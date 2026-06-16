Mars Accelerates Sustainability Progress with All U.S. Operations now Powered by 100% Renewable Electricity

Mars now powers all its U.S. operations, including veterinary hospitals, factories and offices, with 100% renewable electricity.

Mars delivered its Science Based Target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHGs, with a 42.6% reduction compared to 2015.

In 2025, Mars reduced absolute GHG emissions across its full value chain by 6.4%, its largest reduction to date, bringing its cumulative absolute reduction to 16.9% against a 2015 baseline while growing the business by approximately 75%.

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated today released the 2025 Mars Sustainable in a Generation Report, highlighting continued progress against its sustainability initiatives. The launch coincides with a major milestone that all its U.S. operations are now powered by 100% renewable electricity. Together with broader operational decarbonization efforts, this progress contributed to a 42.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions against a 2015 baseline. It also helped deliver a 6.4% reduction in GHG emissions across its full value chain in 2025, bringing the company's cumulative absolute emissions reduction to 16.9% against a 2015 baseline while growing the business by approximately 75%.

Photo courtesy of Enel's Gulf Star Solar Project.

Poul Weihrauch, Mars CEO, said: "Reaching a milestone of 100% renewable electricity in our direct U.S. operations – from factories to offices, from veterinary hospitals to diagnostic labs – it's something to celebrate and be proud of. Building a resilient business includes access to clean and accessible energy, farmers that are not at the mercy of extreme weather events and communities that thrive across our full value chain. Our priority is to continue our efforts to generate good jobs, support our Associates and communities, and continuing to work towards a more resilient and sustainable future for all."

Mars is driving energy security with its Renewables Acceleration (RAcc) program, an innovative strategy launched in 2025 designed to extend renewable electricity beyond its direct operations and into its broader value chains. By 2030, this effort could reduce emissions by around 3 Mt, or roughly 10% of the company's footprint in 2025.

The latest U.S. RAcc contract with Enel North America to support three new solar projects in Texas is expected to generate approximately 1.80 TWh of renewable electricity annually, supporting both Mars operations and its suppliers. In addition to investments to reduce and convert energy consumption, Mars has wind and solar projects that generate Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) equivalent to the amount of electricity used in the company's direct operations in the U.S.

In 2025, Mars continued to expand its climate-smart agriculture projects globally, growing its portfolio of approximately 77 projects across 26 countries and 12 crops. Key examples include:

Protect the Peanut: Mars invested approximately $5.2M over five years in crop resilience to develop drought- and disease-resistant peanut varieties and support farmers adapting to unpredictable weather events.

Mars invested approximately $5.2M over five years in crop resilience to develop drought- and disease-resistant peanut varieties and support farmers adapting to unpredictable weather events. Raising Rice Right: Mars is investing $20M between 2020 and 2030 to help scale climate-smart agriculture practices in rice production, support farmer training and resilience, and strengthen industry collaboration.

Mars is investing $20M between 2020 and 2030 to help scale climate-smart agriculture practices in rice production, support farmer training and resilience, and strengthen industry collaboration. Mars, PepsiCo, and ADM partnered to launch a regenerative agriculture program in Poland, supporting 24 farmers in adopting more sustainable practices across more than 5,450 hectares. Mars is supporting regenerative wheat across 3,450 hectares for brands including WHISKAS® and PEDIGREE®, helping improve soil health, enhance biodiversity and strengthen long-term climate resilience.

Alastair Child, Mars Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "The hard work of our Associates and partners in 2025 demonstrates how sustainability sits at the center of how we plan, invest and operate. Delivering impact at scale requires collaboration across industries, suppliers, governments, NGOs and local communities, and we remain focused on turning ambition into measurable progress across our value chain."

Mars also announced significant investments across its business in 2025 to strengthen its manufacturing base and support the decarbonization of its value chain while strengthening long-term resilience. This included plans to invest an estimated $2B in U.S.-based manufacturing and €1B in its European Union operations by the end of 2026. In addition, Mars launched the Mars Sustainability Investment Fund, with a total capital commitment of up to $250M and established the Mars Impact Fund to complement its existing sustainability and philanthropic efforts.

Read the full 2025 Mars Sustainable in a Generation Report for more details on how Mars is advancing sustainability through science-led, commercially disciplined decisions while maintaining a rigorous approach to reporting and governance.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Assets

Download photos and the PDF Report

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated