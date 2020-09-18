Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, and Vistana Branded Vacation Ownership Resorts Launch "More Space, Happy Place" Campaign

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) is pleased to announce the More Space, Happy Place campaign. The campaign highlights the like-home accommodations that Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Vistana branded vacation ownership villas offer. These accommodations allow Owners, Members, and guests the ability to remain social and distant while enjoying their happy places. The "More Space" offered to Owners, Members and guests in their villas allows them to prepare their own meals in a fully equipped kitchen or grab take-out and eat at the family-sized table or outside on a private balcony. And after a day venturing off the beaten path, they come back from exploring the destination to relax in their comfortable living areas.

"We all have our happy places. Whether it's a specific chair by the pool at one of our resorts, the balcony of a villa overlooking the mountains or teeing off on a favorite golf course — we offer them all. As we begin to think about getting back to these in a safer way, we want to instill confidence that we have the space for our Owners, Members, and guests to return to their happy place," explains Ed Kinney, global vice president of Corporate Affairs.

Additionally, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, an industry leader in cleaning and safety, continues to help Owners, Members and guests try to stay healthy while on vacation with Marriott's "Commitment to Clean" elevated cleaning protocols. Vacationers will find hand sanitizing stations in public areas as well as a host of social distancing measures throughout the resorts that allow guests to enjoy refreshing spaces that help them unwind. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is proving it is possible to make those amazing vacations memories with family while being happily social and staying safely distanced.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties.

