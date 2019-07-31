Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today reported second quarter financial results and updated its guidance for the full year 2019.

In addition to a discussion of the second quarter reported results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company is providing adjusted results of operations from January 1 to June 30, 2019. To provide a more meaningful year-over-year comparison of financial results, the company is also providing second quarter 2018 financial information in the financial schedules that follow that combine the second quarter 2018 financial results of the Company's legacy brands and businesses and the brands and businesses acquired by the company in its acquisition of ILG, Inc. ("ILG") in September 2018, conformed to the current year presentations. Throughout this press release, the results from the business associated with the brands that existed prior to the acquisition of ILG are referred to as "Legacy-MVW," while the results from the business and brands that were acquired from ILG are referred to as "Legacy-ILG.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased 66% to $386 million .

. On a combined basis, consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased 6%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $49 million , or $1.10 per fully diluted share ("EPS"), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $11 million , or $0.39 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

, or per fully diluted share ("EPS"), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of , or per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased 107% to $90 million and Adjusted fully diluted EPS increased 25% to $1.99 .

and Adjusted fully diluted EPS increased 25% to . Adjusted EBITDA increased 157% to $195 million in the second quarter of 2019.

in the second quarter of 2019. On a combined basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% and, after adjusting 2018 to exclude VRI Europe, which was disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA increased 20%.

The company repurchased over 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $109 million in the second quarter of 2019 at an average price per share of $96.36 and paid dividends of $20 million .

in the second quarter of 2019 at an average price per share of and paid dividends of . Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the company repurchased an additional 400 thousand shares of its common stock for $40 million.

thousand shares of its common stock for million. On July 30, 2019 , the Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to 4.5 million additional shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program. Combined with the shares not yet purchased under its previous authorization, the company is authorized to purchase up to 4.7 million shares.

"I am very pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter with consolidated contract sales growing 6% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 17% on a combined basis," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer. "The integration of ILG continues to progress very well. We continue to gain traction on sales initiatives and remain very excited about the many opportunities provided by this transformational business combination."

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

Consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased 66%. On a combined basis, consolidated contract sales increased 6%, with Legacy-MVW and Legacy-ILG each growing 6% in the quarter.

Vacation Ownership segment financial results were $183 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 125%. On a combined basis, Vacation Ownership segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $208 million in the second quarter of 2019 and margin improved 230 basis points, excluding cost reimbursements.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Exchange & Third-Party Management revenues totaled $115 million in the second quarter of 2019. For Interval International, average revenue per member increased 3% to $43.23 and active members totaled 1.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Exchange & Third-Party Management segment financial results and Adjusted EBITDA were $45 million and $58 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019. On a combined basis, Exchange & Third-Party Management segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5 percent after adjusting 2018 to exclude VRI Europe, which was disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $179 million. The inventory balance at the end of the second quarter included $828 million of finished goods and $48 million of work-in-progress. The company had $3.9 billion in debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at the end of the second quarter. This debt included $2.2 billion of corporate debt and $1.8 billion of debt related to the company's securitized notes receivable.

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $516 million in available capacity under its revolving credit facility and $104 million of gross vacation ownership notes receivable eligible for securitization.

2019 Outlook

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2019 expected GAAP results for the company.



Current Guidance Net income attributable to common shareholders $214 million to $221 million Fully diluted EPS $4.75 to $4.90 Net cash provided by operating activities $332 million to $362 million

2019 expected GAAP results and guidance above include an estimate of the impact of future spending associated with on-going ILG integration efforts.

The company updates its full year 2019 guidance as reflected in the chart below:



Current Guidance Adjusted free cash flow $440 million to $490 million Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $345 million to $367 million Adjusted fully diluted EPS $7.65 to $8.14 Adjusted EBITDA $750 million to $780 million Combined consolidated contract sales growth 6% to 9%

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted development margin and adjusted and combined financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call on August 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results and the guidance for full year 2019. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days. To access the replay, call (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13692036. The webcast will also be available on the company's website for 90 days following the call.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com .

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about future operating results, estimates, and assumptions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts, including guidance about full year 2019 results, expected full year 2019 GAAP results and expected synergies from the ILG acquisition. The company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including volatility in the economy and the credit markets, changes in supply and demand for vacation ownership and residential products, competitive conditions, the availability of capital to finance growth, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent SEC filings, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of July 31, 2019 and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 2, 2019

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 REVENUES













Sale of vacation ownership products $ 350



$ 205



$ 651



$ 380

Management and exchange 239



78



478



148

Rental 158



74



323



149

Financing 69



36



137



71

Cost reimbursements 252



202



539



418

TOTAL REVENUES 1,068



595



2,128



1,166

EXPENSES













Cost of vacation ownership products 91



57



171



103

Marketing and sales 193



106



381



211

Management and exchange 118



39



234



75

Rental 104



62



212



117

Financing 25



10



47



21

General and administrative 79



33



157



61

Depreciation and amortization 36



5



73



11

Litigation charges 1



16



2



16

Royalty fee 26



16



52



31

Impairment —



—



26



—

Cost reimbursements 252



202



539



418

TOTAL EXPENSES 925



546



1,894



1,064

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 2



(7)



10



(6)

Interest expense (35)



(5)



(69)



(9)

ILG acquisition-related costs (36)



(19)



(62)



(20)

Other —



(1)



—



(3)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 74



17



113



64

Provision for income taxes (25)



(6)



(40)



(17)

NET INCOME 49



11



73



47

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



—

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 49



$ 11



$ 73



$ 47

















EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS













Basic $ 1.11



$ 0.40



$ 1.62



$ 1.75

Diluted $ 1.10



$ 0.39



$ 1.61



$ 1.71



















NOTE: Earnings per share - Basic and Earnings per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)



Three Months Ended

Change

%

Six Months Ended

Change

%

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018



June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018

Vacation Ownership





















Total contract sales $ 398



$ 232



71%

$ 763



$ 436



75% Consolidated contract sales $ 386



$ 232



66%

$ 740



$ 436



70% Legacy-MVW





















Consolidated contract sales $ 246



$ 232



6%

$ 469



$ 436



8% North America contract sales $ 219



$ 211



4%

$ 420



$ 399



5% North America VPG $ 3,700



$ 3,672



1%

$ 3,736



$ 3,698



1% Legacy-ILG





















Consolidated contract sales $ 140



$ —



NM

$ 271



$ —



NM VPG $ 2,981



$ —



NM

3,010



—



NM























Exchange & Third-Party Management





















Total active members at end of period (000's)(1) 1,691



—



NM

1,691



—



NM Average revenue per member(1) $ 43.23



—



NM

89.38



—



NM



(1) Only includes members of the Interval International exchange network.

COMBINED OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)







Three Months Ended

Change %

Six Months Ended

Change

%

June 30, 2019

June 30,

2018



June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018

Vacation Ownership





















Total contract sales $ 398



$ 379



5%

$ 763



$ 731



4% Consolidated contract sales $ 386



$ 365



6%

$ 740



$ 702



6% Legacy-ILG





















Consolidated contract sales $ 140



$ 133



6%

$ 271



$ 266



2% VPG $ 2,981



$ 2,857



4%

$ 3,010



$ 3,032



(1%)























Exchange & Third-Party Management





















Total active members at end of period (000's)(1) 1,691



1,800



(6%)

1,691



1,800



(6%) Average revenue per member(1) $ 43.23



$ 42.10



3%

$ 89.38



$ 89.77



—%























(1) Only includes members of the Interval International exchange network.



MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 49



$ 11



$ 73



$ 47

Certain items:













Litigation charges 1



16



2



16

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net (2)



7



(10)



6

ILG acquisition-related costs 36



19



62



20

Impairment —



—



26



—

Purchase price adjustments 17



—



32



—

Other —



1



1



3

Certain items before provision for income taxes 52



43



113



45

Provision for income taxes on certain items (11)



(10)



(29)



(11)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders ** $ 90



$ 44



$ 157



$ 81

Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.10



$ 0.39



$ 1.61



$ 1.71

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted ** $ 1.99



$ 1.59



$ 3.44



$ 2.98

Diluted Shares 45,179



27,253



45,613



27,281

















Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about certain items.

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 49



$ 11



$ 73



$ 47

Interest expense(1) 35



5



69



9

Tax provision 25



6



40



17

Depreciation and amortization 36



5



73



11

EBITDA ** 145



27



255



84

Share-based compensation expense 11



6



20



10

Certain items before provision for income taxes(2) 39



43



86



45

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 195



$ 76



$ 361



$ 139

















(1) Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense. (2) Excludes certain items included in depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about certain items.

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Vacation Ownership $ 208



$ 104



$ 379



$ 192

Exchange & Third-Party Management 58



—



124



—

Segment adjusted EBITDA** 266



104



503



192

General and administrative (71)



(28)



(143)



(53)

Consolidated property owners' associations —



—



1



—

Adjusted EBITDA** $ 195



$ 76



$ 361



$ 139





** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED(1) FINANCIAL INFORMATION THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In millions) (Unaudited)



As Reported

Three Months

Ended

Less: Legacy-

ILG Three

Months Ended

As Adjusted

Three Months

Ended**

As Reported Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 REVENUES













Sale of vacation ownership products $ 350



$ 135



$ 215



$ 205

Management and exchange 239



157



82



78

Rental 158



78



80



74

Financing 69



27



42



36

Cost reimbursements 252



58



194



202

TOTAL REVENUES 1,068



455



613



595

EXPENSES













Cost of vacation ownership products 91



38



53



57

Marketing and sales 193



83



110



106

Management and exchange 118



77



41



39

Rental 104



46



58



62

Financing 25



11



14



10

General and administrative 79



44



35



33

Depreciation and amortization 36



29



7



5

Litigation charges 1



—



1



16

Royalty fee 26



11



15



16

Cost reimbursements 252



58



194



202

TOTAL EXPENSES 925



397



528



546

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 2



1



1



(7)

Interest expense (35)



(2)



(33)



(5)

ILG acquisition-related costs (36)



(7)



(29)



(19)

Other —



—



—



(1)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 74



50



24



17

(Provision) benefit for income taxes (25)



(16)



(9)



(6)

NET INCOME 49



34



15



11

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



—

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 49



$ 34



$ 15



$ 11





(1) Adjusted to exclude Legacy-ILG results.

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 REVENUES













Sale of vacation ownership products $ 350



$ 205



$ 651



$ 380

Resort management and other services 134



78



259



148

Rental 141



74



288



149

Financing 68



36



135



71

Cost reimbursements 258



202



549



418

TOTAL REVENUES 951



595



1,882



1,166

EXPENSES













Cost of vacation ownership products 91



57



171



103

Marketing and sales 181



106



358



211

Resort management and other services 70



39



136



75

Rental 99



62



201



117

Financing 24



10



46



21

Depreciation and amortization 17



4



34



9

Litigation charges 1



16



2



16

Royalty fee 26



16



52



31

Impairment —



—



26



—

Cost reimbursements 258



202



549



418

TOTAL EXPENSES 767



512



1,575



1,001

(Losses) gains and other (expense) income, net (1)



—



8



1

Other —



(1)



—



(3)

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 183



82



315



163

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



1



—

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 183



$ 82



$ 316



$ 163

