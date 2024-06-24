MARS Company Achieved NSF/ANSI 61 Certification for Fabricated Test Port Spools

Leading the Industry in Safe and Reliable Drinking Water Solutions

OCALA, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a leading innovator in flow measurement and water meter testing solutions, proudly announces that its Fabricated Test Port Spools have attained the prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 (NSF61), often referred to as the Gold Standard for safe and healthy drinking water system components. This significant achievement guarantees that our spools are free from contaminants and harmful substances, ensuring they meet the rigorous standards required for drinking water systems. This certification underscores MARS Company's commitment to providing products that meet the highest standards for water safety and quality.

Key Features of MARS NSF61 Certified Fabricated Test Port Spools:

Control Epoxy Coating: Ensures durability and corrosion resistance.

Ensures durability and corrosion resistance. Material Body: Constructed from Schedule 40 Steel Pipe for strength.

Constructed from Schedule 40 Steel Pipe for strength. Flanges: Comply with AWWA C707 Class D specifications.

Comply with AWWA C707 Class D specifications. Seams: Precision-welded for leakproof operation.

Precision-welded for leakproof operation. Operating Pressure: Rated for up to 150 PSI, accommodating most system demands.

Rated for up to 150 PSI, accommodating most system demands. Sizes (Oval): Ranging from 1.5" to 2" for versatile applications.

Ranging from 1.5" to 2" for versatile applications. Sizes (Round): From 3" to 12", covering a broad spectrum of requirements.

From 3" to 12", covering a broad spectrum of requirements. Custom Sizes: Tailored dimensions available to meet unique project specifications.

Benefits of Choosing MARS Test Port Spools:

NSF61 Certification: Meets essential health standards for contact with drinking water, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

Meets essential health standards for contact with drinking water, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance. Efficient Installation: Tailored to eliminate lay length discrepancies, facilitating quick and accurate installation.

Tailored to eliminate lay length discrepancies, facilitating quick and accurate installation. Simplified On-site Testing: Allows for immediate meter testing without removal, optimizing maintenance routines.

Allows for immediate meter testing without removal, optimizing maintenance routines. Versatile Customization: Available in standard sizes with a wide range of custom options to fit specific project needs.

Available in standard sizes with a wide range of custom options to fit specific project needs. Dependable Quality: Undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure reliability and long-term performance.

"Our NSF61 certification for the Fabricated Test Port Spools is a testament to MARS Company's dedication to quality and safety," said Dave Corey, CEO of MARS Company. "We understand the critical importance of maintaining water safety standards, and this certification reflects our ongoing efforts to provide the best products for our customers."

About NSF61 Certification:

NSF/ANSI 61 is a certification that ensures products meet stringent standards for use in drinking water systems, covering health effects and quality requirements. Achieving this certification demonstrates MARS Company's commitment to manufacturing products that promote public health and safety.

For more information about the NSF61 Certified Fabricated Test Port Spools and other innovative solutions from MARS Company, please visit our website at marswater.com or contact our sales team at [email protected].

About MARS Company

As a global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide. Through the design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment, MARS provides state-of-the-art solutions to some of the most common yet costly water management issues.

CONTACT: Jeff Butt, Vice President of Operations; Tel: (813) 466-9808, [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates" and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.

