MARS CELEBRATES 100-DAY COUNTDOWN TO HALLOWEEN AS 2024 SEASONAL LINE-UP BEGINS SHIPPING NATIONWIDE

NEWARK, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars is celebrating the 100-day countdown to Halloween by helping uncover how consumers celebrate and shop leading up to the Halloween holiday.

As you begin planning your favorite fall festivities, make sure to keep your eyes on shelves for Mars Halloween candy offerings to match any occasion—like variety bags with on-trend mixes including both chocolate and fruity gummies, seasonal fan-favorites TWIX® and SNICKERS® Ghoulish Green treats for a “me moment” and NEW M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie for your next baking adventure or movie night.

As the authority on Halloween, Mars is helping fans of fall lean into their favorite season with new data from the company's inaugural "Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends" report. With only 100 days to go before Halloween, Mars isn't alone in its anticipation, as consumers are increasingly showing early, widespread enthusiasm for the spookiest holiday of the year. Data indicates the industry realized a 6% increase in year-over-year pre-season Halloween candy sales in 2023.(I)

"Our innovative, on-trend Mars Halloween 2024 line-up is the perfect pairing for the extended Halloween season," said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. "Our Mars offerings inspire moments of everyday happiness from the first bake sale and big tailgate of fall to Halloween celebrations like trick-or-treating, hosting and being the best house on the block."

New data from the "Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends" report finds that of those planning to celebrate Halloween, Passing Out Candy (52%), Dressing Up (36%) and Social Gatherings (35%) make up the top ways to celebrate. And Gen Z—"Halloween Heroes" who celebrate Halloween early and often—intend to celebrate through Dressing Up (53%) and Social Gatherings (52%).

Interesting shopping trends also emerged as those planning to buy candy online (17% of those who report planning to buy Halloween candy) demonstrate more intention with Halloween planning (compared to in-store and omnichannel shoppers), beginning 7.9 weeks in advance on average. Additionally, online shoppers are more likely to care about reputation—64% consider their reputation when buying candy to pass out or fill in a bowl for hosting.

Ipsos Survey Methodology:

These are some findings from an Ipsos survey, conducted on behalf of Mars, Incorporated, among n=2,256 adults in the U.S., age 18 and up, who indicate plans to celebrate Halloween. The survey was conducted online, in English, between April 11-16, 2024. The starting sample for the survey was a representative sample of n=3,000 U.S. adults, including an oversample of n=105 Gen Z adults, who were then screened on how, if at all, they plan to celebrate Halloween. The credibility interval, a measure of precision used for online, non-probability polls, for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Questionnaire

(I)Source: Nielsen AOC+C Halloween Pre-Season* 4 WE 8/19/23

