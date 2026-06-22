MARS Company Introduces M3 Cloud

An Analytics Layer for M3 Enterprise Software, Built for Business Decision-Makers

OCALA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a leader in water meter testing solutions and meter performance analytics, today announced M3 Cloud, an optional analytics and reporting enhancement designed to extend the value of the M3 platform by making meter test data easier to review, share, and apply across utility operations.

Utilities and municipalities rely on meter testing to support accurate billing, responsible water management, customer service, and long-term meter program planning. However, valuable test bench data is often reviewed near the testing operation, limiting how easily managers, finance teams, and other decision-makers can use it to evaluate trends and program performance. M3 Cloud is designed to close that gap by turning meter test data into actionable insights for the people who need them.

As a connected analytics layer for M3, the platform helps utilities improve visibility into testing operations, identify meter performance trends, evaluate potential revenue recovery opportunities, and support better decisions on meter replacement and maintenance. M3 Cloud gives authorized decision-makers access to meaningful reporting and analytics without requiring them to be physically present at the test bench.

Designed to complement existing on-premise M3 workflows, M3 Cloud does not replace the M3 test bench environment. Instead, it preserves the value of established testing processes while providing utilities with a practical way to expand access to reporting, analytics, and program-level insights. The platform supports flexible data upload, synchronization, and sharing options tailored to each customer's IT environment and operational requirements.

"Our goal was to help utilities get more value from the meter testing data they already collect," said Dave Corey, CEO of MARS Company. "By extending the M3 platform with flexible analytics and reporting capabilities, we are giving utility leaders, meter shop teams, and decision-makers a clearer view of meter performance, testing activity, and potential revenue recovery opportunities without disrupting their existing test bench workflows. With the development of M3 Cloud, this is another step in MARS Company's commitment to helping utilities improve accuracy, efficiency, and responsible water management."

M3 Cloud builds on MARS Company's focus on revenue recovery, operational efficiency, and meter performance analytics. By helping utilities better understand testing activity, accuracy trends, and program outcomes, the platform enables more informed discussions on meter maintenance, replacement planning, customer inquiries, and the measurable value of meter testing.

For utilities with strict IT and security requirements, M3 Cloud is designed to support customer-specific data workflows rather than a one-size-fits-all deployment model. This flexibility allows utilities to continue using the M3 workflows they know while making test data more accessible to operations, management, and other stakeholders, as appropriate.

MARS Company will showcase M3 Cloud, expected to be available later this year, at the AWWA ACE 26 Trade Show, June 22–24, 2026, in Washington, D.C., at booth #1929. To learn more about M3 Cloud and how it can improve your meter testing operations, visit marswater.com or contact our sales team at [email protected].

About MARS Company

MARS Company provides water meter testing equipment, M3 software, and related testing solutions for utilities, municipalities, and meter shops. For over 38 years, MARS Company has supported the waterworks industry with custom-designed meter testing systems, enterprise software, performance analytics, reporting tools, and solutions that enable revenue recovery, operational efficiency, accuracy, compliance support, and responsible water management.

CONTACT: Corey Keefer, Vice President of Sales; Tel: (352) 830-2210 [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.

SOURCE MARS Company