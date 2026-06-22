MARS Company Launches M3 Version 27- Mako

A Major M3 Update with Enhanced Data Integration, Modernized Communications, And Smarter Analytics

OCALA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a leader in water meter testing solutions and meter performance analytics, today announced M3 Version 27-Mako, a major release of its M3 enterprise software platform that delivers significant enhancements across data integration, bench communications, workflow automation, reporting, and operational visibility. Designed for utilities, municipalities, and meter shops that rely on M3 every day, M3 Version 27-Mako advances the platform across six key areas — without disrupting established testing workflows operators already know.

Enterprise Data Integration. M3 Version 27 - Mako introduces significant enhancements to data integration and export capabilities. Users can preview exported data before generation, tailor file formatting options, choose from a range of export types, and leverage advanced customization capabilities designed to meet both utility and enterprise reporting standards.

M3 Version 27 - Mako introduces significant enhancements to data integration and export capabilities. Users can preview exported data before generation, tailor file formatting options, choose from a range of export types, and leverage advanced customization capabilities designed to meet both utility and enterprise reporting standards. Modernized Bench Communications. M3 Version 27- Mako introduces MQTT communication support between M3 and testing equipment, providing a modern, scalable communication framework designed to improve reliability and support future system integrations.

M3 Version 27- Mako introduces MQTT communication support between M3 and testing equipment, providing a modern, scalable communication framework designed to improve reliability and support future system integrations. Workflow Optimization. M3 Version 27- Mako streamlines daily operations through configurable default selections, duplicate serial number validation, improved navigation, and enhanced workflow automation that reduces repetitive tasks and minimizes operator error.

M3 Version 27- Mako streamlines daily operations through configurable default selections, duplicate serial number validation, improved navigation, and enhanced workflow automation that reduces repetitive tasks and minimizes operator error. Enhanced Reporting & Analytics. Improved report formatting, expanded analytics navigation, more accurate data presentation, and refined visualization capabilities help users quickly access meaningful operational insights and make better-informed decisions.

Improved report formatting, expanded analytics navigation, more accurate data presentation, and refined visualization capabilities help users quickly access meaningful operational insights and make better-informed decisions. Operational Visibility & Diagnostics. New bench-state monitoring and warning-management tools provide greater visibility into testing operations, helping operators identify and resolve issues faster and improving overall system awareness.

New bench-state monitoring and warning-management tools provide greater visibility into testing operations, helping operators identify and resolve issues faster and improving overall system awareness. User Experience & Platform Reliability. M3 Version 27 - Mako delivers numerous interface enhancements, improved scalability across display resolutions, greater data visibility, and platform-wide stability improvements, creating a more efficient and dependable user experience.

"M3 Version 27 - Mako reflects our ongoing commitment to making meter testing faster, more reliable, and more insightful for the utilities we serve," said Dave Corey, CEO of MARS Company. "From modern bench communications to smarter data integration and analytics, this release strengthens the M3 platform that meter shops rely on every day — without disrupting the workflows they already know."

M3 Version 27 - Mako is scheduled for release later this year. To learn more about M3 and how it can improve your meter testing operations, visit marswater.com or contact our sales team at [email protected].

About MARS Company

MARS Company provides water meter testing equipment, M3 software, and related testing solutions for utilities, municipalities, and meter shops. For over 38 years, MARS Company has supported the waterworks industry with custom-designed meter testing systems, enterprise software, performance analytics, reporting tools, and solutions that drive revenue recovery, operational efficiency, accuracy, compliance support, and responsible water management.

CONTACT: Corey Keefer, Vice President of Sales; Tel: (352) 830-2210; [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.

SOURCE MARS Company