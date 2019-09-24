Marriott Vacations Worldwide Recognized as a 2019 Aon Best Employer in Eight Countries

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) today announced it has been recognized as a 2019 Aon Best Employer. The Best Employers certification measures and recognizes employer excellence worldwide by evaluating employee opinions to measure effective leadership, talent focus, organizational agility and employee engagement.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has been recognized as an Aon Best Employer in eight countries, including Australia, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States as part of the Aon Best Employer certification. Additionally, Marriott Vacations Worldwide achieved an 80% overall engagement score.

"We are committed to offering the valued associates of Marriott Vacations Worldwide a remarkable place to work and are proud to have that recognized by being named an Aon Best Employer," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "As our company continues to grow, increasing our number of associates to more than 22,000 in 2019, our commitment to fostering a caring culture continues to be a top priority. By promoting a positive, collaborative work environment, associates are able to express themselves and be proud of their work and their employer."

With almost 20 years of experience in Best Employer research across the world and backed by more than 50 years of experience in employee research with a robust global database, the Aon Best Employers certification compares organizations to identify those that strive to create a sustainable competitive advantage through their people and become extraordinary employers.

To achieve recognition through the Aon Best Employers certification, Marriott Vacations Worldwide was assessed on four measures:

Employee Engagement: Marriott Vacations Worldwide's associates speak positively about their employer, intend to stay and are motivated to exert extra effort at work. Organization Agility: Marriott Vacations Worldwide's associates recognize that the organization is highly adaptive, innovative, inclusive and responsive to the changing needs of its customers. Engaging Leadership: Marriott Vacations Worldwide's leaders work closely with associates to drive engagement, communicate a clear vision and exert strong personal values. Talent Focus: Marriott Vacations Worldwide's associates see the organization is focusing on attracting, retaining and developing great talent.

"The Best Employers program recognizes the outstanding achievements of organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, foster an agile culture, and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results," said Ken Oehler, Kincentric Global Culture & Engagement practice leader. "We congratulate Marriott Vacations Worldwide on achieving this recognition."

The Best Employer program is now offered by Kincentric, a new business unit of Spencer Stuart, commencing July 1, 2019 following the close of Spencer Stuart's acquisition of this business from Aon.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacation Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, approaches human capital differently — we help you identify what drives your people so they can drive your business. Formerly a part of Aon, our decades of expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent advisory services enable us to help organizations change from the inside. And our global network of colleagues, our proven insights and our intuitive technologies give us new ways to help organizations unlock the power of people and teams — fostering change and accelerating success. For more information, please visit kincentric.com.

