Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children's Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament

"Year after year, our associates dedicate a considerable amount of time and effort to create this amazing golf event and raise money to make a difference in the lives of children and families here in Orlando," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer. "The continued commitment to this event, not only by our associates, but also by our partners, sponsors and the players, makes this one of the largest single-day fundraisers for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Central Florida. Support for this tournament helps the hospital to invest in training and equipment, and to provide life-saving and life-changing services to so many families in our community."

Proceeds raised will benefit the Leon Pediatric Neuroscience Center of Excellence at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer, and will be earmarked for support of the new Fetal Surgery Program, the first of its kind in Florida. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has committed to donating $1.5 million over five years to help establish and expand the in-utero Fetal Surgery Program, with proceeds from this and subsequent Caring Classic charity golf tournaments going toward that commitment until it is realized.

"As we reflect back on the past 30 years of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer caring for children and families in our community, we are grateful for the generous philanthropic support Marriott Vacations Worldwide and their business partners have provided our hospitals," said John Bozard, president, Orlando Health Foundation. "With the recent addition of a fetal surgery program, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer bring together physicians of multiple specialties and other clinicians to provide advanced diagnostic services, the latest surgical and non-surgical treatment options, comprehensive education and research."

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies is now one of only 12 hospitals in the country and the first in Florida to offer in-utero surgery to help repair spina bifida. This leading-edge treatment will bring new hope and life-changing outcomes to children and their families not only in our community, but across the region.

This year's tournament once again sold out in just a few weeks and was held at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes, where more than a full field of 160 players on 40 teams enjoyed an exceptional day. Known for its unique on-course experiences, this year's event featured many engaging activities — from exotic car hole-in-one prizes, an amazing trick-shot professional and shooting a golf cannon to unique refreshments including liquid nitrogen ice cream cocktails and several food trucks. Since the event took place just before Mother's Day, one of the signature gifts came from Tiffany & Co. for each of the golfers to share with the mothers in their lives. Following the round of golf, a delicious lunch was provided by Talk of the Town restaurant group. Over 70 Marriott Vacations Worldwide associates volunteered, joining the golf staff to make the exceptional golf experience possible for all of the participants.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company maintains a diverse portfolio including seven vacation ownership brands, exchange networks, membership programs and management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

