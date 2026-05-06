Mars Celebrates Halfway to Halloween, Unveiling New Seasonal Treats for 2026

Featuring new SKITTLES® POP'd Creepy Crunch and TWIX® Skulls, the Mars lineup taps into consumer demand for innovative textures and festive shapes.

The expansive Halloween portfolio features more than 120 items, including 60+ variety bags and the return of popular seasonal staples.

NEWARK, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, the Halloween authority, is getting a head start on spooky season, celebrating its third annual Halfway to Halloween. Today, the company unveiled its 2026 Halloween lineup, featuring ghoulishly, delightful innovations and the return of annual fan-favorites.

Featuring new SKITTLES® POP’d Creepy Crunch and TWIX® Skulls, the Mars lineup taps into consumer demand for innovative textures and festive shapes.

"Halfway to Halloween has become a treasured tradition at Mars," said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and Chief Customer Officer at Mars Snacking North America. "Our 2026 portfolio is a direct reflection of what consumers are telling us they want: new textures and experiences, along with beloved classics. As a result, this year's lineup has something for everyone, no matter where or when they choose to celebrate the season."

Creepy, Crunchy New Lineup

This year, Mars is leaning into Halloween treat trends with new textures and festive shapes. SKITTLES® POP'd will debut a Creepy Crunch flavor, a freeze-dried version of the classic candy that delivers a uniquely crunchy, airy texture.

The TWIX® brand is getting a spooky makeover with the introduction of TWIX® Skull Singles and TWIX® Skull Share Size, offering a new, hauntingly fun shape for the iconic cookie bar. SNICKERS® is also expanding its popular Pumpkin Shape offerings with a new pack featuring SNICKERS® Fun Size Pumpkins, a perfect seasonal treat.

Monstrously Festive Portfolio

With over 120 items for the season, Mars is making it easier than ever to be the best house on the block this Halloween. The 2026 portfolio includes more than 60 variety bags, with piece counts ranging from 15 to 350, so there's something for every ghost and ghoul hunting for a treat. And responding to popular demand, Mars is expanding its fan-favorite fun size bag line-up to include SKITTLES® Sours and Gummies.

The 2026 Mars Halloween product lineup includes:

New Innovations:

SKITTLES® POP'd Creepy Crunch

TWIX® Skulls

SNICKERS® Fun Size Pumpkins

New and Expanded Offerings:

M&M'S® Fun Size Minis Chocolate Candies Variety Mix with Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter

SKITTLES® Fun Size Bags, now in SKITTLES® Sour and Gummies

SKITTLES® Gummies Fun Size Variety Mix featuring Sour, Original and Wild Berry

Fun Size Fruity Favorites Variety Mix featuring SKITTLES® Original and Wild Berry, and STARBURST® Original and FaveReds

Returning Halloween Staples:

M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

M&M'S® Halloween Blends in Milk Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter

SNICKERS® Pumpkins

TWIX® and SNICKERS® Ghoulish Green

SKITTLES® Shriekers

Halfway to Halloween Celebration in Topeka

Mars Halloween Headquarters in Topeka, Kansas will celebrate the Halfway to Halloween mark on Thursday, May 14, inviting community members to come together for an evening of trick-or-treating with Mars candy, music, food and other festivities at Redbud Park in Topeka from 6:00 to 8:00 pm CT.

Get Ready for Summerween

Fans won't have to wait until October for these creepy, crunchy and festive treats. The 2026 Mars Halloween lineup will begin rolling out on store shelves and online this summer.

Media Contact

Hannah Messinger

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About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated