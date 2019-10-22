MARS Company Announces Release of Version 4.0 of MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise-Grade Software for Water Meter Testing

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, today announced immediate commercial availability of the Version 4.0 of MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise Software Suite. M3 is the industry's leading enterprise-grade software solution designed specifically for the waterworks industry. M3 Version 4.0 increases its existing Data Integration, Analysis, and Visualization capabilities and adds the ability to track and manage system water quality, meter testing schedules and water loss audit data.

M3 Version 4.0 Enterprise Software Suite enhancements include:

Core Platform Software Feature Enhancements

Test System Water Quality Management

Multi-Variant Water Quality Evaluation



Adverse Particulate Contamination Examination



Sample Monitoring & Analysis



Data Logging, Verification & Auditin

Data Analysis & Visualization

Improved Data Visualization Dashboard



Analytics & Meter Performance Intelligence



Competitive Meter Vendor Analysis



AWWA Testing Compliance



Multi-Platform Support

Data Integration

Enhanced ERP Integratio

AWWA Standards & Industry Compliance

C715 & M6 Compliance Enhancements (Purge & Test)



Process Optimization



Enhanced Workflow Compliance



Greater Accuracy & Repeatability

Advanced Scale & Control Software Module Enhancements





Performance & User Interface Enhancements

Advanced Connectivity Software Module Enhancements





Performance Improvements

Customer Test, Enhanced Reporting & Export Software Module Enhancements

Data Integration

Enhanced Data Import Capability



Meter Accuracy Analysis



Vendor-Supplied Data Comparative Analysis & Auditing



Asset Tracking

New, Robust Reporting Engine

Witness Test Pass/Fail Report



Enhanced Standard Reports



Advanced Customized Reports

The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is a collection of custom- designed software modules allowing customers to harness the power of new technology more efficiently. It provides both new and existing customers with the ability to capture valuable meter testing data based on their individual meter testing programs. Custom reporting, extensive data exporting features, and browser-based access allow multiple departments to harness the power of data analytics to improve customer service, implement operational improvements, and make informed purchasing decisions.

The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is designed as a modular and scalable software solution enabling customers to purchase what they need when they need it. The Software Suite is comprised of the Core Platform Software and three optional software packages: the Advanced Scale & Control Software Module, the Advanced Connectivity Module, and the Custom Test, Reporting & Export Module.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise is its patented water meter testing systems and software technology along with water system specialty products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength to position itself as the leader in the water industry.

