (used in) provided by

financing activities

(428)

716

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(197)

688

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

803

992

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                   606

$               1,680

A-14

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED 

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK



Fiscal Year

2022 (low)

Fiscal Year

2022 (high)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$                     365

$                     395

Provision for income taxes

147

157

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

511

551

Certain items(1)

88

98

Adjusted pretax income **

600

650

Provision for income taxes

(175)

(185)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders **

$                     425

$                     465

Earnings per share - Diluted

$                    8.15

$                    8.81

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted ** 

$                    9.47

$                  10.35

Diluted shares

45.4

45.4

2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK



Fiscal Year

2022 (low)

Fiscal Year

2022 (high)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$                     365

$                     395

Interest expense

114

114

Provision for income taxes

147

157

Depreciation and amortization

126

126

Share-based compensation

40

40

Certain items(1)

88

98

Adjusted EBITDA **

$                     880

$                     930

(1) Certain items adjustment includes $110 to $120 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs, $20 million of
anticipated purchase accounting adjustments, and $5 million of litigation charges, partially offset by $47 million of
miscellaneous other adjustments, including the disposition of the VRI Americas business and a hotel in Puerto Vallarta,
Mexico in the second quarter of 2022.

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our
reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-15

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK

(In millions)



Fiscal Year 2022
(low)

Fiscal Year 2022
(high)

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$                         470

$                         500

Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(70)

(60)

Borrowings from securitization transactions

910

925

Repayment of debt related to securitizations

(785)

(800)

Securitized Debt Issuance Costs

(12)

(12)

Free cash flow **

513

553

Adjustments:



Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible
vacation ownership notes receivable(1)

65

100

Certain items(2)

86

94

Change in restricted cash

(14)

(17)

Adjusted free cash flow **

$                         650

$                         730

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about
our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable
between the 2021 and 2022 year ends.

(2) Certain items adjustment consists primarily of the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs.

A-16

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS

(Contract sales in millions)



Year

Quarter Ended

Full Year



March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Vacation Ownership











Consolidated contract sales













2022

$              394

$              506







2021

$              226

$              362

$              380

$              406

$           1,374


2020

$              306

$                30

$              140

$              178

$              654













VPG













2022

$           4,706

$           4,613







2021

$           4,644

$           4,304

$           4,300

$           4,305

$           4,356


2020

$           3,680

$           3,717

$           3,904

$           3,826

$           3,767













Tours













2022

78,505

102,857







2021

45,871

79,900

84,098

89,495

299,364


2020

79,131

6,216

33,170

44,161

162,678













Exchange & Third-Party Management









Total active members (000's)(1)













2022

1,606

1,596







2021

1,479

1,321

1,313

1,296

1,296


2020

1,636

1,571

1,536

1,518

1,518













Average revenue per member(1)













2022

$           44.33

$           38.79







2021

$           47.13

$           46.36

$           42.95

$           42.93

$         179.48


2020

$           41.37

$           30.17

$           36.76

$           36.62

$         144.97













(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

A-17

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages, that exclude certain items as further described in the financial schedules included herein, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted development profit by revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, include corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, expand our business, and return cash to shareholders. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other vacation companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our term loan securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted free cash flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free cash flow for the impact of transaction and integration charges, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation