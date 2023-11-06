Marrone Law Firm Secures $9.1 MILLION Settlement in Walter Ogrod's Wrongful Conviction Case Against the City of Philadelphia

Marrone Law Firm

06 Nov, 2023, 15:51 ET

Mr. Walter Ogrod Joined Legal Team at Marrone Law Firm's at Press Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Ogrod agreed to settle his wrongful conviction lawsuit against the City of Philadelphia and several members of the Philadelphia Police Department for $9.1 million. Ogrod was represented in the matter by Joseph M. Marrone, Esq. and Michael Pomerantz, Esq. of Philadelphia's Marrone Law Firm, LLC.

Ogrod claimed that Philadelphia homicide detectives coerced him into confessing to a crime he did not commit. Ogrod was arrested in 1992, and was convicted in 1996 and sentenced to death. Ogrod was released from prison in 2020 after the District Attorney's office agreed that Ogrod was wrongfully convicted. He had spent twenty-eight years in jail with twenty-five of those in solitary confinement on Pennsylvania's death row.

During their investigation, the Marrone Law Firm discovered new DNA evidence that had never been analyzed during the decades-long investigation. In settling the case, the City of Philadelphia and other individual defendants have denied all wrongdoing.

"This litigation was a long and hard-fought battle that resulted in a significant settlement that will give Walter Ogrod the economic support he needs as he continues re-establishing his life. He remains optimistic about his future and is committed to fighting for his fellow inmates who have also been wrongfully convicted."
Joseph Marrone, Attorney at Marrone Law Firm , LLC

Mr. Walter Ogrod was present at a press conference on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM EST at the Marrone Law Firm, along with his legal team.

