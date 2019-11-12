Marrying Astrology with Psychology Yields Tremendous Insights into Our Own and Other's Behavior

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, it's especially important to make room for deeper healing with the parts of ourselves we don't know or understand well, Stacy Dicker, Ph.D., says in the introduction to her new book, Psychstrology: Apply the Wisdom of the Cosmos to Gain Balance and Improve Your Relationships. "The things we can't understand or make space for in ourselves are the exact things we see and dislike in others. If we can't understand ourselves and our loved ones well enough, how in the world are we supposed to understand people on the other side of life's most relevant issues?" she writes.

Stacy Dicker Stacy Dicker

In a world that increasingly seems contentious, Dicker's experience has shown that a greater understanding of humanity will come from using both psychology and astrology which she calls "psychstrology." Published by Real Avenue Press, her new book features tools she has used in her private practice in Denver for two decades. In using psychstrology, she is following in the footsteps of the late Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology and was a student of astrology for 50 years. Jung once said: "Astrology represents the sum of all the psychological knowledge of antiquity."

Dicker makes a convincing case that astrology is more than the fortune-telling pseudoscience people often believe it to be.

In an interview, she can talk about:

Ways astrology can help people find more balance, clarity, and ease in their relationships with themselves

How the idea for her book came to her in a dream via Jung himself (and why that's perfectly appropriate)

What astrology and psychology have in common

Evidence that astrology is becoming more credible and accessible

What she has learned about herself as a proud Capricorn

Praise for Psychstrology

"Stacy explores two complex disciplines, psychology and astrology, in a way that makes them approachable and relevant for everyone, then brings the two together in perfect harmony." — Lauren Skye, director of Inner Connection Institute and author of Spiritual Amnesia: A Wake-Up Call to What You Really Are

"In Psychstrology, Dr. Dicker offers an intuitively appealing framework . . . that invites the reader to scrutinize, even challenge, what they have come to believe about themselves and why they act the way they do." — Linda Craighead, Ph.D., director of Clinical Training at Emory University and author of The Appetite Awareness Workbook

"Brilliant, lucidly written, and intimate in tone, Psychstrology is an extraordinary integration of healing wisdom from a variety of traditions. Anyone can benefit from this gem." — Heather LaChance, Ph.D., DCEP, owner of Compassion in Practice LLC, licensed clinical psychologist and Colorado State Representative for ACEP

About the Author

Stacy Dicker, Ph.D., is an author and clinical psychologist in private practice who has been seeing psychotherapy clients in the Denver area for the last 20 years. She has taught courses on eating disorders and adult psychotherapy to upper-level psychology majors at the University of Colorado, Boulder, for nearly ten years. A longtime student of astrology, she hopes others can make space for this incredibly wise, useful, ancient—and ultimately credible—system, which is highly consonant with psychology.

Contact: Stacy Dicker, Ph.D., (720) 327-1732; 228965@email4pr.com

www.psychstrology.com

SOURCE Stacy Dicker

Related Links

http://www.psychstrology.com

