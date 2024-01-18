MARROW FINE, THE CELEBRATED JEWELER, ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS FIRST FLAGSHIP IN CHICAGO'S GOLD COAST

This Gem is the Beloved DTC Brand's Third Brick and Mortar and First Outside of California

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marrow Fine , the celebrated fine and bridal jewelry brand whose fans include Margot Robbie, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Richa Moorjani among others, unveils its new showroom in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago, IL with an official opening on Saturday, January 20th. The boutique, the brand's third, is on the ground floor of the exclusive 9 West Walton building.

What began at our kitchen table has grown to three locations. It's exciting to think where the brand will go from here. Post this Marrow Fine Chicago Showroom

Inspired by design cues from the art deco era, the 1,115 sf sales floor features soft velvet seating that lavishly swoops around illuminated jewelry cases accented in rust marble creating a sexy and opulent vignette-like effect. An intimate salon privé at the back of the store called the babe cave transports clients into the center of a hollowed out ruby. A monochromatic wonderland saturated in red, the room features a custom marble table with a wall to wall velvet banquet enveloped by velvet walls and a champagne cart to celebrate. Founder and creative director Jillian Sassone teamed up with design firm Bells + Whistles, who also designed the Newport Beach location and San Diego renovation, to bring her vision to life.

"I am truly grateful and so proud of how far the brand has come. What began at our kitchen table has grown to three locations; it's simply surreal," says Jillian Sassone, founder and creative director. "This is such an exciting time for Marrow as we open our first showroom out of our home state of California, and it's exciting to think about where the brand will go from here."

Known for its signature stacking rings, heirloom reworks and beloved bridal designs, Marrow Fine combines unexpected and playful design elements with serious style. Sassone is redefining the fine jewelry experience from retail to ring. She started designing jewelry as a passion project, reworking heirlooms and quickly developed a following. Marrow launched in 2017, and soon after Jillian's husband Tim joined the Marrow team. The duo opened the brand's flagship at One Paseo in Del Mar followed by a second showroom in Newport, Beach, CA. They have plans to continue expanding nationwide, demonstrating the brand's commitment to bringing a new, inviting and exciting fine jewelry experience to its clientele around the country.

Marrow Fine

9 West Walton Street

Chicago, IL 60610

Marrow reimagines fine jewelry with distinct designs featuring the highest quality, handpicked materials. Designer Jillian Sassone finds inspiration in the places she's lived and traveled, from New York to Palm Springs, creating capsule collections of fine jewelry, bridal bands, and one-of-a-kind custom designs for anyone drawn to the unordinary.

