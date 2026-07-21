MARS APPOINTS CHRISTINA RUGGIERO AS NORTH AMERICA REGIONAL PRESIDENT FOR PET NUTRITION BUSINESS

Mars, Incorporated announces Christina Ruggiero as the new Regional President of its Pet Nutrition Division overseeing a portfolio of iconic brands including PEDIGREE®, IAMS®, SHEBA®, CESAR®, GREENIES™, TEMPTATIONS® and NUTRO™

Ruggiero will drive Mars Pet Nutrition's next phase of growth in North America through science-backed innovation, omnichannel growth, digital acceleration and operational excellence

Ruggiero brings deep expertise in consumer behavior, nutrition and scaling brands in North America and across dynamic global markets

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars today announced the appointment of Christina Ruggiero as Regional President, Mars Pet Nutrition North America, effective July 1.

Mars has appointed Christina Ruggiero (pictured with her cat, Nacho) as the new Regional President of Mars Pet Nutrition North America.

For more than 90 years, Mars has helped pet parents care for their pets through trusted nutrition brands backed by world-class science. Today, the company is advancing solutions that support hydration, gut & dental health, healthy aging and lifelong wellness. At the same time, Mars is helping pet parents navigate an increasingly complex landscape of information, trends and choices through seamless experiences wherever they research, shop for and care for their pets.

In this role Ruggiero will lead one of Mars Petcare's largest units, overseeing a portfolio of trusted and iconic brands including PEDIGREE®, IAMS®, SHEBA®, CESAR®, GREENIES™, TEMPTATIONS® and NUTRO™ across the United States and Canada. By working closely with retailers, suppliers, industry partners, agencies, and other strategic collaborators, Ruggiero will strengthen the partnerships that drive growth, accelerate innovation, and create exceptional experiences for pet parents and their pets.

Ruggiero joins Mars from The Coca-Cola Company, where she most recently served as President of the Global Nutrition Category, leading a $9 billion portfolio that included Minute Maid, Simply, Santa Clara, fairlife, Maaza and Innocent, and delivering one of the fastest-growing businesses in Coca-Cola's portfolio during her tenure.

Her appointment comes at a moment of significant opportunity for the pet care category. Nearly two-thirds of Americans are now pet parents1, and over one third of American pet parents say their pet is the most important thing in their life2 – investing more in their health, wellbeing, and longevity than ever before. With more than four in five pet parents3 viewing nutrition as the most important contributor to their pet's health, demand is growing for science-backed nutrition, trusted wellness solutions, and innovative products that help pets live full, healthy lives.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to businesses with category-defining brands, strong purpose and opportunities to create meaningful impact," said Ruggiero. "Mars Pet Nutrition combines world-class science, culturally fluent brands and a deep understanding of the role pets play in people's lives. I'm excited to join the team at such an important time for the business and help accelerate growth, strengthen innovation and give pet parents greater confidence in the choices they make every day for the pets we love."

Prior to leading Coca-Cola's Global Nutrition Category, Ruggiero served as President, North America Operations, Central Zone, and spent nearly four years in India as Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., where she doubled the company's net worth and significantly expanded its retail footprint. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles across procurement, operations and supply chain, including serving as Vice President of Procurement for Diageo, where she led teams across North America, Europe, Russia and Africa. She began her career as a cryptologist in the U.S. Navy supporting the National Security Agency.

Ruggiero has been recognized throughout her career for her commitment to inclusive leadership and organizational culture, earning honors including House of Rose Professional's "Best CEO Leading on Gender Diversity & Inclusion" and "Most Inspirational Woman Leader."

She holds a Master's degree in Management from the University of Huddersfield and a Bachelor of Science degree from Marymount College.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Lindsay Kordik, Mars

+1 917 580 2644

[email protected]

1 NielsenIQ Pet-O-Graphics Survey, Q2 2025

2 Mars Global Pet Parent Study, April 2024

3 Petfood Industry, April 2025

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated