Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today reported third quarter financial results.

In addition to a discussion of the third quarter reported results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to provide a more meaningful year-over-year comparison of financial results, the company is also providing third quarter 2018 financial information in the financial schedules that follow that combine the third quarter reported 2018 financial results of the company with the financial results for the first two months of the 2018 third quarter for the brands and businesses acquired by the company in its acquisition of ILG, Inc. ("ILG") in September 2018, conformed to the current year presentations.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased 40% to $390 million .

. On a combined basis, consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased nearly 5%. After adjusting for a $7 million adverse impact from Hurricane Dorian (the "Hurricane"), sales would have increased 6.5%.

adverse impact from Hurricane Dorian (the "Hurricane"), sales would have increased 6.5%. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9 million , or $0.21 loss per fully diluted share ("EPS"), compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $36 million , or $1.08 loss per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

, or loss per fully diluted share ("EPS"), compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of , or loss per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased 83% to $86 million and Adjusted fully diluted EPS increased 39% to $1.97 .

and Adjusted fully diluted EPS increased 39% to . Adjusted EBITDA increased 89% to $190 million in the third quarter of 2019.

in the third quarter of 2019. On a combined basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% and would have increased 21% excluding VRI Europe, which was disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The company estimates that the Hurricane negatively impacted its third quarter Adjusted EBITDA by $1 million and expects the 2019 full-year impact to be $4 million .

and expects the 2019 full-year impact to be . The company received $38 million of insurance proceeds during the quarter related to business interruption losses at its Westin St. John property. These proceeds have been excluded from the company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

of insurance proceeds during the quarter related to business interruption losses at its property. These proceeds have been excluded from the company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company completed a $315 million note securitization at a blended interest rate of 2.29 percent and a 98 percent advance rate.

note securitization at a blended interest rate of 2.29 percent and a 98 percent advance rate. The company repurchased over 1.3 million shares of its common stock for $127 million in the third quarter of 2019 at an average price per share of $97.06 .

in the third quarter of 2019 at an average price per share of . Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company repurchased an additional 431 thousand shares of its common stock for $46 million bringing its year-to-date share repurchases to 4.1 million shares, or $388 million .

bringing its year-to-date share repurchases to 4.1 million shares, or . The company updated its 2019 guidance primarily to reflect the impact of the Hurricane.

"I'm very excited about the improvements we've been able to drive at the acquired vacation ownership brands contributing to our 18% Adjusted EBITDA growth in the third quarter on a combined basis," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer. "The third quarter also marked the one-year anniversary of the ILG acquisition and the integration continues to progress nicely, which enabled us to recently increase our run-rate synergy target to $125 million by the end of 2021."

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 43% in the third quarter driven by a 40% increase in consolidated vacation ownership contract sales. On a combined basis, revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 4% with consolidated contract sales increasing nearly 5%. Contract sales in the quarter were adversely impacted by $7 million due to the Hurricane.

Vacation Ownership segment financial results were $100 million for the third quarter of 2019. On a combined basis, Vacation Ownership segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $195 million in the third quarter and margin improved 180 basis points, excluding cost reimbursements.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Exchange & Third-Party Management revenues totaled $112 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interval International average revenue per member increased 2% to $40.89 and active members totaled 1.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Exchange & Third-Party Management segment financial results and Adjusted EBITDA were $46 million and $56 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. On a combined basis, Exchange & Third-Party Management segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% after adjusting 2018 to exclude VRI Europe.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other results, which consist primarily of general and administrative costs, decreased $19 million in the third quarter of 2019 as a result of synergy savings and lower compensation related expenses, partially offset by normal inflationary cost increases.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $183 million. The inventory balance at the end of the third quarter included $840 million of finished goods and $59 million of work-in-progress. The company had $4.0 billion in debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at the end of the third quarter. This debt included $2.3 billion of corporate debt and $1.7 billion of non-recourse debt related to the company's securitized notes receivable.

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $372 million in available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company completed a $315 million note securitization at a blended interest rate of 2.29 percent and a 98 percent advance rate.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company issued $350 million of 4.750% senior notes due in 2028 and redeemed its 5.625% senior notes due in 2023 and repaid a portion of its outstanding borrowings under its Revolving Credit Facility.

Proceeds from Asset Dispositions

As a result of the ILG Acquisition, the company performed a comprehensive review of its Vacation Ownership property and equipment including undeveloped parcels, future phases of existing resorts, operating hotels and other non-core assets, to determine the best strategic direction with respect to these assets. As a result of the review, the company currently expects proceeds from future asset dispositions to be between $160 million and $220 million.

2019 Hurricane Impact

During the third quarter of 2019, several properties in the company's Vacation Ownership segment were negatively impacted by the Hurricane. As a result of mandatory evacuations, resort and sales center shutdowns, and cancellations of reservations and scheduled tours, the company estimates contract sales in the third quarter were adversely impacted by $7 million. In addition, the company estimates full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to be adversely impacted by roughly $4 million, of which $1 million related to the third quarter of 2019.

2019 Outlook

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2019 expected GAAP results for the company.



Current Guidance Net income attributable to common shareholders $130 million to $144 million Fully diluted EPS $2.92 to $3.23 Net cash provided by operating activities $277 million to $307 million













2019 expected GAAP results and guidance above include an estimate of the impact of future spending associated with on-going ILG integration efforts.

The company updated its full year 2019 guidance as reflected in the chart below:



Current Guidance Adjusted free cash flow $440 million to $490 million Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $342 million to $364 million Adjusted fully diluted EPS $7.67 to $8.16 Adjusted EBITDA $745 million to $775 million Combined consolidated contract sales growth 5% to 8%













Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted development margin and adjusted and combined financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com .

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about future operating results, estimates, and assumptions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts, including guidance about full year 2019 results, expected full year 2019 GAAP results and expected synergies from the ILG acquisition. The company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including volatility in the economy and the credit markets, changes in supply and demand for vacation ownership and residential products, competitive conditions, the availability of capital to finance growth, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent SEC filings, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of November 4, 2019 and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 3, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Consolidated Statements of Income A-1 Operating Metrics A-2 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A-3 Vacation Ownership Segment Financial Results A-4 Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Margin A-5 Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Financial Results A-6 Corporate and Other Financial Results A-7 Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management - Segment Adjusted EBITDA A-8 Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Consolidated Results A-9 Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Development Margin A-10 Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Vacation Ownership Segment Financial Results A-11 Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Financial Results and Corporate and Other Financial Results A-12 Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Segment Adjusted EBITDA A-13 2019 Outlook - Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA A-14 2019 Outlook - Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-15 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-16

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 REVENUES













Sale of vacation ownership products $ 350



$ 252



$ 1,001



$ 632

Management and exchange 231



126



709



274

Rental 149



90



472



239

Financing 72



48



209



119

Cost reimbursements 337



234



876



652

TOTAL REVENUES 1,139



750



3,267



1,916

EXPENSES













Cost of vacation ownership products 91



64



262



167

Marketing and sales 188



135



569



346

Management and exchange 115



65



349



140

Rental 111



74



323



191

Financing 23



19



70



40

General and administrative 68



53



225



114

Depreciation and amortization 33



18



106



29

Litigation charges 3



17



5



33

Royalty fee 27



19



79



50

Impairment 73



—



99



—

Cost reimbursements 337



234



876



652

TOTAL EXPENSES 1,069



698



2,963



1,762

(Losses) gains and other (expense) income, net (5)



2



5



(4)

Interest expense (31)



(14)



(100)



(23)

ILG acquisition-related costs (32)



(78)



(94)



(98)

Other 1



—



1



(3)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 3



(38)



116



26

(Provision) benefit for income taxes (10)



2



(50)



(15)

NET (LOSS) INCOME (7)



(36)



66



11

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



—



(2)



—

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (9)



$ (36)



$ 64



$ 11

















(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS













Basic $ (0.21)



$ (1.08)



$ 1.44



$ 0.39

Diluted $ (0.21)



$ (1.08)



$ 1.43



$ 0.38





NOTE: Earnings per share - Basic and Earnings per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)



Three Months Ended

Change

%

Nine Months Ended

Change

%

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018



September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Vacation Ownership





















Total contract sales $ 401



$ 283



42%

$ 1,164



$ 719



62% Consolidated contract sales(1) $ 390



$ 279



40%

$ 1,130



$ 715



58% Consolidated VPG $ 3,461



$ 3,515



(2%)

$ 3,370



$ 3,541



(5%) Legacy-MVW





















Consolidated contract sales(1) $ 244



$ 242



1%

$ 713



$ 678



5% VPG(2) $ 3,789



$ 3,781



—%

$ 3,754



$ 3,727



1% Legacy-ILG





















Consolidated contract sales(1) $ 146



$ 37



NM

$ 417



$ 37



NM VPG $ 3,232



$ —



NM

$ 3,085



$ —



NM























Exchange & Third-Party Management





















Total active members at end of period (000's)(3) 1,701



1,802



NM

1,701



1,802



NM Average revenue per member(3) $ 40.89



$ —



NM

$ 130.21



$ —



NM



(1) 2019 third quarter and full year contract sales adversely impacted by more than $7 million from Hurricane Dorian (approximately $6 million at Legacy-MVW properties and $1 million at Legacy-ILG properties). (2) Represents Legacy-MVW North America VPG. (3) Only includes members of the Interval International exchange network.

COMBINED OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)



Three Months Ended

Change

% Nine Months Ended

Change

%

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Vacation Ownership



















Total contract sales $ 401



$ 385



4% $ 1,164



$ 1,115



4% Consolidated contract sales(1) $ 390



$ 373



5% $ 1,130



$ 1,074



5% Consolidated VPG $ 3,461



$ 3,367



3% $ 3,370



$ 3,344



1% Legacy-ILG



















Consolidated contract sales(1) $ 146



$ 131



11% $ 417



$ 396



5% VPG $ 3,232



$ 2,966



9% $ 3,085



$ 3,010



2%





















Exchange & Third-Party Management



















Total active members at end of period (000's)(2) 1,701



1,802



(6%) 1,701



1,802



(6%) Average revenue per member(2) $ 40.89



$ 39.97



2% $ 130.21



$ 129.75



—%



(1) 2019 third quarter and full year contract sales adversely impacted by more than $7 million from Hurricane Dorian (approximately $6 million at Legacy-MVW properties and $1 million at Legacy-ILG properties). (2) Only includes members of the Interval International exchange network.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (9)



$ (36)



$ 64



$ 11

Certain items:













Litigation charges 3



17



5



33

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net 5



(2)



(5)



4

ILG acquisition-related costs 32



78



94



98

Impairment 73



—



99



—

Purchase price adjustments 14



5



46



5

Share-based compensation (ILG acquisition-related) —



7



—



7

Other 1



—



2



3

Certain items before provision for income taxes 128



105



241



150

Provision for income taxes on certain items (33)



(21)



(62)



(32)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders ** $ 86



$ 48



$ 243



$ 129

(Losses) earnings per share - Diluted $ (0.21)



$ (1.08)



$ 1.43



$ 0.38

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted ** $ 1.97



$ 1.42



$ 5.40



$ 4.39

Diluted Shares 43,383



32,782



45,096



29,355

















Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about certain items.

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (9)



$ (36)



$ 64



$ 11

Interest expense(1) 31



14



100



23

Tax provision 10



(2)



50



15

Depreciation and amortization 33



18



106



29

EBITDA ** 65



(6)



320



78

Share-based compensation expense 9



13



29



23

Certain items before provision for income taxes(2) 116



93



202



138

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 190



$ 100



$ 551



$ 239

















(1) Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions. (2) Excludes certain items included in depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about certain items.

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Vacation Ownership $ 195



$ 123



$ 574



$ 315

Exchange & Third-Party Management 56



19



180



19

Segment adjusted EBITDA** 251



142



754



334

General and administrative (61)



(42)



(204)



(95)

Consolidated property owners' associations —



—



1



—

Adjusted EBITDA** $ 190



$ 100



$ 551



$ 239

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 REVENUES













Sale of vacation ownership products $ 350



$ 252



$ 1,001



$ 632

Resort management and other services 125



91



384



239

Rental 135



86



423



235

Financing 71



48



206



119

Cost reimbursements 343



232



892



650

TOTAL REVENUES 1,024



709



2,906



1,875

EXPENSES













Cost of vacation ownership products 91



64



262



167

Marketing and sales 176



131



534



342

Resort management and other services 66



48



202



123

Rental 107



74



308



191

Financing 23



19



69



40

Depreciation and amortization 16



10



50



19

Litigation charges 2



17



4



33

Royalty fee 27



19



79



50

Impairment 73



—



99



—

Cost reimbursements 343



232



892



650

TOTAL EXPENSES 924



614



2,499



1,615

Gains and other income, net 1



1



9



2

Other 1



—



1



(3)

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 102



96



417



259

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



—



(1)



—

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 100



$ 96



$ 416



$ 259



MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT MARGIN (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Consolidated contract sales $ 390



$ 279



$ 1,130



$ 715

Less resales contract sales (7)



(8)



(23)



(23)

Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 383



271



1,107



692

Plus:













Settlement revenue 10



6



30



14

Resales revenue 3



3



10



8

Revenue recognition adjustments:













Reportability (2)



—



(40)



(16)

Sales reserve (33)



(18)



(79)



(42)

Other(1) (11)



(10)



(27)



(24)

Sale of vacation ownership products 350



252



1,001



632

Less:













Cost of vacation ownership products (91)



(64)



(262)



(167)

Marketing and sales (176)



(131)



(534)



(342)

Development margin 83



57



205



123

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment 2



1



28



11

Purchase price adjustment 3



—



8



—

Adjusted development margin ** $ 88



$ 58



$ 241



$ 134

Development margin percentage(2) 23.6%



22.5%



20.4%



19.3%

Adjusted development margin percentage(2) 24.8%



23.0%



23.2%



20.7%





** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. (2) Development margin percentage represents Development margin divided by Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development margin percentage represents Adjusted development margin divided by Sale of vacation ownership products revenue after adjusting for revenue reportability and other charges.