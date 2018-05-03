Marriott Vacations Worldwide Reports First Quarter Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Results:

Net income was $36 million , or $1.32 fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), compared to net income of $28 million , or $1.00 fully diluted EPS, in the first quarter of 2017.

, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), compared to net income of , or fully diluted EPS, in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income was $38 million , compared to adjusted net income of $28 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 35 percent. Adjusted fully diluted EPS was $1.39 , compared to adjusted fully diluted EPS of $1.01 in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 38 percent.

, compared to adjusted net income of in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 35 percent. Adjusted fully diluted EPS was , compared to adjusted fully diluted EPS of in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 38 percent. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $63 million , an increase of $9 million , or 17 percent, year-over-year.

, an increase of , or 17 percent, year-over-year. Total company vacation ownership contract sales were $204 million , an increase of $4 million , or 2 percent, compared to the prior year period. North America vacation ownership contract sales were $187 million , an increase of $4 million , or 2 percent, compared to the prior year period.

, an increase of , or 2 percent, compared to the prior year period. vacation ownership contract sales were , an increase of , or 2 percent, compared to the prior year period. The company estimates that the 2017 hurricanes negatively impacted contract sales by more than $6 million in the first quarter. In addition, the company changed its financial reporting calendar at the beginning of 2017, and as a result, the prior year first quarter had two additional days of sales. Excluding both impacts, we estimate that total company and North America vacation ownership contract sales would have grown 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively, over the prior year period.

in the first quarter. In addition, the company changed its financial reporting calendar at the beginning of 2017, and as a result, the prior year first quarter had two additional days of sales. Excluding both impacts, we estimate that total company and vacation ownership contract sales would have grown 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively, over the prior year period. North America VPG totaled $3,728 , a 1 percent increase from the first quarter of 2017. North America tours increased 3 percent year-over-year.

, a 1 percent increase from the first quarter of 2017. tours increased 3 percent year-over-year. Development margin was $22 million , flat to the first quarter of 2017. Development margin percentage was 12.9 percent compared to 13.8 percent in the prior year quarter.

, flat to the first quarter of 2017. Development margin percentage was 12.9 percent compared to 13.8 percent in the prior year quarter. Total company adjusted development margin percentage, which excludes the impact of revenue reportability and other charges, was 16.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 18.4 percent in the first quarter of 2017.



North America adjusted development margin percentage, which excludes the impact of revenue reportability and other charges, was 19.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 21.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

adjusted development margin percentage, which excludes the impact of revenue reportability and other charges, was 19.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 21.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017. Rental revenues totaled $74 million , a $7 million , or 10 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Rental revenues net of expenses were $18 million , a $4 million , or 31 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017.

, a , or 10 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Rental revenues net of expenses were , a , or 31 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Resort management and other services revenues totaled $70 million , a $3 million , or 4 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Resort management and other services revenues, net of expenses, totaled $32 million , a $2 million , or 8 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017.

, a , or 4 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Resort management and other services revenues, net of expenses, totaled , a , or 8 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Financing revenues totaled $35 million , a $3 million , or 10 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Financing revenues, net of expenses and consumer financing interest expense, were $25 million , a $2 million , or 11 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017.

, a , or 10 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. Financing revenues, net of expenses and consumer financing interest expense, were , a , or 11 percent, increase from the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, the company returned $23 million to its shareholders through quarterly cash dividends and the repurchase of its common stock.

"I am very pleased with our start to 2018. In the first quarter, despite the lingering impact of the 2017 hurricanes, contract sales increased 2 percent and adjusted EBITDA grew 17 percent, as our business continues to grow from the ramp-up of our new locations as well as from marketing programs that continue to grow our tour flow," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer. "Our first quarter performance was in line with our expectations, giving us confidence we can achieve our 2018 full year guidance, including contract sales growth of 7 to 12 percent, net income of $182 million to $193 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $325 million."

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted development margin are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail on pages A-1 through A-17 of the Financial Schedules that follow.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $324 million. Since the beginning of the year, real estate inventory balances decreased $2 million to $722 million, including $372 million of finished goods and $350 million of land and infrastructure. The company had $1 billion in debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at the end of the first quarter, an increase of $83 million from year-end 2017, consisting primarily of $750 million of debt related to our securitized notes receivable and $194 million of convertible notes.

As of March 31, 2018, the company had approximately $244 million in available capacity under its revolving credit facility after taking into account outstanding letters of credit, and approximately $267 million of gross vacation ownership notes receivable eligible for securitization.

Impact of Accounting Changes

The company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)," which, as amended, created ASC Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," ("ASC 606"), also referred to as the new "Revenue Standard," on a retrospective basis, at the beginning of 2018, and as a result, recognition of revenue from the sale of vacation ownership products that is deemed collectible is deferred from the point in time at which the statutory rescission period expires to closing, when control of the vacation ownership product is transferred to the customer. In addition, the company aligned its assessment of collectibility of the transaction price for sales of vacation ownership products with its credit granting policies. The company elected the practical expedient to expense all marketing and sales costs as they are incurred. Its consolidated cost reimbursements revenues and expenses increased significantly, as all costs reimbursed to it by property owners' associations are now reported on a gross basis. In connection with the adoption of the new Revenue Standard, the company also reclassified certain revenues and expenses.

Summary Restated 2017 Financial Results Reflecting the Impact of Adopting the new Revenue Standard

The retrospective adoption of the new Revenue Standard resulted in the following restated quarterly financial results for 2017 for net income and adjusted EBITDA as highlighted below. Net income and adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to the quarterly 2017 reported results on pages A-10 through A-14 of the Financial Schedules.



Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017 $ in millions Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net income $33.7 $27.9

$44.3 $48.2

$40.8 $47.0

$108.0 $112.2 Adjusted EBITDA $62.1 $53.6

$77.9 $83.6

$74.0 $84.8

$66.1 $72.0

Outlook

The company is reaffirming guidance for the full year 2018 on the non-GAAP financial measures provided below. Pages A-1 through A-17 of the Financial Schedules reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2018 expected GAAP results:

Net income $182 million to $193 million Fully diluted EPS $6.61 to $7.01 Net cash provided by operating activities $180 million to $205 million







Adjusted net income $184 million to $195 million Adjusted fully diluted EPS $6.69 to $7.09 Adjusted EBITDA $310 million to $325 million Adjusted free cash flow $185 million to $215 million Contract sales growth 7 percent to 12 percent

First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and the guidance for full year 2018. Participants may access the call by dialing 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13678402. The webcast will also be available on the company's website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global pure-play vacation ownership company, offering a diverse portfolio of quality products, programs and management expertise with over 65 resorts. Its brands include Marriott Vacation Club, The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and Grand Residences by Marriott. Since entering the industry in 1984 as part of Marriott International, Inc., the company earned its position as a leader and innovator in vacation ownership products. The company preserves high standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining a long-term relationship with Marriott International. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about future operating results, estimates, and assumptions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. The company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including volatility in the economy and the credit markets, supply and demand changes for vacation ownership and residential products, competitive conditions, the availability of capital to finance growth, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent SEC filings, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of May 3, 2018 and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 1, 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Consolidated Statements of Income A-1 Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A-2 North America Segment Financial Results A-3 Asia Pacific Segment Financial Results A-4 Europe Segment Financial Results A-5 Corporate and Other Financial Results A-6 Consolidated Contract Sales to Sale of Vacation Ownership Products and Adjusted Development Margin (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses) A-7 North America Contract Sales to Sale of Vacation Ownership Products and Adjusted Development Margin (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses) A-8 2018 Outlook - Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-9 ASC 606 Adjustments - Full Year 2017 A-10 ASC 606 Adjustments - First Quarter 2017 A-11 ASC 606 Adjustments - Second Quarter 2017 A-12 ASC 606 Adjustments - Third Quarter 2017 A-13 ASC 606 Adjustments - Fourth Quarter 2017 A-14 ASC 606 Adjustments - Consolidated Adjusted Development Margin A-15 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-16 Consolidated Balance Sheets A-18 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows A-19



NOTE: Contract sales consist of the total amount of vacation ownership product sales under contract signed during the period where we have received a down payment of at least ten percent of the contract price, reduced by actual rescissions during the period, inclusive of contracts associated with sales of vacation ownership products on behalf of third parties, which we refer to as "resales contract sales".

A-1

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 REVENUES





Sale of vacation ownership products $ 174,789



$ 163,877

Resort management and other services 70,180



67,419

Financing 35,482



32,111

Rental 74,210



67,679

Cost reimbursements 216,188



197,214

TOTAL REVENUES 570,849



528,300

EXPENSES





Cost of vacation ownership products 46,363



43,771

Marketing and sales 105,934



97,498

Resort management and other services 37,778



37,471

Financing 4,248



4,017

Rental 55,899



53,708

General and administrative 29,435



27,539

Litigation settlement (103)



—

Consumer financing interest 6,606



5,938

Royalty fee 14,824



16,070

Cost reimbursements 216,188



197,214

TOTAL EXPENSES 517,172



483,226

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 446



(59)

Interest expense (4,317)



(781)

Other (3,116)



(369)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 46,690



43,865

Provision for income taxes (10,709)



(15,975)

NET INCOME $ 35,981



$ 27,890









Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.35



$ 1.02

Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.32



$ 1.00









Basic Shares 26,685



27,251

Diluted Shares 27,306



27,900



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Contract sales $ 203,661



$ 199,618





NOTE: Earnings per share - Basic and Earnings per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In thousands, except per share amounts)

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Net income $ 35,981



$ 27,890

Less certain items:





Acquisition costs 3,160



412

Litigation settlement (103)



—

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net (446)



59

Certain items before provision for income taxes 2,611



471

Provision for income taxes on certain items (629)



(173)

Adjusted net income ** $ 37,963



$ 28,188

Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.32



$ 1.00

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted ** $ 1.39



$ 1.01

Diluted Shares 27,306



27,900



EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Net income $ 35,981



$ 27,890

Interest expense 1 4,317



781

Tax provision 10,709



15,975

Depreciation and amortization 5,601



5,191

EBITDA ** 56,608



49,837

Non-cash share-based compensation 3,601



3,276

Certain items before provision for income taxes 2,611



471

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 62,820



$ 53,584







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense.

A-3

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 REVENUES





Sale of vacation ownership products $ 160,696



$ 151,709

Resort management and other services 63,531



62,073

Financing 33,529



30,239

Rental 68,075



62,485

Cost reimbursements 202,626



181,566

TOTAL REVENUES 528,457



488,072

EXPENSES





Cost of vacation ownership products 40,985



38,923

Marketing and sales 93,383



87,422

Resort management and other services 32,283



32,969

Rental 47,183



46,054

Litigation settlement (211)



—

Royalty fee 1,837



2,690

Cost reimbursements 202,626



181,566

TOTAL EXPENSES 418,086



389,624

Losses and other expense, net (14)



(34)

Other (2,451)



51

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS $ 107,906



$ 98,465









SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS $ 107,906



$ 98,465

Less certain items:





Acquisition costs 2,500



—

Litigation settlement (211)



—

Losses and other expense, net 14



34

Certain items 2,303



34

ADJUSTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ** $ 110,209



$ 98,499











Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Contract sales $ 187,144



$ 183,220







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-4

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ASIA PACIFIC SEGMENT (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 REVENUES





Sale of vacation ownership products $ 11,246



$ 9,155

Resort management and other services 1,313



942

Financing 1,214



1,123

Rental 3,325



2,904

Cost reimbursements 1,766



1,110

TOTAL REVENUES 18,864



15,234

EXPENSES





Cost of vacation ownership products 3,146



2,058

Marketing and sales 8,637



6,763

Resort management and other services 1,111



872

Rental 5,026



4,326

Royalty fee 253



228

Cost reimbursements 1,766



1,110

TOTAL EXPENSES 19,939



15,357

Losses and other expense, net —



(20)

Other (5)



(8)

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS $ (1,080)



$ (151)









SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS $ (1,080)



$ (151)

Less certain items:





Losses and other expense, net —



20

Certain items —



20

ADJUSTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ** $ (1,080)



$ (131)











Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Contract sales $ 12,343



$ 11,948







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-5

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION EUROPE SEGMENT (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 REVENUES





Sale of vacation ownership products $ 2,847



$ 3,013

Resort management and other services 5,336



4,404

Financing 739



749

Rental 2,810



2,290

Cost reimbursements 11,796



14,538

TOTAL REVENUES 23,528



24,994

EXPENSES





Cost of vacation ownership products 410



555

Marketing and sales 3,914



3,313

Resort management and other services 4,384



3,630

Rental 3,690



3,328

Litigation settlement 108



—

Royalty fee 40



46

Cost reimbursements 11,796



14,538

TOTAL EXPENSES 24,342



25,410

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS $ (814)



$ (416)









SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS $ (814)



$ (416)

Less certain items:





Litigation settlement 108



—

Certain items 108



—

ADJUSTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ** $ (706)



$ (416)











Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Contract sales $ 4,174



$ 4,450







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-6

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CORPORATE AND OTHER (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 EXPENSES





Cost of vacation ownership products $ 1,822



$ 2,235

Financing 4,248



4,017

General and administrative 29,435



27,539

Consumer financing interest 6,606



5,938

Royalty fee 12,694



13,106

TOTAL EXPENSES 54,805



52,835

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 460



(5)

Interest expense (4,317)



(781)

Other (660)



(412)

TOTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS $ (59,322)



$ (54,033)









TOTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS $ (59,322)



$ (54,033)

Less certain items:





Acquisition costs 660



412

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net (460)



5

Certain items 200



417

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS ** $ (59,122)



$ (53,616)







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-7

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO SALE OF VACATION OWNERSHIP PRODUCTS (In thousands)



Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Contract sales $ 203,661



$ 199,618

Less resales contract sales (7,540)



(5,784)

Contract sales, net of resales 196,121



193,834

Plus:





Settlement revenue 1 3,514



3,339

Resales revenue 1 2,207



1,585

Revenue recognition adjustments:





Reportability (11,509)



(14,148)

Sales reserve (8,875)



(12,723)

Other 2 (6,669)



(8,010)

Sale of vacation ownership products $ 174,789



$ 163,877







1 Previously included in Resort management and other services revenue prior to the adoption of the new Revenue Standard. 2 Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT MARGIN (ADJUSTED SALE OF VACATION OWNERSHIP PRODUCTS NET OF EXPENSES) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Sale of vacation ownership products $ 174,789



$ 163,877

Less:





Cost of vacation ownership products 46,363



43,771

Marketing and sales 105,934



97,498

Development margin 22,492



22,608

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment 7,948



9,806

Adjusted development margin ** $ 30,440



$ 32,414

Development margin percentage 1 12.9%



13.8%

Adjusted development margin percentage 16.4%



18.4%







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Development margin percentage represents Development margin divided by Sale of vacation ownership products.

A-8

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION NORTH AMERICA CONTRACT SALES TO SALE OF VACATION OWNERSHIP PRODUCTS (In thousands)



Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Contract sales $ 187,144



$ 183,220

Less resales contract sales (7,212)



(5,784)

Contract sales, net of resales 179,932



177,436

Plus:





Settlement revenue 1 3,492



3,287

Resales revenue 1 2,130



1,585

Revenue recognition adjustments:





Reportability (10,904)



(13,599)

Sales reserve (7,974)



(9,767)

Other 2 (5,980)



(7,233)

Sale of vacation ownership products $ 160,696



$ 151,709







1 Previously included in Resort management and other services revenue prior to the adoption of the new Revenue Standard. 2 Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION NORTH AMERICA ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT MARGIN (ADJUSTED SALE OF VACATION OWNERSHIP PRODUCTS NET OF EXPENSES) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Sale of vacation ownership products $ 160,696



$ 151,709

Less:





Cost of vacation ownership products 40,985



38,923

Marketing and sales 93,383



87,422

Development margin 26,328



25,364

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment 7,527



9,410

Adjusted development margin ** $ 33,855



$ 34,774

Development margin percentage 1 16.4%



16.7%

Adjusted development margin percentage 19.9%



21.2%







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Development margin percentage represents Development margin divided by Sale of vacation ownership products.

A-9

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK (In millions, except per share amounts)



Fiscal Year

2018 (low)

Fiscal Year

2018 (high) Net income $ 182



$ 193

Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Adjusted net income





Certain items 1 3



3

Provision for income taxes on adjustments to net income (1)



(1)

Adjusted net income ** $ 184



$ 195

Earnings per share - Diluted 2 $ 6.61



$ 7.01

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted **, 2 $ 6.69



$ 7.09

Diluted shares 2 27.5



27.5







1 Certain items adjustment includes $3 million of acquisition costs. 2 Earnings per share - Diluted, Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted, and Diluted shares outlook includes the impact of share repurchase activity only through May 1, 2018.

2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK



Fiscal Year

2018 (low)

Fiscal Year

2018 (high) Net income $ 182



$ 193

Interest expense 1 17



17

Tax provision 65



69

Depreciation and amortization 26



26

EBITDA ** 290



305

Non-cash share-based compensation 17



17

Certain items 2 3



3

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 310



$ 325







1 Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense. 2 Certain items adjustment includes $3 million of acquisition costs.

2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK



Fiscal Year 2018 (low)

Fiscal Year 2018 (high) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 180



$ 205

Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory):





New sales centers 1 (10)



(10)

Other (27)



(32)

Borrowings from securitization transactions 360



380

Repayment of debt related to securitizations (280)



(290)

Free cash flow ** 223



253

Adjustments:





Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable through the warehouse credit facility 2 —



(2)

Inventory / other payments associated with capital efficient inventory arrangements (38)



(40)

Change in restricted cash —



4

Adjusted free cash flow ** $ 185



$ 215







1 Represents the incremental investment in new sales centers. 2 Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable through the warehouse credit facility between the 2017 and 2018 year ends. ** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-10

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ASC 606 ADJUSTMENTS - FULL YEAR 2017 (In thousands)



2017

As Reported

Adjustments

2017

As Adjusted







REVENUES











Sale of vacation ownership products $ 727,940



$ 29,498



$ 757,438



Resort management and other services 306,196



(27,358)



278,838



Financing 134,906



—



134,906



Rental 322,902



(60,863)



262,039



Cost reimbursements 460,001



289,601



749,602



TOTAL REVENUES 1,951,945



230,878



2,182,823



EXPENSES











Cost of vacation ownership products 177,813



17,034



194,847



Marketing and sales 408,715



(13,825)



394,890



Resort management and other services 172,137



(17,913)



154,224



Financing 17,951



—



17,951



Rental 281,352



(57,970)



223,382



General and administrative 110,225



—



110,225



Litigation settlement 4,231



—



4,231



Consumer financing interest 25,217



—



25,217



Royalty fee 63,021



—



63,021



Cost reimbursements 460,001



289,601



749,602



TOTAL EXPENSES 1,720,663



216,927



1,937,590



Gains and other income, net 5,772



—



5,772



Interest expense (9,572)



—



(9,572)



Other (1,599)



—



(1,599)



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 225,883



13,951



239,834



Benefit (provision) for income taxes 895



(5,405)



(4,510)



NET INCOME $ 226,778



$ 8,546



$ 235,324

















NET INCOME $ 226,778



$ 8,546



$ 235,324



Interest expense 1 9,572



—



9,572



Tax (benefit) provision (895)



5,405



4,510



Depreciation and amortization 21,494



—



21,494



EBITDA ** 256,949



13,951



270,900



Non-cash share-based compensation 16,286



—



16,286



Certain items before income taxes 6,805



—



6,805



ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 280,040



$ 13,951



$ 293,991









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense.

A-11

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ASC 606 ADJUSTMENTS - FIRST QUARTER 2017 (In thousands)



Q1 2017

As Reported

Adjustments

Q1 2017

As Adjusted







REVENUES











Sale of vacation ownership products $ 172,155



$ (8,278)



$ 163,877



Resort management and other services 72,964



(5,545)



67,419



Financing 32,111



—



32,111



Rental 85,256



(17,577)



67,679



Cost reimbursements 123,633



73,581



197,214



TOTAL REVENUES 486,119



42,181



528,300



EXPENSES











Cost of vacation ownership products 42,620



1,151



43,771



Marketing and sales 100,661



(3,163)



97,498



Resort management and other services 41,645



(4,174)



37,471



Financing 4,017



—



4,017



Rental 70,432



(16,724)



53,708



General and administrative 27,539



—



27,539



Consumer financing interest 5,938



—



5,938



Royalty fee 16,070



—



16,070



Cost reimbursements 123,633



73,581



197,214



TOTAL EXPENSES 432,555



50,671



483,226



Losses and other expense, net (59)



—



(59)



Interest expense (781)



—



(781)



Other (369)



—



(369)



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 52,355



(8,490)



43,865



Provision for income taxes (18,655)



2,680



(15,975)



NET INCOME $ 33,700



$ (5,810)



$ 27,890

















NET INCOME $ 33,700



$ (5,810)



$ 27,890



Interest expense 1 781



—



781



Tax provision 18,655



(2,680)



15,975



Depreciation and amortization 5,191



—



5,191



EBITDA ** 58,327



(8,490)



49,837



Non-cash share-based compensation 3,276



—



3,276



Certain items before income taxes 471



—



471



ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 62,074



$ (8,490)



$ 53,584









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense.

A-12

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ASC 606 ADJUSTMENTS - SECOND QUARTER 2017 (In thousands)



Q2 2017

As Reported

Adjustments

Q2 2017

As Adjusted







REVENUES











Sale of vacation ownership products $ 191,010



$ 10,846



$ 201,856



Resort management and other services 79,158



(7,218)



71,940



Financing 32,530



—



32,530



Rental 84,188



(14,898)



69,290



Cost reimbursements 110,734



76,086



186,820



TOTAL REVENUES 497,620



64,816



562,436



EXPENSES











Cost of vacation ownership products 46,143



4,882



51,025



Marketing and sales 104,029



(4,861)



99,168



Resort management and other services 44,008



(4,595)



39,413



Financing 3,449



—



3,449



Rental 70,163



(12,407)



57,756



General and administrative 29,534



—



29,534



Litigation settlement 183



—



183



Consumer financing interest 5,654



—



5,654



Royalty fee 16,307



—



16,307



Cost reimbursements 110,734



76,086



186,820



TOTAL EXPENSES 430,204



59,105



489,309



Losses and other expense, net (166)



—



(166)



Interest expense (1,757)



—



(1,757)



Other (100)



—



(100)



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 65,393



5,711



71,104



Provision for income taxes (21,117)



(1,801)



(22,918)



NET INCOME $ 44,276



$ 3,910



$ 48,186

















NET INCOME $ 44,276



$ 3,910



$ 48,186



Interest expense 1 1,757



—



1,757



Tax provision 21,117



1,801



22,918



Depreciation and amortization 5,001



—



5,001



EBITDA ** 72,151



5,711



77,862



Non-cash share-based compensation 5,175



—



5,175



Certain items before income taxes 548



—



548



ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 77,874



$ 5,711



$ 83,585









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense.

A-13

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ASC 606 ADJUSTMENTS - THIRD QUARTER 2017 (In thousands)



Q3 2017

As Reported

Adjustments

Q3 2017

As Adjusted







REVENUES











Sale of vacation ownership products $ 180,522



$ 2,886



$ 183,408



Resort management and other services 76,882



(7,044)



69,838



Financing 34,685



—



34,685



Rental 81,177



(14,896)



66,281



Cost reimbursements 113,724



62,745



176,469



TOTAL REVENUES 486,990



43,691



530,681



EXPENSES











Cost of vacation ownership products 42,826



2,996



45,822



Marketing and sales 100,527



(4,687)



95,840



Resort management and other services 44,696



(4,535)



40,161



Financing 5,062



—



5,062



Rental 71,048



(23,654)



47,394



General and administrative 26,666



—



26,666



Litigation settlement 2,033



—



2,033



Consumer financing interest 6,498



—



6,498



Royalty fee 15,220



—



15,220



Cost reimbursements 113,724



62,745



176,469



TOTAL EXPENSES 428,300



32,865



461,165



Gains and other income, net 6,977



—



6,977



Interest expense (2,642)



—



(2,642)



Other 104



—



104



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 63,129



10,826



73,955



Provision for income taxes (22,367)



(4,571)



(26,938)



NET INCOME $ 40,762



$ 6,255



$ 47,017

















NET INCOME $ 40,762



$ 6,255



$ 47,017



Interest expense 1 2,642



—



2,642



Tax provision 22,367



4,571



26,938



Depreciation and amortization 5,610



—



5,610



EBITDA ** 71,381



10,826



82,207



Non-cash share-based compensation 3,898



—



3,898



Certain items before income taxes (1,327)



—



(1,327)



ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 73,952



$ 10,826



$ 84,778









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense.

A-14

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ASC 606 ADJUSTMENTS - FOURTH QUARTER 2017 (In thousands)



Q4 2017

As Reported

Adjustments

Q4 2017

As Adjusted







REVENUES











Sale of vacation ownership products $ 184,253



$ 24,044



$ 208,297



Resort management and other services 77,192



(7,551)



69,641



Financing 35,580



—



35,580



Rental 72,281



(13,492)



58,789



Cost reimbursements 111,910



77,189



189,099



TOTAL REVENUES 481,216



80,190



561,406



EXPENSES











Cost of vacation ownership products 46,224



8,005



54,229



Marketing and sales 103,498



(1,114)



102,384



Resort management and other services 41,788



(4,609)



37,179



Financing 5,423



—



5,423



Rental 69,709



(5,185)



64,524



General and administrative 26,486



—



26,486



Litigation settlement 2,015



—



2,015



Consumer financing interest 7,127



—



7,127



Royalty fee 15,424



—



15,424



Cost reimbursements 111,910



77,189



189,099



TOTAL EXPENSES 429,604



74,286



503,890



Losses and other expense, net (980)



—



(980)



Interest expense (4,392)



—



(4,392)



Other (1,234)



—



(1,234)



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 45,006



5,904



50,910



Benefit for income taxes 63,034



(1,713)



61,321



NET INCOME $ 108,040



$ 4,191



$ 112,231

















NET INCOME $ 108,040



$ 4,191



$ 112,231



Interest expense 1 4,392



—



4,392



Tax benefit (63,034)



1,713



(61,321)



Depreciation and amortization 5,692



—



5,692



EBITDA ** 55,090



5,904



60,994



Non-cash share-based compensation 3,937



—



3,937



Certain items before income taxes 7,113



—



7,113



ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 66,140



$ 5,904



$ 72,044









** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense.

A-15

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ASC 606 ADJUSTMENTS - CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT MARGIN (In thousands)



Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

2017 Sale of vacation ownership products $ 163,877



$ 201,856



$ 183,408



$ 208,297



$ 757,438

Less:

















Cost of vacation ownership products 43,771



51,025



45,822



54,229



194,847

Marketing and sales 97,498



99,168



95,840



102,384



394,890

Development margin 22,608



51,663



41,746



51,684



167,701

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment 9,806



(6,858)



(805)



(16,059)



(13,916)

Certain items —



—



1,754



1,160



2,914

Adjusted development margin ** $32,414



$44,805



$42,695



$36,785



$156,699

Development margin percentage 1 13.8%



25.6%



22.8%



24.8%



22.1%

Adjusted development margin percentage 18.4%



23.2%



23.4%



19.6%



21.2%







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-16 and A-17 for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. 1 Development margin percentage represents Development margin divided by Sale of vacation ownership products.

A-16

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated and / or presented differently than measures with the same or similar names that are reported by other companies, and as a result, the non-GAAP financial measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Net Income

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Development Margin, that exclude certain items in the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017, because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate our comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Certain items - Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

In our Statement of Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, we recorded $2.6 million of net pre-tax items, which included $3.2 million of acquisition costs, including $2.5 million of acquisition costs associated with the anticipated future capital efficient acquisition of the operating property in San Francisco, California and $0.7 million of other acquisition costs, partially offset by a $0.5 million favorable true up of previously recorded costs associated with Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria (recorded in gains and other income) and a $0.1 million true up of previously recorded litigation settlement expenses.

Certain items - Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

In our Statement of Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, we recorded $0.5 million of net pre-tax items, which included $0.4 million of acquisition costs and $0.1 million of losses and other expense.

Adjusted Development Margin (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses)

We evaluate Adjusted Development Margin (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses) as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted Development Margin adjusts Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, includes corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products expense and Marketing and sales expense associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted Net Income above. We evaluate Adjusted Development Margin because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development Margin.





A-17

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings, or net income, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense because the associated debt is secured by vacation ownership notes receivable that have been sold to bankruptcy remote special purpose entities and is generally non-recourse to us. Further, we consider consumer financing interest expense to be an operating expense of our business. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be indicators of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because these measures exclude certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted Net Income above, and excludes non-cash share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. Prior period presentation has been recast for consistency. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Together, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate our comparison of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment, changes in restricted cash, and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our securitizations, which cash can be used for strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free Cash Flow for the impact of organizational and separation related, litigation, and other cash charges, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.





A-18

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 323,831



$ 409,059

Restricted cash (including $34,987 and $32,321 from VIEs, respectively) 61,298



81,553

Accounts receivable, net (including $4,816 and $5,639 from VIEs, respectively) 63,038



91,659

Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $725,835 and $814,011 from VIEs, respectively) 1,132,783



1,114,552

Inventory 726,969



728,379

Property and equipment 251,264



252,727

Other (including $22,497 and $13,708 from VIEs, respectively) 200,768



166,653

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,759,951



$ 2,844,582









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 79,959



$ 145,405

Advance deposits 96,647



84,087

Accrued liabilities (including $616 and $701 from VIEs, respectively) 121,975



119,810

Deferred revenue 114,243



69,058

Payroll and benefits liability 81,425



111,885

Deferred compensation liability 79,201



74,851

Debt, net (including $758,791 and $845,131 from VIEs, respectively) 1,012,350



1,095,213

Other 11,372



13,471

Deferred taxes 96,549



89,987

TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,693,721



1,803,767

Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,976,481 and 36,861,843 shares issued, respectively 370



369

Treasury stock — at cost; 10,411,960 and 10,400,547 shares, respectively (695,944)



(694,233)

Additional paid-in capital 1,184,106



1,188,538

Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,989



16,745

Retained earnings 554,709



529,396

TOTAL EQUITY 1,066,230



1,040,815

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 2,759,951



$ 2,844,582





The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-19

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 35,981



$ 27,890

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 5,601



5,191

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,936



1,386

Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve 8,875



12,714

Share-based compensation 3,601



3,276

Deferred income taxes 6,714



3,039

Net change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 29,203



34,195

Vacation ownership notes receivable originations (105,378)



(112,640)

Vacation ownership notes receivable collections 78,999



76,068

Inventory 1,417



19,801

Other assets (24,724)



(26,704)

Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities (42,132)



(27,657)

Deferred revenue 45,163



38,771

Payroll and benefit liabilities (30,650)



(14,500)

Deferred compensation liability 4,351



4,147

Other liabilities (785)



(197)

Other, net 3,082



924

Net cash provided by operating activities 23,254



45,704

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory) (2,763)



(5,055)

Purchase of company owned life insurance (9,000)



(8,200)

Dispositions, net —



1

Net cash used in investing activities (11,763)



(13,254)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions (86,341)



(54,340)

Debt issuance costs (976)



(1,219)

Repurchase of common stock (1,882)



—

Payment of dividends (21,255)



(19,010)

Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (8,261)



(6,644)

Other, net 15



(16)

Net cash used in financing activities (118,700)



(81,229)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,726



1,551

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (105,483)



(47,228)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 490,612



213,102

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 385,129



$ 165,874



