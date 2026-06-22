MARS Company Announces Compliance with New ANSI/AWWA M6 Standards for Water Meter Testing

Water Industry's Only Test Bench & M3 Enterprise Software Solution Fully AWWA

OCALA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Works Association (AWWA) has published the Sixth Edition of its influential Manual M6: Water Meters—Selection, Installation, Testing, and Maintenance, featuring some of the most significant meter testing updates in over ten years. MARS Company, a global leader in precision water meter testing and technology solutions, remains the industry's only water meter testing solution fully compliant with the (ANSI)/(AWWA) industry standards.

This new edition of the manual places greater emphasis on testing accuracy, repeatability, and test duration requirements, particularly for ultrasonic and electromagnetic meters covered by ANSI/AWWA C715. These changes will significantly affect the equipment and capabilities required for compliant meter testing programs.

As a result, utilities, municipalities, and meter service providers should assess their testing infrastructure to ensure ongoing compliance with these updated standards.

MARS Company is not only the water meter test equipment and software company that fully complies with all recommendations of the new M6 Manual, but also the only company that certifies a compliant system to meet AWWA C715 requirements for the latest generation of ultrasonic meters.

"The Sixth Edition of the M6 Manual introduces significant changes to water meter testing, and utilities are right to ask what it means for their programs," said Dave Corey, CEO of MARS Company. "Our customers count on us to keep them ahead of these standards, not scrambling to meet them. Being the only solution that fully complies with the updated ANSI/AWWA requirements isn't just a milestone for MARS—it's our assurance to every utility we serve that their testing will remain accurate, defensible, and compliant for years to come."

MARS Company will exhibit at the AWWA ACE 26 Trade Show in Washington, D.C., from June 22 to 24, 2026, at booth #1929. For more information about our innovative solutions and how they can revolutionize your meter testing process, please visit marswater.com or contact our sales team at [email protected]. For more information about MARS Company and its products and services, please visit www.marswater.com.

About MARS Company

As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through the unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high-precision measurement equipment. Whether test bench solutions or enterprise software systems, each offering from MARS provides customers with state-of-the-art business intelligence, powerful data visualization, and advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly water management issues.

CONTACT: Corey Keefer, Vice President of Sales; [email protected]; Tel: (352) 830-2210

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to differ materially from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products, and fee structures; the success of the company's brand development efforts; the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry; and changes in domestic and international market conditions and foreign exchange rates

SOURCE MARS Company