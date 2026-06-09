Mars Appoints Kemal Cetin as Chief Digital & Information Officer for $36bn Snacking Business

Kemal Cetin is a seasoned Digital and Information Technology leader with success driving digital technology innovation and transformation





Mars Snacking, based in Chicago, is home to beloved brands including SNICKERS®, M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, EXTRA®, PRINGLES®, CHEEZ-IT®, POP-TARTS®, and KIND®

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned, global leader in snacking, food and pet care services and nutrition, announced the appointment of Kemal Cetin as Global Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) for its Snacking business, effective August 3, 2026.

Cetin will report to Andrew Clarke, Global President of Mars Snacking and sit on the Mars Snacking Leadership Team and the Mars Digital Technologies Leadership Team.

Mars, Incorporated announced the appointment of Kemal Cetin as Global Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) for its Snacking business.

In this role, Cetin will be responsible for leading the company's digital, data, and technology agenda to accelerate business growth. He will drive the next phase of the organization's digital ambitions—advancing capabilities that enhance customer and Associate experiences and unlock new opportunities for innovation across the business.

Andrew Clarke, Global President, Mars Snacking said, "I'm delighted to welcome Kemal to Mars Snacking. His experience leading digital transformation and helping organizations grow makes him the right leader at an important moment for our business. As we continue bringing together the newly acquired Kellanova brands, Kemal will play a key role in helping us move faster, make better decisions, and build for the future."

A nearly 30-year industry veteran, Cetin joins Mars from FrieslandCampina where he was Global Business and Digital Solutions Officer and member of the Executive Team. Prior to FrieslandCampina, he was with various global FMCG companies across the US, UK and Europe including Diageo, Coca Cola Enterprises, and Whirlpool. Cetin has international experience and proven success in driving digital technology innovation, business agility and transformation in global companies.

On joining Mars, Kemal Cetin said, "I am honored to join Mars Snacking as its new Chief Digital & Information Officer. Mars has a rich history of innovation and transformation to accelerate business growth. Together, we will advance the use of digital technologies, data, analytics and AI capabilities to drive sustainable growth and create lasting value for our consumers, customers, and Associates."

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. www.mars.com

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated